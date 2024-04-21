Cafe Rica Downtown
Featured Items
- Caramel Latte$4.70+
Our delicious caramel latte made with house made caramel syrup. Served either hot or iced.
- Cinnamon Vanilla Latte$5.25+
This is our most popular latte. A measured amount of cinnamon mixed with our in house made vanilla simple syrup makes for a latte that is ordered more than any other latte! Served hot or iced.
- Mocha$4.70+
In house made mocha simple syrup, espresso, and your choice of milk. Served either hot or iced.
DRINKS
Spring Seasonal Drinks
- Pompador Cold Brew$4.85+
A refreshing shandy mixture of our in house Paradise cold brew, with pomegranate juice. A great way to get into the spring mood!
- Cafe Rica's Primavera Cold Brew$4.85+
A cold brew named for spring itself! This refreshing cold brew has an uplifting lavender aroma, that sweetens out with a refreshing orange finish, and slight hints of chocolate.
- Plum Blossom Cold Brew$4.85+
This mixture of our House Paradise cold brew, and plum will showcase just how refreshing a cold brew can be! One of our favorite drinks to bring in the spring!
- Mango Lemonade$4.85
Our fresh and in house made lemonade, mixed with a fresh mango puree.
- Mint Julep Cold Brew Mocktail$4.85+
An in house mocktail, modeled after the famous drink of the Kentucky Derby! No big hats needed to enjoy this minty delight!
- Mojito Lemonade$5.85
- Maple Cinnamon Cardamom Latte$5.45+
Maple Latte made with Cinnamon and Cardamom Bitters
- Honey Lavender Latte$5.50+
Specialty Drinks
- Cafe Miel$5.45+
Locally sourced honey mixed with cinnamon, espresso, and your choice of milk. Served either hot or iced.
- Orange Mocha$5.20+
Our delicious mocha latte with orange bitters added to give a refreshing hint of orange flavor to this already fantastic latte. Served either hot or iced.
- Cayenne Mocha$4.95+
This latte brings a spicy twist on a favorite latte! We add in a measured amount of freshly ground cayenne pepper to help give a warm kick! Served hot or iced.
- Maple Latte$5.45+
A latte made with local Belote Farms maple syrup! The maple syrup gives a delicious natural sweetness to the latte. The maple syrup can also be found served with our in house waffles! served hot or iced.
- Lavender Latte$5.10+
A refreshing latte made by combining our vanilla simple syrup with lavender bitters to create a wonderfully refreshing latte great for any time of the year! Served hot or iced.
- Matcha Latte$4.60+Out of stock
A non-coffee latte made with Matcha green tea and house made vanilla syrup. Use your choice of milk.
- Chai Tea Latte$4.60+
Our delicious house made chai concentrate made from Fraser Tea, mixed with our house made vanilla syrup. Served either hot or iced.
- Vanilla Latte$4.70+
Our delicious vanilla latte made with house made vanilla syrup. Served either hot or iced.
Non-Coffee Drinks
- Lemonade
House Made Lemonades using fresh squeezed lemon juice!
- Hot Tea$3.10
A variety of hot teas from our friends at Fraser Tea in Livonia MI
- Hot Cocoa$3.20+
- Iced Tea$3.85
House made unsweetened iced tea using a blend of black and herbal teas. Has natural sweetness/fruity flavor from herbal tea.
- London Fog Tea latte$4.60+
- Pom Bomb$4.20
A Refreshing drink made with Pomegranate Juice and Ginger Ale
- Poppi Prebiotic Soda - 16oz$3.60
- Cultured Kombucha Tea - Lavender Bliss (16oz)$6.20
Lavender Bliss kombucha (Organic) Made in Traverse City Michigan An easy sipping experience is provided by lavender, jasmine, and rose buds. Tastes like no kombucha we've ever had before.
- Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Water$2.75
- Fimosa$4.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.10
- Milk$2.10
- Liquid Death Sparkling Water (16oz)$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.60
- Fever Tree Distillers Cola$4.25
Hot Coffee
- Drip Coffee *Organic*$2.60+
Our house roast is Hacienda, which is a single origin, Organic, Costa Rican coffee.
- Pour Over$4.10+
Made to order hot brew coffee with 3-4 varieties available.
- Cafe con Leche$3.20+
A coffee that is blended with the steamed milk of your choice
- Red Eye$3.70+
A Cup of coffee with an espresso shot added to give you that extra boost in the morning!
Cold Brew
- Cold Brew by Cafe Rica$3.80+
Our in house brewed cold brew made with our Hacienda Coffee
- Vanilla Nitro by Cafe Rica$4.80+
Nitro cold brew made with Pure 100% Tahitian Vanilla extract, no sugar added.
- Paradise Cold Brew By Cafe Rica$4.85+
Cold brew made with our Paradise coffee (Ethiopia/Guatemala blend)
- Black Honey Cold Brew by Cafe Rica$4.85+
Cold Brew made with our single origin Honey Processed Black Honey coffee from Costa Rica
- Caramel Cold Brew$4.55+
A cold brew drink made with caramel syrup and the milk of your choice
- Gold Fashioned$5.00+
A Cold Brew drink made with orange bitters and house made simple syrup
- Black & Tan 16oz$5.70
A cold brew drink that is half ginger ale and half cold brew!
