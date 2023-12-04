Cafe Vino
Dinner
Starters And Sharables
- Clam Chowdah Cup$9.00
Westminster Bakers Co. oyster crackers
- Arancini$15.00
spinach | tomato | marscarpone | bechamel
- Dates$14.00
applewood smoked bacon, balsamic glaze and Moody Blue cheese
- Assorted Bread$7.00
chef's assortment bread, chef's butter
- Vino Meatballs$12.00
tomato redux, parmigiano reggiano, basil, focaccia
- Hummus$12.00
chef's creation, accoutrement
- Sprouts$15.00
nam pla | marcona almonds | shiso
- Crab Cakes$21.00
jumbo lump | caper | dill | Old Bay Remoulade
- Mussels$17.00
P.E.I. | basil | tomato | garlic vermouth butter
- Bruschetta$12.00
- App Special$15.00Out of stock
Salads
- Vino Salad$7.00+
baby greens | artichoke | gigante beans | red onion | balsamic vinaigrette | crouton
- Spinach Salad$7.00+
pear | candied pecan | cherry | goat cheese | citrus vanilla vinaigrette
- Burrata$14.00
heirloom tomato | fresh mozzarella | balsamic pearls | basil | chive oil
- Ahi Tuna Salad$18.00
- Special Salad$16.00Out of stock
Entrees
- Pork Osso Buco$38.00
potato pave | roasted vegetables | demi
- Salmon$35.00
Verlasso salmon | spinach | polenta | crab veloute
- Chicken Marsala$29.00
penne | spinach | oyster mushroom | candied pecan | marsala alfredo
- Shrimp & Gnocchi$29.00
tomato | garlic | basil | white wine butter sauce
- Filet$46.00
sunchoke | cherry | pearl onion | beet | goat cheese croquette | demi-glace
- Lamb$36.00
truffle turmeric cous cous | spinach | artichoke | tomato | green garlic puree | pickled onion
- Scallops$39.00
U-10 | spinach | sweet potato risotto | parmesan frico
- Sweet Potato$25.00
farro | cashew-mousse | pomegranate molasses | charred onion-miso 'demi' | sweet potato chips
- Veg Gnocci$26.00
- Pasta Special$28.00
- Pork Special$25.00Out of stock
- Steak Special$37.00Out of stock
- Fish Special$32.00Out of stock
Pizza
Decadent Desserts
- Toffee Cake$9.00
candied pistachios | toffee sauce | 'Walrus' fig newton ice cream
- Chocolate Flourless Torte$10.00
sabayon cream | berries | red wine reduction
- Carrot Cake$12.00
honeycomb dust | 'Walrus' vanilla ice cream | graham cracker | cheesecake center
- Zebra Cheesecake$10.00
oreo crust | vegan truffles | strawberry reduction
- Fig Newton Ice Cream$2.00
- Dessert Special$12.00
To Go Cocktails
- TOGO Long Island Iced Tea$16.00
- TOGO Margarita$16.00
- TOGO Vodka w Mixer$16.00
- TOGO Gin w Mixer$16.00
- TOGO Whiskey w Mixer$16.00
- TOGO Sangria$16.00
- TOGO Limoncello$16.00
- TOGO Red Wine$16.00
- TOGO White Wine$16.00
- TOGO Sparkling Wine
- TOGO Camarama Rita$10.00
- TOGO Mix n Match$25.00
- TOGO Old Aggie$18.00
- TOGO Canned Beer$5.00