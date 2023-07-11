Cafe Ynez
Bebidas
Bottled Water
Cafe Con Leche
Espresso with sweetened milk and steamed milk
Cafe Condesa
ced Horchata with a shot of espresso
Cafe De Olla
Mexican-spiced brewed coffee
Cafe Mocha
Latté with Mexican chocolate
Cappuccino
Hot Coffee
Espresso Con Crema
Shot of the espresso topped with whip cream
Espresso Cortado
Shot of espresso with steamed milk
Espresso
Horchata
House-made Horchata water
Hot Chocolate
Mexican Spiced Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Your choice of herbal tea
Iced Coffee 16oz
Iced Ojos Rojos
Iced coffee with a shot of espresso
Iced Tea
Latte
Hot Ojos Rojos
Hot coffee with a shot of espresso
House-Made Orange Juice
Fresh squeezed orange juice
Non-Alcoholic Mixers
Agua De Jamaica
Hibiscus Lemonade
Sodas
Diet Coke
Perrier Sparkling
Botanas
Shrimp Ceviche
Salsa with shrimp, white onion, lime juice, cilantro, tomato, jalapeno, garlic oil, habanero sauce, avocado, served with tortilla chips
Guacamole and Chips
Fresh house made guacamole topped with cotija cheese and cilantro, and a side of corn tortilla chips
Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, refried black beans, cheddar and Oaxaca cheeses, guajillo salsa, sour cream, pickled jalapepeno
Mushroom Empanadas
Vegetarian, can be vegan. Portabella mushrooms, sweet corn,onion,and parsley. Served with creamy jalapeno and avocado salsa and sour cream on the side. (2 per order)
Ground Beef Empanadas
Ground beef, white onions, garlic, and tomato. Served with marinara sauce and sour cream on the side. (2 per order)
Tuna\peach Ceviche
Crispy Calamari
Ensaladas
Ensalada Caesar
Chopped romaine, red onions, grape tomato, brioche croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing (add togarashi tuna $7, grilled chicken $5, shrimp $7, flank steak $7)
Ensalada Ynez
Chopped romaine, tomato, red onion, avocado, corn tortilla strips, queso fresco, chipotle ranch dressing (add togarashi tuna $7, grilled chicken $5, shrimp $7, flank steak $7)
Ensalada Verde
Spring mix, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette (add togarashi tuna $7, grilled chicken $5, shrimp $7, flank steak $7)
Tacos, Burritos, Tortas
Vegan Burrito
Garlic, sauteed shallots, corn, whole black beans, baby spinach, pico de gallo, avocado and quinoa in wheat flour tortilla. Served with a small ensalada verde on the side.
Tinga Burrito
Pulled chicken in chipotle sauce with onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, rice, refried beans, sour cream in a flour tortilla, served with a choice of fries or ensalada verde
Steak Burrito
Sauteed flank steak, manchego cheese, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, refried black beans, and chipotle ranch wrapped in a wheat flour tortilla served with a choice of fries or ensalada verde
Carnitas Burrito
Pork carnitas, Mexican rice, sour cream, queso fresco, red sauce, lettuce, Pico De Gallo in a wheat flour tortilla with a side on the side
Burrito Al Pastor
Chicken Torta
Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, refried black beans, bacon,lettuce, tomato, poblano peppers, grilled red onions, on a ciabatta. Choose your side
Cafe Ynez Burger
Gruyere cheese, spicy garlic mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickles. Served on a potato bun.
Cauliflower Tacos
Vegan. Deep fried cauliflower tacos in a sweet & spicy chipotle sauce, pickled cabbage, sliced avocado, and radish on soft corn tortillas
Birria Tacos
Three pulled steak tacos with chihuaha cheese in a tomato-chile beef stock. Topped with white onion and cilantro. Served with broth and house made red and green salsas.
Tacos De Camarones
Sauteed shrimp in adobo sauce, sliced avocado, shallots, radish, red cabbage, and queso fresco on soft corn tortillas
Tacos De Pescado
Pan-seared tilapia topped with pineapple habanero salsa, sliced avocado, lettuce, cotija cheese and sour cream (on the side) on soft corn tortillas
Tuna Tacos
Togarashi tuna pan-seared served over a bed of lettuce, radish, cucumber, and white onions, topped with cilantro and a drizzle of home-made chipotle ranch aioli on soft corn tortillas
Ynez Tacos
Your choice of tacos topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, smoked jalapeno salsa served on two soft corn tortilla tacos.
