Cafe Pruvia 1610 W Redondo Beach Blvd Suite 11
Top 10
Matcha Swirl
Matcha blended smoothie, served in a whipped cream lined cup
Taro Swirl
Taro blended smoothie, served in a whipped cream lined cup
Pruvia Milk Tea
Signature black tea, sweetened, topped with your choice of milk
Jasmine Milk Tea
Premium jasmine tea, sweetened, topped with your choice of milk
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Sweetened with brown sugar and topped with your choice of milk
Matcha Milk Tea
Fresh brewed tea, flavored with premium matcha, topped with your choice of milk
Passion Fruit Green Apple Tea
Passion Fruit & Green apple flavored tea, choice of jasmine or black tea
Strawberry Grapefruit Tea
Strawberry & Grapefruit flavored tea, choice of jasmine or black tea
Strawberry Swirl
Strawberry blended smoothie, served in a whipped cream lined cup
Spanish Latte
Double shot espresso, condensed milk, & fresh cinnamon
Pastries
Herb & Toma Danish
Spinach Artichoke
Citrus Olive Oil Cake
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Strawberry Croissant
Cranberry Scone
Bacon Cheddar Scone
Banana Walnut Muffin
Blueberry Muffin (Gluten Free)
Coffee Cake
Milk Tea
Pruvia Milk Tea
Signature black tea, sweetened, topped with your choice of milk
Jasmine Milk Tea
Premium jasmine tea, sweetened, topped with your choice of milk
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Sweetened with brown sugar and topped with your choice of milk
Matcha Milk Tea
Fresh brewed tea, flavored with premium matcha, topped with your choice of milk
Thai Tea
Brewed Thai black tea, sweetened, topped with your choice of milk
Strawberry Milk Tea
Strawberry flavored tea, topped with your choice of milk
Taro Milk Tea (Non- Caffeinated)
Taro flavor, milk based (standard whole milk)
Honeydew Milk Tea (Non- Caffeinated)
Honeydew flavor, milk based (standard whole milk)
Hokkaido Milk Tea
Creamy milk tea, with notes of caramel and toffee (non-dairy)
Honey Milk Tea
Sweetened with honey and topped with your choice of milk
Lavender Milk Tea
Floral notes of lavender, sweetened, topped with your choice of milk
Rose Milk Tea
Floral notes of rose, sweetened, topped with your choice of milk
Almond Milk Tea
Lightly floral and nutty almond flavored milk tea (non dairy)
Fruit Tea
Passion Fruit Green Apple Tea
Passion Fruit & Green apple flavored tea, choice of jasmine or black tea
Strawberry Grapefruit Tea
Strawberry & Grapefruit flavored tea, choice of jasmine or black tea
Peach Tea
Peach flavored tea, choice of jasmine or black tea
Passion Fruit Tea
Passion Fruit flavored tea, choice of jasmine or black tea
Mango Tea
Mango flavored tea, choice of jasmine or black tea
Strawberry Tea
Strawberry flavored tea, choice of jasmine or black tea
Grapefruit Tea
Grapefruit flavored tea, choice of jasmine or black tea
Pineapple Tea
Pineapple flavored tea, choice of jasmine or black tea
Swirls
Matcha Swirl
Matcha blended smoothie, served in a whipped cream lined cup
Taro Swirl
Taro blended smoothie, served in a whipped cream lined cup
Strawberry Swirl
Strawberry blended smoothie, served in a whipped cream lined cup
Honeydew Swirl
Honeydew blended smoothie, served in a whipped cream lined cup
Mocha Chip Swirl
Mocha flavored blended smoothie, served in a whipped cream lined cup
Crema Milk Smoothie
Strawberry Crema
Strawberry milk smoothie
Peach Crema
Peach milk smoothie
Passion Fruit Crema
Passion Fruit milk smoothie
Passion Fruit Green Apple Crema
Passion Fruit Green Apple milk smoothie
Strawberry Grapefruit Crema
Strawberry Grapefruit milk smoothie
Mango Crema
Mango milk smoothie
Grapefruit Crema
Grapefruit milk smoothie
Pineapple Crema
Pineapple milk smoothie
Refresher Slush
Peach Refresher
Peach slush
Strawberry Refresher
Strawberry slush
Passion Fruit Green Apple Refresher
Passion Fruit Green Apple slush
Strawberry Grapefruit Refresher
Strawberry Grapefruit slush
Passion Fruit Refresher
Passion Fruit slush
Mango Refresher
Mango slush
Grapefruit Refresher
Grapefruit slush
Pineapple Refresher
Pineapple slush
Tea Lattes
Matcha Latte
Premium grade matcha, pre sweetened & your choice of milk
Lavender Matcha Latte
Premium grade matcha, notes of lavender & your choice of milk
Rose Matcha Latte
Premium grade matcha, notes of rose & your choice of milk
Blueberry Matcha Latte
Premium grade matcha, notes of blueberry & your choice of milk
Chai Latte
Lightly sweetened Chai & your choice of milk
Earl Grey Latte
Lightly sweetened Earl Grey & your choice of milk
Hojicha Latte
Premium grade Hojicha, lightly sweetened & your choice of milk
Coffee
Spanish Latte
Double shot espresso, condensed milk, & fresh cinnamon
Ty's Latte
Double shot espresso, half & half, whole milk & lightly sweetened
Mocha Latte
Ghirardelli premium chocolate sauce & double espresso
Flavored Latte
Choose between, Vanilla, Coconut, Lavender, Rose, Blueberry, Irish Cream, Hazelnut, Caramel, Honey
Caffe Latte
Double shot espresso and milk
Americano
House blend double shot espresso with water
Espresso
House blend double shot espresso