- The Manhattan Cold Brew$5.00+
A Cold Brew Drink made with cherry bitters and house made hazelnut syrup.
- Cold Brew Flights$11.00
Four small selections of any of our cold brew drinks.
- Canned Cold Brew$3.60
Espresso
FOOD
Spring Seasonal Food Menu
Waffles
- Breakfast Waffle Sandwich$10.00Out of stock
A delicious way to start your day! We took a classic Bacon, Egg, and Cheese sandwich and used a Waffle as a Bun. Served with Pure Maple Syrup. We promise you'll love it!
- Waffles$8.50Out of stock
- Churro Waffle$10.00Out of stock
Our house made waffles covered in cinnamon sugar and with a condensed milk drizzle
Bagel Sandwiches
- Rosti Pollo$9.50
Bagel Sandwich made with oven roasted chicken, pepper jack cheese, grilled peppers and onions, fresh jalapeños, and our house made rojo chipotle sauce and jalapeño peach jam
- Rosti Huevos Breakfast Sandwich$8.75
Breakfast Bagel Sandwich made with a fried egg, pepper jack cheese, grilled peppers and onions, fresh jalapeños, and our house made rojo chipotle sauce and jalapeño peach jam
- The MacBeth$8.75
Looking to add some Drama To Your Everyday Breakfast Sandwich? The MacBeth is perfect! It has fresh tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Fried Egg and Balsamic Jam all on a fresh bagel,
- Avocado Sunrise$8.00
Made on your choice of bagel with basil cream cheese, sliced avocados, and a tomato slice. Pictured sandwich is made with an egg as an add on.
- Egg & Cheese Breakfast Bagel Sandwich$5.50
Build your own Bagel Breakfast Sandwich! This comes standard with a fried egg and cheese on your choice of bagel! *sandwich pictured has add on items which may be an up charge*
Quesadillas
- Casadilla$15.00
The Casadilla is made with cheese, Oven Roasted Chicken, grilled peppers, onions, black beans, fresh avocado, our house made rojo chipotle sauce, and served with a side of pico!
- Veggie Quesadilla$13.00
The Veggie Quesadilla is made with cheese, grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes, black beans, fresh avocado, our house made verde chili sauce, and served with a side of pico! This item is vegetarian
- Steak & Eggs Quesadilla$16.00
The Steak and Eggs Quesadilla is made with cheese, marinaded steak, egg, grilled peppers, onions, our house made rojo chipotle sauce, and served with a side of pico!
- Chicken Pesto Quesadilla$15.00
Made with a soft flour tortilla, layered with our house-made pesto, fresh tomatoes, onions, a generous sprinkle of shredded cheese, and succulent oven-roasted chicken.
- Breakfast Quesadilla$12.50
The Breakfast Quesadilla is made with cheese, egg, grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes, our house made verde chili sauce, and served with a side of pico!
- C.B.C. Quesadilla (chicken bacon club)$14.50
The Chicken Bacon Club Quesadilla is made with cheese, oven roasted chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and our house made garlic aioli. It is served with a side of vegan avocado sauce
- Rosti Pollo Quesadilla$15.00
Quesadilla made with shredded cheese, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, jalapeños, house rojo chipotle sauce, jalapeño peach jam, and oven roasted chicken.
Tostadas (GF)
- Chicken Tostada (1)$9.00
Slow Roasted Chicken Tender to the touch on a house made tortilla. Topped with fresh tomatoes, onions, mixed greens, black bean purée, cilantro lime crema and Avocado Sauce Drizzle.
- Steak Tostada (1)$9.50
Grilled Steak on a house made tortilla. Topped with fresh tomatoes, onions, mixed greens, black bean purée, cilantro lime crema and Avocado Sauce Drizzle.
- Breakfast Tostada$9.00
Breakfast Tostada is made on a fresh made Gluten Free corn tortilla, with a fried egg, bacon, shredded cheese, onions, jalapeños, and made with our house creamy chipotle sauce and our house made verde chili sauce.
- Tica Tostada (1, Vegan)$8.50
Vegan dish on a house made gluten free corn tortilla, topped with fresh tomatoes, onions, mixed greens, black beans, cucumbers, jalapeños, with a Vegan Avocado Sauce Drizzle and our Vegan verde chili sauce.
- Maria's Tortillas (5)$9.25
Maria is the Grandmother of the Founders. Every time they were in Costa Rica visiting her tortillas were a staple of every meal. They wanted to bring those memories to you. 6 Corn Tortillas made from scratch are paired with our Red Chili Sauce, our Green Chili Sauce, Avocados, and Pico Salsa. This dish is gluten-free and vegan.
