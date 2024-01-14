Cafe Madeleine Bridgewater
Coffee
Smoothies
- Apple Pie -Smoothie$8.25+
Apples, Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Dates
- Sunshine in a Cup -Smoothie$8.25+
Pineapple, Orange, Ginger, Lemon, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Cayenne
- Power Chocolate -Smoothie$8.25+
Almond Milk, Cacao, Espresso, Vanilla, Maple Syrup, Avocado, Hemp Seeds
- Golden Ticket -Smoothie$8.25+
Cashew Coconut Milk, Cardamom, Ginger, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup, Tumeric, Vanilla, Black Pepper
- Tropical Dream -Smoothie$8.25+
Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Orange, Maple Syrup, Mango, Hemp Seed, Ginger
- Frosty Brew -Smoothie$8.25+
Coconut Milk, Banana, Cacao, Maple Syrup, Cold Brew
- Nutty Buddy -Smoothie$8.25+
Banana, Dates, Blueberries, Peanut Butter, Cashew Coconut Milk, Cinnamon
Juices
- Island Breeze -Juice$8.25+
Orange, Coconut Water, Pineapple, Mango, Ginger
- Super Beet -Juice$8.25+
Beet, Apple, Carrot, Lemon, Ginger
- Glow -Juice$8.25+
Carrot, Lemon, Apple, Ginger, Cinnamon
- Green Defense -Juice$8.25+
Spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Lemon, Apple, Parsley, Cinnamon, Ginger, Honey
- Hydrating Beauty -Juice$8.25+
Cucumber, Pineapple, Ginger, Celery, Apple, Cinnamon
- Refresh Zing -Juice$8.25+
Homemade Lemonade, Peach Tea, Hot Honey, Ginger, Basil
- Madeleine -Juice$8.25+
Red Grape, Apple
- Lemon Love -Juice$8.25+
Fresh Squeezed Lemons, Agave
Breakfast Sandwiches
Toasts
- Chocolatey - Toast$7.50
Chocolate Hummus, Bananas, Strawberry, Toasted Coconut, Chia Seeds
- A Little Nutty - Toast$7.50
Peanut Butter, Banana, Walnuts, Honey, Cinnamon
- Bravocado- Toast$7.50
Smashed Avocado, Tomatoes, Sprouts, Everything Bagel Seasoning
- Caprese- Toast$7.50
Hummus, Tomato, Basil, Sliced Avocado, Balsamic Glaze, Mozzarella (optional)
- Over Easy- Toast$7.50
Avocado, Over Easy Egg, Tomatoes, Everything Bagel Seasoning
- Confetti- Toast$7.50
Garlic Hummus, Confetti Salad (diced cucumbers, diced tomato, diced olives, diced red onion in vinaigrette) Chili Oil, Hemp Seeds
- Garlic Shrooms- Toast$7.50
Garlic Hummus, Marinated Mushrooms, Fresh Parsley, Fresh Thyme, Pickled Onions
- Bacon Shrooms- Toast$8.50
Herbed Cream Cheese, Marinated Mushrooms, Bacon, Fresh Parsley, Fresh Thyme, Pickled Onions
Acai Bowls
- Berry Berry -Acai Bowl$10.00
Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Homemade Granola
- Treasure Island -Acai Bowl$10.00
Acai, Mango, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut, Homemade Granola
- Honey Love -Acai Bowl$10.00
Acai, Banana, Peanut Butter, Honey, Hemp Seed, Cinnamon
- Chocolate Dream -Acai Bowl$10.00
Acai, Homemade Nutella, Banana, Dark Choc Chips, Chopped Nuts
Salads
- Protein Salad$10.00
Quinoa, Chickpeas, Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions, Carrots , House Dressing
- Balsamic Chicken Berry Salad$12.00
Chicken, Greens, Quinoa, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Cranberries, Blueberries, Vinaigrette
- Village Salad$10.00
Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta, House Dressing
- Heart Beet Salad$10.00
Beets, Cucumbers, Goat Cheese, Pickled Onions, Greens, Walnuts, Balsamic Dressing
- Shredded Salad$10.00
Shredded Brussel Sprouts, Craizens, Red Onions, Apples, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Honey and Maple Dijon Dressing -Optional add Chicken
- Garlic Ribbon Salad$9.00
Carrot Ribbons, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Parsley, Garlic, House Dressing
- Strawberry Fields Salad$12.00
Chicken, Strawberries, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Spinach, Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Lunch Bowls
- Roasted Veg$12.00
Quinoa, Roasted Veggies, Chickpeas, Greens, Avocado, Tahini Dressing
- Mediterranean$12.00
Quinoa, Cucumber, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Kale, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Hemp Seeds
- Marinated Shrooms$12.00
Quinoa, Marinated Mushrooms, Roasted Veggies, Spinach, Sesame Seeds, Hummus
- The Beet Goes On$12.00
Quinoa, Beets, Roasted Veggies, Chickpeas, Greens, Avocado, Cashews
Panini Sandwiches
- Madalou Caprese Panini$11.50
Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Glaze, Chili Oil
- Laney Panini$11.50
Brie, Havarti, Fig Jam, Maple Bacon
- Veg Out (V) Panini$11.50
Chickpea Salad, Cucumber, Tomato, Pickled Onions, Greens, Red Pepper
- Ash's Fav Panini$11.50
Chicken, Herbed Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, on Garlic Bread
- Kevin Panino$11.50
Herbed Ricotta, Havarti, Prosciutto , Sun Dried Tomato, Basil, Greens, Roasted Garlic
- Lou (V) Panini$11.50
Garlic Hummus, Falafel, Fresh Spinach, Avocado, Fresh Parsley, Cucumber, Red Onions, Carrot
- Kris Panini$11.50
Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Greens, Havarti, Chipotle Aioli
- Piper Panini$10.50
BLT with Garlic Mayo
- Willow (V) Panini$11.50
Homemade Plant Based Tzatziki, Falafel, Tomatoes, Onions, Roasted Sweet Potato