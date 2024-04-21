Maria's Tortillas (5)

$9.25

Maria is the Grandmother of the Founders. Every time they were in Costa Rica visiting her tortillas were a staple of every meal. They wanted to bring those memories to you. 6 Corn Tortillas made from scratch are paired with our Red Chili Sauce, our Green Chili Sauce, Avocados, and Pico Salsa. This dish is gluten-free and vegan.