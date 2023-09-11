Popular Items

Latte

Latte

Our freshly roasted blend of central and south American coffee extracted to make the perfect espresso shots in wonderfully steamed/textured milk

The Scramble

The Scramble

$8.50

There's no bread with the Scramble for those looking to limit carbs. It includes Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato and Bacon

Cold Brew

Drinks

Hot Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Our pumpkin latte and pumpkin chai are made with a mix of spices and pumpkin puree (NOT SYRUP OR SAUCE OR CANNED PUMPKIN) The Best Pumpkin Drink AROUND!

Pumpkin Spice Chai

Pumpkin Spice Chai

Our guests call this drink a Pumpkin Pie in a cup. You'll have to see if they're right. ;)

White Mocha

White Mocha

Ghirardelli White Chocolate Mocha, a crowd pleaser. While most use a sauce and skimp on less expensive chocolates we have stayed with the tried and true Ghirardelli White Chocolate powder. You decide.

Premium Mocha

Premium Mocha

Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Mocha. This premium chocolate is rich and smooth, complimenting our Italian Styled Espresso, topped with our freshly made Whipped Cream. You won't be disappointed

Flavored Latte

Flavored Latte

Extensive selection of flavors to compliment our freshly roasted blend of central and south American coffee extracted to make the perfect espresso shots in wonderfully steamed/textured milk

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$1.00

Start with sweetening the perfectly textured micro foam'd milk then float our freshly roasted Italian style espresso and topped with Ghirardelli Caramel. Who can resist?

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Mocha

Mocha

Hershey's Chocolate Mocha. Just a good 'ol mocha using a favorite chocolate sauce proven over the years to be smooth and delicious.

Flat White

Flat White

Our take on a crowd pleaser originating down under, mate!

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

We roast our coffee weekly and extract the unique flavor using our Ground Control Brewer that gives you all of the wonderful flavors with none of the bitterness.

Americano

Americano

We Make The Americano Great Again Which means we roast our coffee so you're getting an Americano extracted at it's peak of flavor

Espresso

Espresso

Italian Style Espresso

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

Freshly brewed coffee with perfectly textured steamed milk for that smooth feel to Coffee with Milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

Shots of our freshly roasted Italian styled espresso topped with densely textured micro foamed milk. An Italian favorite

Tuxedo Mocha

Tuxedo Mocha

A blend of Ghirardelli White and Premium Dark Chocolate combined with our Italian Styled Espresso will create the best experience for the Mocha lover in you.

Mexican Mocha

Mexican Mocha

Laced with fragrant spices such as cocoa liquor, real vanilla, almond, and cinnamon. Our Mexican Mocha is the most delicious found anywhere. Try it and see for yourself.

Extreme Toffee Coffee

Extreme Toffee Coffee

This is a flavored latte using the EXTREME TOFFEE COFFEE mix. It's sweet and has those lil toffee bits inside the drink. For the toffee lover in us.

Matcha Latte

$1.00
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

Our Chai Tea Latte comes in 3 varieties. Our Spiced which has a nice zing to it. Our Vanilla which is creamy and smooth. Our ORIGNINAL that is similar to our Spiced but without the Zing!

Brewed Tea

$2.85+

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.65+

Iced Drinks

Pumpkin Latte

Pumpkin Chai

Iced White Mocha

Ghirardelli White Mocha

Premium Iced Mocha

Ghirardelli Dark Mocha

Iced Tuxedo Mocha

Iced Mexican Mocha

Iced Mocha

Iced Latte

Iced Flavored Latte

Iced Chai

Iced Low Sugar Chai

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Extreme Toffee Coffee

Cold Brew

Iced Americano

Iced Espresso

Iced Matcha

Macchiato Float

Think a layered sweetened latte with a scoop of super premium ice cream floating on top.

Redbull Twist 24oz

Italian Soda

Iced Tea

Tea Lemonade

$3.95+

Lemonade

Milk

Blended Drinks

Big 'S' Blended

The Cure

The Cure

This season our featured creamy smooth "CURE" flavor is THE GREAT PUMPKIN! You will be begging for this drink all year long but only during PUMPKIN season.

Espresso Milk Shake

Milk Shake

Smoothie

Blended Lemonade

$4.35+

Redbull Freeze

$6.95

Bottled Juices/Soda/Water

Barsotti Carrot Juice

Barsotti Carrot Juice

$3.95
Barsotti Apple Cider

Barsotti Apple Cider

$3.80
Barsottie Orange Juice

Barsottie Orange Juice

$3.80

Ramune Original

$3.80

Ramune Melon

$3.80

Ramune Strawberry

$3.80

Dang Italian Cherry Soda

$2.80

Dang Butterscotch Rootbeer

$2.80

Shirley Temple Soda

$2.80
River City Orange Cream

River City Orange Cream

$2.80
River City Root Beer

River City Root Beer

$2.80

Boylan Black Cherry

$2.80

Boylan Cream Soda

$2.80

Gatorade Cool Blue

$2.50

Gatorade Frost Riptide

$2.50

Elevate Super Water

$2.99
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$1.99
Diet Coca-Cola

Diet Coca-Cola

$1.99

Nesquik Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Dasani Water

$1.99

Containers of Coffee to go

Coffee Box (Traveler)

$18.45

Great for Office meetings. Whenever you need coffee to go that needs to serve a dozen people or so. Along with freshly roasted Big S Blend (our house) coffee you receive 12 cups, cream and sugars.

