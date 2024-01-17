CafeMerica
FOOD
Belgian Waffles
Crepes All-Day
- Honey Cinnamon Crepe$11.95
- Heavenly Nutella Crepe$11.95
Smooth Nutella drizzled over a plain crepe
- Banana Nutella Crepe$12.95
- Strawberry Nutella Crepe$13.95
- Apple Pie Caramel W/ Cinnamon Crepe$12.95
Homestyle apple pie filling drizzled with caramel and topped with cinnamon sugar
- Banana and Caramel Crepe$12.95
Sliced banana and smooth caramel - topped with vanilla sugar
- Peanut butter Banana Crepe$12.95
- Egg & Cheese Crepe$12.95
- Turkey with Cheese Crepe$12.95
Roasted turkey breast slices and mild provolone cheese- try it with mustard, or basil pesto!
- Roasted Red Pepper W/ Cheese Crepe$11.95
- Chicken Roasted Red Pepper W/ Cheese Crepe$13.95
Roasted chicken and red peppers with mild provolone
Ice Cream
Personal Pizza
Soup and Lunch Sandwiches
Breakfast Sandwiches/Oatmeal
Bakery
DRINKS
Fall Drinks
Espresso & Coffee
- Freshly Brewed Hot Coffee$2.95+
- Americano$4.25
- Bananas Foster Latte$4.65+
- Blueberry Latte$4.65+
- Blueberry Caramel Latte$4.65+
- Caffe Latte$4.35+
- Cappuccino$4.35+
- Caramel Latte$4.65+
- Caramel Mocha$4.65+
- Caramel Macchiato$4.65+
- Cortado$3.75
- Chai Tea Latte$4.65+
- Cinnamon Latte$4.65+
- Cinnamon Mocha$4.65+
- Espresso$3.10+
- Hazelnut Latte$4.65+
- Hot Chocolate$3.95
- Lavender Honey Latte$4.65+
- Matcha Green Tea Latte$4.75+
- Mocha Latte$4.65+
- Peppermint Mocha$4.65+
- Pumpkin Spice$4.65+
- Salted Caramel Latte$4.65+
- Salted Caramel Mocha$4.65+
- Salted Caramel Macchiato$4.65+
- Turkish Coffee$3.10+
- Vanilla Latte$4.65+
- Vanilla Chai Tea Latte$4.65+
- White Chocolate Mocha$4.65+
Iced Coffee & Cold Brew
- Iced Coffee$2.95+
- Flavored Iced Coffee$3.65+
- Tapioca Bubble Iced Coffee$5.10
- Cold Brew Coffee$4.65+
- Flavored Cold Brew Coffee$4.85+
- Cold Brew with Sweet Cream$4.95+
- Cold Brew with Salted Cream$4.95+
- Cold Brew W/Sweet Foam$5.95
- Nitro Cold Brew$5.15+
- Flavored Nitro Cold Brew$5.60+
- Nitro Cold Brew with Sweet Cream$5.55+
- Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Cream$5.55+
- Nitro Cold Brew W/Sweet Foam$6.35
- Thai Cold Brew$5.65
- COLD BREW to GO (32 oz)$24.95
CafeFrappe Blended Beverages
- CafeFrappe$4.65+
- Mocha CafeFrappe$4.75+
- Chai Tea Frappe$4.75+
- Matcha Frappe$4.85+
- Peppermint Mocha CafeFrappe$4.75+
- Caramel CafeFrappe$4.75+
- Pumpkin Spice CafeFrappe$4.75+
- Caramel Mocha CafeFrappe$4.75+
- Salted Caramel CafeFrappe$4.75+
- Salted Caramel Mocha CafeFrappe$4.75+
- Cotton Candy Frappe$4.60+
- Raspberry Dragonfruit Frappe$4.75+
Refreshing Beverages and Smoothies
Additional Lattes/Drinks
Tea Lovers' Haven
- Iced Tea$3.25+
- Iced Tea Lemonade$3.65+
- Peach Iced Tea Lemonade$3.95+
- Bangkok Green Tea$3.25+
- Palm Court Black Tea$3.25+
- Cinnamon Black Tea$3.45+
- Chai Tea$3.45+
- Matcha Tea$3.45+
- Thai Tea$5.65
- Hibiscus Tea (no caffeine)$3.25+
- Ginger Tea with Lemon (no caffeine)$3.25+
- Cinnamon Turmeric Tea$3.45+
- Tapioca Bubble Tea$6.45
Refrigerated Beverages
Coffee To Go/Beans/Mugs
CafeMerica Location and Ordering Hours
(908) 304-9562
Open now • Closes at 7PM