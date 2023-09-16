Popular Items

6 PIECE WINGS

$12.00

6 wings served with fries and your choice of sauce - lemon pepper, homemade BBQ, sweet n spicy orange glaze, homemade buffalo, triple threat, Cajun, Sol heated glaze, Korean heat, mango habanero or plain

STARTERS & SALADS

APPETIZERS

POPCORN CHICKEN

$11.00

Homemade lightly breaded chicken bites coated with your choice of sauce - buffalo, BBQ, cajun, orange glaze, or lemon pepper. Mix flavors if you would like!

CAFE SOL NACHOS

$17.00

CHIPS & QUESO

$5.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$12.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

CHIPOTLE PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$12.00

(4) Slow cooked pull pork sliders with house slaw and a chipotle aioli

(1) Vegetable Egg Roll

$2.99

(3) Vegetable Egg Roll

$5.99

FRIED PICKLES

$8.99

ONION RING Basket

$4.99

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheese and cornbread croutons

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons topped with homemade Caesar dressing

COBB SALAD

$12.00

Boiled eggs, shredded cheese, peppered bacon, avocado and tomatoes mixed with greens

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese and cornbread croutons

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons topped with homemade Caesar dressing

CAFE COMBOS

BURGERS

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$14.00

Toasted bun with a buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with pickles, lettuce and pepper jack cheese

CAFE SOL SPICY BURGER

$14.00

Toasted bun with a thick all beef patty layered with Poblano Jalapeno sauce, Pepper bacon with onions and lettuce.

CHIPOTLE AVOCADO BURGER

$16.00

Toasted bun with a thick all beef patty topped with caramelized onions, chipotle sauce, pepper jack cheese lettuce and tomato

BLACK BEAN VEGGIE BURGER

$15.00

Toasted bun with a thick all veggie patty with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and cheddar cheese. Choice of Fries or House Salad.

LONE STAR BURGER

$15.00

Toasted bun with a thick all beef patty topped with pulled pork, pickles, crispy onion strings served with cold slaw and homemade BBQ sauce

OASIS BURGER

$13.00

Toasted bun with a thick all beef patty with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, bacon and cheddar cheese

SANDWICHES

CAFE CLUB

$12.00

Texas toast with bacon, ham, tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise

CAFE CLUB DELUXE

$13.00

Sliced ham, candied smoked apple-wood bacon, tomato, lettuce served on buttered Texas toast drizzled with smoked garlic aioli. Choice of Fries or House Salad.

SMOKED BLT

$12.00

Texas Toast with thick cut peppered bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and a smoked garlic aioli

IMPOSTER

$12.00

OTHER

CRISPY RIB PLATTER

$16.00

Half rack of our tender and crispy pork ribs coated in a sweet and lightly spiced orange glaze. Served with fries, coleslaw, and Hawaiian roll.

SHRIMP TACOS

$17.00

blackened shrimp, coleslaw, cheese over a choice of corn or flour tortilla

CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS

$11.00

(3)

Crispy/Grilled Wrap

$15.00

(5) Chicken Tender Basket w/fries

$15.00

WINGS

8 PIECE WINGS

$16.00

8 wings served with fries and your choice of sauce - lemon pepper, homemade BBQ, sweet n spicy orange glaze, homemade buffalo, triple threat, Cajun, Sol heated glaze, Korean heat, mango habanero or plain

12 PIECE WINGS

$19.00

12 wings served with fries and your choice of sauce - lemon pepper, homemade BBQ, sweet n spicy orange glaze, homemade buffalo, triple threat, Cajun, Sol heated glaze, Korean heat, mango habanero or plain

KIDS MEALS

KIDS MEAL PIZZA

$8.99

Choose between cheese or pepperoni!

KIDS MEAL HAMBURGER

$8.99

Served with a side of fries

KIDS MEAL TENDERS

$8.99

Breaded chicken tenders with a side of fries

KIDS MEAL QUESADILLA

$8.99

Chicken or cheese quesadilla with a side of fries

KIDS MEAL GRILLED CHEESE

$8.99

Grilled cheese sandwich with a side of fries

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

ROOT BEER

$2.50

Strawberry FANTA

$2.50

POWERAIDE (BERRY BLAST)

$2.50

LIMADE

$2.50Out of stock

WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

AQUAPANA

$4.00

JUICES & OTHER

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

GRAPEFUIT JUICE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

TONIC WATER

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$3.00

WATER

$0.50

COFFEE & TEA

ICE COFFEE

$2.50

HOT COFFEE

$2.50

TEA

$2.50

NITRO-BREW (TRIPPLE SHOT)

$5.00

NITRO-BREW (VANILLA)

$5.00

NITRO-BREW (MOCHA)

$5.00

H2O TO GO

Ice Water togo

$1.00

CRAFT LEMONADE

CRAFT LEMONADE

$4.50

CRAFT TEA

$4.50

A LA CARTE

ADDITIONAL ITEM

ADDITIONAL ITEM

WINE

RED

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$9.00

PINOT NOIR

$9.00

MERLOT

$9.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL

$30.00

PINOT NOIR BTL

$30.00

MERLOT BTL

$33.00

WHITE

ROSE

$9.00

MOSCATO

$9.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$9.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

CHARDONNAY

$9.00

PROSECO

$9.00

CHAMPAGNE

$9.00

ROSE BOTTLE

$35.00

Frozens

Frozen Margarita

Lime Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Margarita

$13.00

Pomegranate Margarita

$13.00

Peach Margarita

$13.00

Mango Margarita

$13.00

Watermelon Margarita

$13.00

Passion Fruit Margarita

$13.00

1800 Silver

$5.00

Casamigos Blanco

$7.00

Casamigos Repsado

$7.00

Esplon

$7.00

Hennesy

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Titos

$6.00

Timeless Vodka

$6.00

Bombay

$5.00

EXTRAS

DIPPING SAUCES

RANCH

$0.75

BBQ SAUCE

$0.75

BUFFALO

$0.75

CARLIONA GOLD

$0.75

ORANGE SAUCE

$0.75

BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

LEMON VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

CAESAR DRESSING

$0.50

MOCKTAILS

VIRGIN DRINKS

MOJITO MOCKTAIL

$4.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

HORCHATA

$4.00

VIRGIN MARGARITA

$4.00

VIRGIN MADRAS

$4.00

BLUE OCEAN

$3.50

SATURDAY SPECIALS

SATURDAY DRINK SPECIALS

BLUEBERRY MARAGRITA

$7.50

THE GREEN FAIRY

$12.00

MEXICAN CADY SHOT

$5.00

SOUTHWEST EGGROLLS

$11.00Out of stock

SOURPATCH

$13.00

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS

$11.00

TIMELESS MOJITO

$16.00

TIMELESS TEA

$16.00

TIMELESS ROSEWATER

$16.00

TIMELESS TINI

$16.00

TIMELESS EVENT SPECIALS

STEAK DINNER

$22.99

SALMON DINNER

$22.99

SAMPLER PLATTER

$15.00

TIMELESS SPECIALITY DRINKS

TIMELESS TINI

$16.00

TIMELESS PINEAPPLE MOJITO

$16.00

TIMELESS TEA

$16.00

TIMELESS ROSEWATER

$16.00