Cafe Rica Originals
- Greek Yogurt Fruit Bowl$12.00
Made with Plain Greek Yogurt and assorted seasonal fruit, house made granola, and locally sourced raw honey.
- House Grilled Cheese$7.25
A Classic with a twist. 3 Cheeses, Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and Munster melted in between 2 slices of toast with Peach Jam to add to the party. Served with our house Chimichurri Sauce Add Some bacon or avocado if you're feeling extra adventurous!
- Kickin Grilled Cheese$7.25
A spicy grilled cheese made with pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapeños, and our house made creamy chipotle sauce all on locally sourced bread.
- Tica Wrap$10.00
The Tica Wrap is light, refreshing, and plant-based. We wrapped up Jalapeños, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Black Beans, Onions, Avocados, Tomatoes, and Spring Mix with some house-made green or red chili sauce. Adding Chicken is available. Adding Chicken is available.
- Crazy Chicken Caprese Wrap$10.00
The chicken caprese wrap is made with oven roasted chicken, mozzarella cheese, mixed greens, balsamic onion jam, tomatoes, fresh basil, and diced onion.
- Chicken Bacon Club$10.00
The Chicken Bacon Club is made with oven roasted chicken, cheddar cheese, a tomato, mixed greens, bacon, and our house made garlic aioli. Served on locally made butter crust bread.
- The BLT$10.00
BLT is made with 4 strips of thick sliced hickory smoked bacon, fresh tomatoes, mixed greens, house made garlic aioli, all on locally baked butter crust bread. *sandwich pictured has egg added*
- Veggie Breakfast Wrap$10.00
The breakfast wrap is made with mixed greens, a scrambled egg, melted cheese, bacon, tomatoes, grilled peppers and onions, our house made creamy chipotle sauce and wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Grilled Cheese Sampler$14.00
A appetizer sized offering of our two grilled cheese sandwiches. Great for sharing!
- Potato & Bacon Breakfast Wrap$11.50
Wrap made with potatoes, egg, bacon, avocado, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and our house made rojo sauce.
Salads
Baked Goods & Sides
- Apple/Orange$0.75
- Fruit Bowl$4.99
Fruit mixture that can include; Strawberries, blueberries, oranges, and/or a seasonal fruit option
- Cookies By Café Rica$3.00
House baked cookies made fresh daily
- Muffins By Café Rica$4.00
House made muffins made fresh every day. Variety changes daily
- Side Salad$5.00
Side salad that comes with cucumbers, mixed greens, tomatoes, bell pepper, and shredded cheese. Comes with your choice of dressing
- Ciao Bella Biscotti$3.50
Locally Made Biscotti
- Mini Quinoa Bowl$5.00
This is a smaller version of our quinoa power bowl. It will have peppers, Onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and quinoa. Served with Creamy Cilantro Drizzle
- Maria's Dippers$4.00
Two house made gluten free tortillas cut into "chips" and served with house made pico.
- Side of Toast$2.95
- Bagel$4.00
Locally sourced Bagels from our friends at Albion Malleable
- Half Dozen Bagels & 8oz Cream Cheese$25.00Out of stock
- Banana Bread$4.00Out of stock
In house made banana bread!
- GFB Bar$3.25
- Potatoes Bravas$5.00
Oven Roasted Potatoes with house made rojo chipotle sauce, grilled peppers, onions, and topped with shredded cheese
Alcohol
Cocktails
- The Espressotini$11.00
- Amaro Espressotini$14.30Out of stock
- Bourbon Espressotini$11.00
- The Matchatini$11.00
- The Cafe Rican$9.50
- Iced VBL$9.50
- Pom Holland$9.50
- French 75$9.50
- Bloody Maria$11.00
- Aperol Spritz$9.50
- Mimosa$7.00
- Cube Libre$9.00
- Gin And Tonic$9.00Out of stock
- Mojito$9.50Out of stock
- Cafe Rica Old Fashioned$12.00
- Mezcal Old Fashioned$12.50
- Old Fashioned Flight$24.00
- Rum Old Fashioned$11.50
- Classic$10.00
- Hibiscus Mezcal Maragrita$12.50Out of stock
- Mezcal Margarita$12.00
- Strawberry Marg$10.50
- Pineapple Marg$10.50Out of stock
- Matcharita$12.00
- Jalapeno Margarita$10.50
- Mango Jalapeno Margarita$10.50Out of stock
- Maragrita Flight
Beer & Seltzers
Wine
- Belsaco Malbec Llama$8.00+
- Honig Sauv Blanc$8.00+
- Lovely Lilly Pinot Noir$8.00+
- Monte Antico Rosso (Red Blend)$7.00+
- Plungerhead Cabernet$8.00+
- Shooting Star Chardonnay$8.00+Out of stock
- Valdelavia Organic Cava (Sparkling)$8.00+
- Domaine Laurier Brut Rose$7.00+Out of stock
- Mimosa$7.00
- Mimosa Tray$35.00
- Barista Pinotage$7.00+
- Wine Flight$18.00
- Red Sangria$7.00
- Mimosa Flight$15.00