Platos Fuertes
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken, grilled green peppers, red bell peppers and onions, soft corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, and guacamole. CANNOT REMOVE ONIONS
Shrimp Fajitas
Cooked shrimp, grilled green peppers, red bell peppers and onions, soft corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, and guacamole. CANNOT REMOVE ONIONS
Steak Fajitas
Sliced flank steak, grilled green peppers, red bell peppers and onions, soft corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, and guacamole. CANNOT REMOVE ONIONS
Pollo Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with pulled chicken and cheddar cheese topped with guajillo salsa, sour cream, cotija cheese, and small sides of rice, beans, and guacamole
Mole Enchiladas
Half Chicken
Half roasted oven chicken with two sides.
Whole Chicken
Roasted oven chicken with two sides
Family Chicken Breast
Sliced chicken breast, melted cheddar and pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, on the side: guacamole, salsa verde, pico de gallo, lettuce, limes, refried black beans, cotija cheese, mexican rice, and soft tortillas. Serves for 4-6 people
Family Chicken Tinga
Pulled chicken marinated in chipotle and tomato sauce, on the side: guacamole, salsa verde, pico de gallo, lettuce, limes, refried black beans, cotija cheese, mexican rice, and soft tortillas. Serves for 4-6 people
Family Carnitas
Pork shoulder, on the side: guacamole, salsa verde, pico de gallo, lettuce, limes, refried black beans, mexican rice, and soft tortillas. Serves for 4-6 people
Family Steak
Sliced flank steak, on the side: guacamole, salsa verde, pico de gallo, lettuce, limes, refried black beans, mexican rice, and soft tortillas. Serves for 4-6 people
Family Fish (Tilapia)
Pan seared tilapia, on the side: guacamole, salsa verde, pico de gallo, lettuce, limes, refried black beans, cotija cheese, mexican rice, and soft tortillas. Serves for 4-6 people
Family Fried Cauliflower
Vegetarian. Deep fried Cauliflower sauteed in sweet and spicy sauce; on the side: guacamole, salsa verde, pico de gallo, lettuce, limes, refried black beans, mexican rice, and soft tortillas. Serves for 4-6 people (Vegan)
Family Shrimp
Sauteed shrimp with adobo sauce, on the side: guacamole, salsa verde, pico de gallo, lettuce, limes, refried black beans, mexican rice, and soft tortillas. Serves for 4-6 people
Sides
Chips and Pico De Gallo
Chips and Salsa Verde
Chips & Salsa Roja
Corn Y Queso
Fresh sweet corn off the cob sauteed with butter, lemon juice and queso Cotija.
Grande 1\2 Rice & Bean
Mexican rice with peas and carrots and black refried beans in one 8oz container.
Papas Fritas
Pinto Beans
Refried Beans
Refried black beans. (Vegan)
Mexican Rice
Mexican Rice cooked in a vegetable stock. (Vegan)
Sauteed Spinach
Fresh sauteed spinach with a splash of lemon juice and garlic.
Side of Chips
Side of Guacamole (6oz)
Side of Salsa Verde (6 Oz)
Soft Corn Tortillas
Small Side Salad
Side of Meat 6oz
Side Of Guacamole (8oz)
Avocado
Side Of Pico
Side Of Salsa Roja
Brussel Sprouts\bacon
Salsas & Dressings
Quesadillas
Steak Quesadilla
Sliced flank steak, roasted pablanos, corn, garlic, sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, and cheddar cheese on a wheat flour tortilla served with a small side of pico de gallo, salsa roja, and sour cream on the side.
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
Pulled chicken marinated in chipotle and tomato sauce with cheddar cheese blend, spinach, corn, roasted red and green bell peppers. Sour cream, pico de gallo and red sauce on the side.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, roasted red bell peppers and poblanos, corn, garlic, sauteed spinach, quinoa, blend of cheddar and pepper jack cheese. PIco de gallo, sour cream and red sauce on the side.
Shrimp Quesadilla
shrimp, roasted red bell peppers and poblanos , corn, garlic, sauteed spinach, quinoa, blend of cheddar and pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo, sour cream and red sauce on the side.
Veggie Quesadilla
Roasted poblanos, corn, garlic, sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, quinoa, and cheddar cheese served with a small side of pico de gallo, salsa roja, and sour cream on the side.