2.5 Gallon Container

$49.50

This 2.5 gallon container will provide approximately 40 to 50 servings. Included is 50 - 8oz cups, cream and sugar.

4.75 Gallon Container

$93.95

This 2.5 gallon container will provide approximately 40 to 50 servings. Included is 50 - 8oz cups, cream and sugar.

Food

Breakfast Sammies

Ham & Cheese Croissant Sammie

Ham & Cheese Croissant Sammie

$4.95

Croissant, Ham & Cheese Our freshly baked Croissant melted Cheese over Ham.

Bagel & Toppings

Bagel & Toppings

$2.95

Bagel and Cream Cheese

Basic Bagel Sammie

Basic Bagel Sammie

$5.35

Plain Bagel, Fried egg and cheddar cheese

Basic Plus Bagel Sammie

Basic Plus Bagel Sammie

$6.85

Bagel, egg and cheddar cheese. Your Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage

Manwich

Manwich

$9.95

2 Eggs including Ham, Bacon and Sausage and Cheddar Cheese on your CHOICE of Bagel. Virtually breakfast on a bagel

TNT Breakfast Sammie

TNT Breakfast Sammie

$8.90

Jalapeno Bagel, Egg, Pepperoncini, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sausage & Garlic Pesto

BRE Breakfast Sammie

BRE Breakfast Sammie

$9.50

Bagel, Egg, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato & Basil Pesto

Avocado Toast

Build Your Own Breakfast Sammie

$3.95

Build your own sammie

Health Nut Breakfast Sammie

$7.50

Multigrain Sandwich Thin, Egg White, Turkey Sausage, Onion, Tomato

Breakfast Wrap

$7.90

Tortilla, Egg, Sausage, Tater Tots, Cheddar & Cholula

Smiley Sliders

Smiley Sliders

$4.95

Emoji Pancakes, Egg, Cheddar Cheese

Pastries

Scones

Scones

Muffins

Muffins

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.25
Coffee Cake Cinnamon Drizzle

Coffee Cake Cinnamon Drizzle

$4.35
Apple Tart

Apple Tart

$5.25
Cheese Danish

Cheese Danish

$3.95Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25Out of stock
Oat Jacks

Oat Jacks

$3.35
Toffee Budnt Cake

Toffee Budnt Cake

$4.95
Donuts

Donuts

Cookies

Cookies

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$3.50

Day Old Pastries

Day Old Cinnamon Roll

$2.25

Day Old Chocolate Croissant

$2.25Out of stock

Day Old Scones

Day Old Donuts

$1.30Out of stock

Day Old Muffins

$1.95

Day Old Cheese Danish

$1.95Out of stock

Day Old Toffee Bundt Cake

$2.50

Day Old Apple Danish

$1.95Out of stock

Sandwiches

Big S Club

$9.85

Sourdough, Bacon, Turkey, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato

El Dorado Cougar

El Dorado Cougar

$9.85

Ham n Swiss with Bacon Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Mayo & Mustard on toasted Sourdough

The Bruin

The Bruin

$11.95

Chicken OR Tuna Salad Sandwich includes Lettuce & Tomato on a freshly baked croissant

The Garden

$9.25

All of our Veggies on Multigrain Bread with Basil Pesto

Diamondback

$9.95

Ham n Swiss Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Mayo on Multigrain bread

Big S Sammie

$12.95

Double the Ham & Turkey with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Pickles, Mayo & Mustard

Toasted Turkey

$9.95

Turkey, Cheddar, Bell Peppers, Olives and Onions toasted on Sourdough bread

Build Your Own Sammie

$5.90

The BIG S PIZZA

$10.45

ICE CREAM & Misc.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$5.25

Potato Chips

$1.90

Biscotti

$3.25

Banana

$1.25

Rice Krispy Treats (GF)

$2.50

Syrup Bottle

$11.69

Open Retail

Tater Tots

$1.30

Ice Cream

Retail

Brumate

Brumate Drinkware

Merch

Ceramic Big S Mug

$9.99

Merch

Campfire Mug

$9.99

Merch

AeroPress

AeroPress with Tote

$49.95

Merch

AeroPress Go

$44.95

Merch

AeroPress Micro Filters

$4.99

Merch

Maya Tea

Vanilla Spice 20ct Sache Tea

$14.50

Merch

English Breakfast 20ct Sache Tea

$13.45

Merch

Gold Rush White 20ct Sache Tea

$14.50

Merch

Masala Chai 20ct Sache Tea

$13.45

Merch

Pomegranate Mojito 20ct Sache Tea

$13.45

Merch

Earl Grey 20ct Sache Tea

$13.45

Merch

T's & Hoodie's

Clearance T-shirts

$9.32

Merch

Clearance Hoodies

$13.95

Merch

Heather Grey T-Shirt

Heather Grey T-Shirt

$11.99

Merch

Sand Dune Hoodies

Sand Dune Hoodies

$21.95

Merch

Tan Hoodie

$31.95

Merch

Whole Bean Coffee

Origins

Columbian

Guatemala

Costa Rican

Nicararguan

Sumatran

Ethiopian

Papua New Guinea

Blends

Tranquillo

Italian

Milano

Sorrento

Amalfi

Espresso

Decaf Espresso

Marrone

Big S Blend (House)