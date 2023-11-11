Cajun Queen
Popular Items
- Étouffée 3 Way$26.95
Chicken, Shrimp, and Crawfish in our Étouffée, featuring a dark, highly-seasoned roux-based sauce with: simmered peppers, onions, and celery – known as the Cajun trinity. Served over rice, Étouffée is hot and spicy!
- New Orleans Platter$29.95
Catfish, Shrimp, Scallops, Oysters, Red Beans & Rice. Daily Catch AND/OR Specialty toppings available for an additional charge.
- Large BBQ Shrimp$18.95
New Orleans BBQ shrimp (LARGE Order is approximately 10, depending on size) are sautéed to perfection in: butter, garlic, beer, and a variety of Cajun spices.
DINNER
Appetizers
- Small BBQ Shrimp$12.95
New Orleans BBQ shrimp (SMALL Order is approximately 5, depending on size) are sautéed to perfection in: butter, garlic, beer, and a variety of Cajun spices.
- Large BBQ Shrimp$18.95
New Orleans BBQ shrimp (LARGE Order is approximately 10, depending on size) are sautéed to perfection in: butter, garlic, beer, and a variety of Cajun spices.
- Cajun Fried Oysters -Half Order$14.95
Our Cajun Fried Oysters (Half Order is approximately 5 oysters, depending on size) are plump, delicious, and breaded/fried to perfection - served with our tomato remoulade sauce for dipping.
- Cajun Fried Oysters -Full Order$21.95
Our Cajun Fried Oysters (FULL Order is approximately 10 oysters, depending on size) are plump, delicious, and breaded/fried to perfection - served with our tomato remoulade sauce for dipping.
- Crawfish Scampi Appetizer$15.95
Crawfish Tails sautéed with: Garlic, White Wine, Scallions, Parsley, and our own “Bayou Blend” Spices.
- Cajun Popcorn$15.95
Crawfish tails lightly breaded and flash-fried so they stay juicy and flavorful, served with our house made sherry remoulade.
- Fried Green Tomatoes$12.95
House-made Fried Green Tomatoes are breaded and fried to perfection - served with our tomato remoulade over a bed of baby lettuces, this appetizer is perfect for sharing.
- Fried Pickles$9.00
Hand-battered Pickle slices fried crispy and served with a side of Creole Tartar Sauce.
- Small Shrimp Anisette$13.95
Second Course
- Cup of Crawfish Etoufee$15.95
Crawfish in our Étouffée, featuring a dark, highly-seasoned roux-based sauce with: simmered peppers, onions, and celery – known as the Cajun trinity. Served over rice, Étouffée is hot and spicy!
- 1/2 Order Washday Blues$10.95
Red Beans & Rice topped with Grilled Andouille Sausage. Half the size of our full Entrée - the perfect size for a hearty second course.
- Cup Seafood Gumbo$4.95
Our gumbo is a classic Cajun-Creole creation made with Fresh Vegetables, Filé spices, Shrimp & Crabmeat. One Cup.
- Bowl Seafood Gumbo$6.95
Our gumbo is a classic Cajun-Creole creation made with Fresh Vegetables, Filé spices, Shrimp & Crabmeat. One Bowl.
- House Salad$4.00
Crisp Mixed-Greens topped with Shredded Purple Cabbage, Cucumber, and Carrots. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Ceasar Salad$7.00
Traditional Caesar with Romaine Lettuce and Croutons dressed with Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Egg, Worcestershire Sauce, Anchovies, Garlic, Dijon mustard, Parmesan Cheese, and Black Pepper. Available with: Chicken, Fried Oysters, Salmon, Shrimp, or Crawfish Photo: Caesar Salad with Blackened Chicken
- App Special$15.95
Entrées
- Chicken Creole$21.95
Chicken with our Creole sauce featuring a classic tomato-base that is lightly seasoned and includes: simmered peppers, onions, and celery known as the Cajun trinity. Creole dishes are served over rice.
- Chicken Diane$21.95
Chicken with our classic Diane which includes: mushrooms, garlic, butter, green onions, parsley, and our Queen Magic Spices all sautéed together. Served over rice, Diane is moderately-spiced.
