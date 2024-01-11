The Cafe at Tech Court
Breakfast (All Day)
- Breakfast Sandwich - Build Your Own$6.00
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich! Included: Egg & Your Choice of Cheese. Comes with a Hashbrown On The Side. Select your Bread, Meat and/or Veggie Options, or Add A Hashbrown on Top!
- French Toast$9.00
Choose from Two Options: Three Pieces of our Signature French Toast topped with Powdered Sugar and Served with Maple Syrup on the Side. OR Two Pieces of French Toast with Bacon or Sausage on the Side.
- Basic Bowl$8.00
Crispy Potatoes Topped with Scrambled Egg, Bacon, Cheese, & Green Onion with a side of Hot Sauce.
- Breakfast Burger$10.00
4 oz Beef Patty with Fried Egg and Cheese on a Potato Bun. Comes with a Hashbrown on the side.
- Breakfast Egg Rolls$10.00
Two Crispy Egg Rolls with Bacon, Egg, Potatoes, & Cheese. Served with Hot Maple Sauce.
- Bagel w/Cream Cheese$3.50
- 2 eggs W/ Chz$5.00
Two Eggs with Cheese
- BYO Breakfast Tacos$6.00
Build Your Own Breakfast Tacos on a Flour Tortilla Topped with Green Onion. Two Tacos per order. Comes with a Side Hashbrown, or upgrade your side!
Small Bites
Salads
Tacos
- Bird Is The Word Tacos$12.00
Handbreaded Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Egg, Your Choice of Cheese, Green Onions, and Hot Sauce. Served with a Hashbrown on the side.
- Caribbean Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Caribbean Shrimp over Apple Slaw on Two Flour Tortillas. Served with Chips or Upgrade Your Side!
- Cheesesteak Taco$12.00
Shaved Sirloin, Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Chipotle Mayo. Served with Chips, or Upgrade Your Side!
Sandwiches & Tenders
- Chicken Tender Basket (5)$15.00
Five Handbreaded Chicken Tenders with French Fries.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Handbreaded Chicken Breast tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Served with Housemade Chips.
- Grown Up Grilled Cheese$12.00
Grilled Sourdough Bread with American, Swiss, Provolone, and Cheddar Cheeses with Grilled Tomato, Bacon, and Chipotle Mayo. Served with Housemade Chips.
- Caribbean Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Handbreaded Chicken Breast tossed in Caribbean Sauce topped with our Signature Apple Slaw on a Potato Bun. Served with Housemade Chips.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Signature Grilled Chicken Breast on a Potato Bun. Served with Housemade Chips.
- Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Handbreaded Chicken Breast on a Potato Bun. Served with Housemade Chips.
- Chicken Tender Basket (3)$10.00
Three Handbreaded Chicken Tenders with French Fries
- Basic Grilled Cheese$4.00
Two pieces of Texas Toast Grilled with Your Choice Of Cheese. Add a side of Chips for $2!