Cafe Sol Meridiana, Oasis Village
STARTERS & SALADS
APPETIZERS
POPCORN CHICKEN
Homemade lightly breaded chicken bites coated with your choice of sauce - buffalo, BBQ, cajun, orange glaze, or lemon pepper. Mix flavors if you would like!
CAFE SOL NACHOS
CHIPS & QUESO
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Side of Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
CHIPOTLE PULLED PORK SLIDERS
(4) Slow cooked pull pork sliders with house slaw and a chipotle aioli
(1) Vegetable Egg Roll
(3) Vegetable Egg Roll
FRIED PICKLES
ONION RING Basket
SALADS
HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheese and cornbread croutons
CAESAR SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons topped with homemade Caesar dressing
COBB SALAD
Boiled eggs, shredded cheese, peppered bacon, avocado and tomatoes mixed with greens
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese and cornbread croutons
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons topped with homemade Caesar dressing
CAFE COMBOS
BURGERS
BUFFALO CHICKEN
Toasted bun with a buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with pickles, lettuce and pepper jack cheese
CAFE SOL SPICY BURGER
Toasted bun with a thick all beef patty layered with Poblano Jalapeno sauce, Pepper bacon with onions and lettuce.
CHIPOTLE AVOCADO BURGER
Toasted bun with a thick all beef patty topped with caramelized onions, chipotle sauce, pepper jack cheese lettuce and tomato
BLACK BEAN VEGGIE BURGER
Toasted bun with a thick all veggie patty with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and cheddar cheese. Choice of Fries or House Salad.
LONE STAR BURGER
Toasted bun with a thick all beef patty topped with pulled pork, pickles, crispy onion strings served with cold slaw and homemade BBQ sauce
OASIS BURGER
Toasted bun with a thick all beef patty with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, bacon and cheddar cheese
SANDWICHES
CAFE CLUB
Texas toast with bacon, ham, tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise
CAFE CLUB DELUXE
Sliced ham, candied smoked apple-wood bacon, tomato, lettuce served on buttered Texas toast drizzled with smoked garlic aioli. Choice of Fries or House Salad.
SMOKED BLT
Texas Toast with thick cut peppered bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and a smoked garlic aioli
IMPOSTER
OTHER
CRISPY RIB PLATTER
Half rack of our tender and crispy pork ribs coated in a sweet and lightly spiced orange glaze. Served with fries, coleslaw, and Hawaiian roll.
SHRIMP TACOS
blackened shrimp, coleslaw, cheese over a choice of corn or flour tortilla
CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS
(3)
Crispy/Grilled Wrap
(5) Chicken Tender Basket w/fries
WINGS
6 PIECE WINGS
6 wings served with fries and your choice of sauce - lemon pepper, homemade BBQ, sweet n spicy orange glaze, homemade buffalo, triple threat, Cajun, Sol heated glaze, Korean heat, mango habanero or plain
8 PIECE WINGS
8 wings served with fries and your choice of sauce - lemon pepper, homemade BBQ, sweet n spicy orange glaze, homemade buffalo, triple threat, Cajun, Sol heated glaze, Korean heat, mango habanero or plain
12 PIECE WINGS
12 wings served with fries and your choice of sauce - lemon pepper, homemade BBQ, sweet n spicy orange glaze, homemade buffalo, triple threat, Cajun, Sol heated glaze, Korean heat, mango habanero or plain
KIDS MEALS
KIDS MEAL PIZZA
Choose between cheese or pepperoni!
KIDS MEAL HAMBURGER
Served with a side of fries
KIDS MEAL TENDERS
Breaded chicken tenders with a side of fries
KIDS MEAL QUESADILLA
Chicken or cheese quesadilla with a side of fries
KIDS MEAL GRILLED CHEESE
Grilled cheese sandwich with a side of fries