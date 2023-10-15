Cajun Hideout
Cup/Bowl Choice
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
Our Down Da' Bayou Traditional Gumbo made with Scratch Dark Roux, the Holy Trinity, Chicken, Smoked Sausage and Andouille Sausage. *Served with Rice* *Contains Gluten*
Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya
Our Down Da' Bayou Traditional Jambalaya made with the Holy Trinity, Chicken, Rice, Smoked Sausage and Andouille Sausage.
Po'Boy's
Fried Shrimp Po'boy
11oz of your choice of Blackened or Goldenly-Fried Shrimp on a Locally baked French bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and our Cajun Ray's Sauce. *Served with Fries*
Fried Catfish Po'boy
1 Filet of your choice of Blackened or Goldenly-Fried Catfish on a Locally baked French bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and our Cajun Ray's Sauce. *Served with Fries*
Roast Beef Po'Boy
Our Slow-Roasted Roast Beef on a Locally baked French bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and our Cajun Ray's sauce. *Served with Fries*
Platter Choice
Chicken Tender Platter
Our Hand cut, Goldenly-Fried Tenders are made from scratch served with Fries and a side of our Cajun Ray's Sauce.
Catfish Platter
1 filet of your choice of Blackened or Fried Catfish on top of a bed of our Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya with a drizzle of our Cajun Ray's sauce on top.
Shrimp Platter
11oz of your choice of Blackened or Fried Shrimp on top of a bed of our Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya with a drizzle of our Cajun Ray's sauce on top.