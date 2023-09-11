Caffe Santoro
Drinks
Hot Drinks
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Our pumpkin latte and pumpkin chai are made with a mix of spices and pumpkin puree (NOT SYRUP OR SAUCE OR CANNED PUMPKIN) The Best Pumpkin Drink AROUND!
Pumpkin Spice Chai
Our guests call this drink a Pumpkin Pie in a cup. You'll have to see if they're right. ;)
White Mocha
Ghirardelli White Chocolate Mocha, a crowd pleaser. While most use a sauce and skimp on less expensive chocolates we have stayed with the tried and true Ghirardelli White Chocolate powder. You decide.
Premium Mocha
Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Mocha. This premium chocolate is rich and smooth, complimenting our Italian Styled Espresso, topped with our freshly made Whipped Cream. You won't be disappointed
Latte
Our freshly roasted blend of central and south American coffee extracted to make the perfect espresso shots in wonderfully steamed/textured milk
Flavored Latte
Extensive selection of flavors to compliment our freshly roasted blend of central and south American coffee extracted to make the perfect espresso shots in wonderfully steamed/textured milk
Caramel Macchiato
Start with sweetening the perfectly textured micro foam'd milk then float our freshly roasted Italian style espresso and topped with Ghirardelli Caramel. Who can resist?
Hot Chocolate
Mocha
Hershey's Chocolate Mocha. Just a good 'ol mocha using a favorite chocolate sauce proven over the years to be smooth and delicious.
Flat White
Our take on a crowd pleaser originating down under, mate!
Brewed Coffee
We roast our coffee weekly and extract the unique flavor using our Ground Control Brewer that gives you all of the wonderful flavors with none of the bitterness.
Americano
We Make The Americano Great Again Which means we roast our coffee so you're getting an Americano extracted at it's peak of flavor
Espresso
Italian Style Espresso
Cafe Au Lait
Freshly brewed coffee with perfectly textured steamed milk for that smooth feel to Coffee with Milk
Cappuccino
Shots of our freshly roasted Italian styled espresso topped with densely textured micro foamed milk. An Italian favorite
Tuxedo Mocha
A blend of Ghirardelli White and Premium Dark Chocolate combined with our Italian Styled Espresso will create the best experience for the Mocha lover in you.
Mexican Mocha
Laced with fragrant spices such as cocoa liquor, real vanilla, almond, and cinnamon. Our Mexican Mocha is the most delicious found anywhere. Try it and see for yourself.
Extreme Toffee Coffee
This is a flavored latte using the EXTREME TOFFEE COFFEE mix. It's sweet and has those lil toffee bits inside the drink. For the toffee lover in us.
Matcha Latte
Chai Latte
Our Chai Tea Latte comes in 3 varieties. Our Spiced which has a nice zing to it. Our Vanilla which is creamy and smooth. Our ORIGNINAL that is similar to our Spiced but without the Zing!
Brewed Tea
Caramel Apple Cider
Iced Drinks
Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin Chai
Iced White Mocha
Ghirardelli White Mocha
Premium Iced Mocha
Ghirardelli Dark Mocha
Iced Tuxedo Mocha
Iced Mexican Mocha
Iced Mocha
Iced Latte
Iced Flavored Latte
Iced Chai
Iced Low Sugar Chai
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Iced Extreme Toffee Coffee
Cold Brew
Iced Americano
Iced Espresso
Iced Matcha
Macchiato Float
Think a layered sweetened latte with a scoop of super premium ice cream floating on top.
Redbull Twist 24oz
Italian Soda
Iced Tea
Tea Lemonade
Lemonade
Milk
Blended Drinks
Bottled Juices/Soda/Water
Barsotti Carrot Juice
Barsotti Apple Cider
Barsottie Orange Juice
Ramune Original
Ramune Melon
Ramune Strawberry
Dang Italian Cherry Soda
Dang Butterscotch Rootbeer
Shirley Temple Soda
River City Orange Cream
River City Root Beer
Boylan Black Cherry
Boylan Cream Soda
Gatorade Cool Blue
Gatorade Frost Riptide
Elevate Super Water
Coca-Cola
Diet Coca-Cola
Nesquik Chocolate Milk
Dasani Water
Containers of Coffee to go
Coffee Box (Traveler)
Great for Office meetings. Whenever you need coffee to go that needs to serve a dozen people or so. Along with freshly roasted Big S Blend (our house) coffee you receive 12 cups, cream and sugars.
2.5 Gallon Container
This 2.5 gallon container will provide approximately 40 to 50 servings. Included is 50 - 8oz cups, cream and sugar.
4.75 Gallon Container
This 2.5 gallon container will provide approximately 40 to 50 servings. Included is 50 - 8oz cups, cream and sugar.
Food
Breakfast Sammies
Ham & Cheese Croissant Sammie
Croissant, Ham & Cheese Our freshly baked Croissant melted Cheese over Ham.
Bagel & Toppings
Bagel and Cream Cheese
Basic Bagel Sammie
Plain Bagel, Fried egg and cheddar cheese
Basic Plus Bagel Sammie
Bagel, egg and cheddar cheese. Your Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage
Manwich
2 Eggs including Ham, Bacon and Sausage and Cheddar Cheese on your CHOICE of Bagel. Virtually breakfast on a bagel
TNT Breakfast Sammie
Jalapeno Bagel, Egg, Pepperoncini, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sausage & Garlic Pesto
BRE Breakfast Sammie
Bagel, Egg, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato & Basil Pesto
Avocado Toast
Build Your Own Breakfast Sammie
Build your own sammie
Health Nut Breakfast Sammie
Multigrain Sandwich Thin, Egg White, Turkey Sausage, Onion, Tomato
Breakfast Wrap
Tortilla, Egg, Sausage, Tater Tots, Cheddar & Cholula
Smiley Sliders
Emoji Pancakes, Egg, Cheddar Cheese
The Scramble
There's no bread with the Scramble for those looking to limit carbs. It includes Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato and Bacon
Pastries
Day Old Pastries
Sandwiches
Big S Club
Sourdough, Bacon, Turkey, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato
El Dorado Cougar
Ham n Swiss with Bacon Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Mayo & Mustard on toasted Sourdough
The Bruin
Chicken OR Tuna Salad Sandwich includes Lettuce & Tomato on a freshly baked croissant
The Garden
All of our Veggies on Multigrain Bread with Basil Pesto
Diamondback
Ham n Swiss Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Mayo on Multigrain bread
Big S Sammie
Double the Ham & Turkey with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Pickles, Mayo & Mustard
Toasted Turkey
Turkey, Cheddar, Bell Peppers, Olives and Onions toasted on Sourdough bread