- Chicken Étouffée$21.95
Chicken in our Étouffée, featuring a dark, highly-seasoned roux-based sauce with: simmered peppers, onions, and celery – known as the Cajun trinity. Served over rice, Étouffée is hot and spicy!
- Shrimp Scampi$22.95
Plump, favorful Shrimp sautéed with: Butter, Garlic, Scallions and Parsley. Served with Rice and Steamed Broccoli.
- Shrimp and Grits$25.95
Blackened Shrimp served with Stone-Ground Creamy Grits, Creole Sauce, and Andouille Sausage.
- New Orleans BBQ Shrimp$22.95
Plump, Flavorful Shrimp Sautéed with Butter, Garlic, Beer, and a Variety of Cajun/Creole Spices. Served Over Rice.
- Shrimp Creole$22.95
Shrimp with our Creole sauce featuring a classic tomato-base that is lightly seasoned and includes: simmered peppers, onions, and celery known as the Cajun trinity. Creole dishes are served over rice.
- Shrimp Diane$22.95
Shrimp with our classic Diane which includes: mushrooms, garlic, butter, green onions, parsley, and our Queen Magic Spices all sautéed together. Served over rice, Diane is moderately-spiced.
- Shrimp Étouffée$22.95
Shrimp in our Étouffée, featuring a dark, highly-seasoned roux-based sauce with: simmered peppers, onions, and celery – known as the Cajun trinity. Served over rice, Étouffée is hot and spicy!
- Crawfish Scampi Entrée$23.95
Crawfish Tails sautéed with Garlic, White Wine, Scallions, Parsley, and Our Own “Bayou Blend” Spices. Served over Rice.
- 14 Oz Pork Chop$29.95
Our 14 oz French-cut pork chop is fire-grilled to your desired temperature and basted with a delicious Southwestern BBQ sauce. It is served with Cajun-spiced roasted potatoes and crisp steamed broccoli.
- Wash Day Blues$20.95
A heaping bowl of Red Beans & Rice topped with Grilled Andouille Sausage.
- Crawfish Creole$23.95
Crawfish with our Creole sauce featuring a classic tomato-base that is lightly seasoned and includes: simmered peppers, onions, and celery known as the Cajun trinity. Creole dishes are served over rice.
- Crawfish Diane$23.95
Crawfish with our classic Diane which includes: mushrooms, garlic, butter, green onions, parsley, and our Queen Magic Spices all sautéed together. Served over rice, Diane is moderately-spiced.
- Crawfish Étouffée$23.95
Crawfish in our Étouffée, featuring a dark, highly-seasoned roux-based sauce with: simmered peppers, onions, and celery – known as the Cajun trinity. Served over rice, Étouffée is hot and spicy!
- Creole 3 Way$26.95
Chicken, Shrimp, & Crawfish with our Creole sauce featuring a classic tomato-base that is lightly seasoned and includes: simmered peppers, onions, and celery known as the Cajun trinity. Creole dishes are served over rice.
- Diane 3 Way$26.95
Chicken, Shrimp, & Crawfish with our classic Diane which includes: mushrooms, garlic, butter, green onions, parsley, and our Queen Magic Spices all sautéed together. Served over rice, Diane is moderately-spiced.
- Étouffée 3 Way$26.95
Chicken, Shrimp, and Crawfish in our Étouffée, featuring a dark, highly-seasoned roux-based sauce with: simmered peppers, onions, and celery – known as the Cajun trinity. Served over rice, Étouffée is hot and spicy!
- Vegetable Plate$22.95
Specialty Items
- Salmon$25.00
Wild-Caught Atlantic Salmon, Blackened or Grilled to perfection, topped with your choice of: Crawfish sautéed with Artichokes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Scallions in a White Wine, Lemon Butter Sauce served over Rice OR Shrimp sautéed with Tasso Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, and Shiitake Mushrooms Served over Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
- Mahi Mahi$25.00
Mahi-Mahi Blackened or Grilled to perfection, topped with your choice of: Crawfish sautéed with Artichokes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Scallions in a White Wine, Lemon Butter Sauce served over Rice OR Shrimp sautéed with Tasso Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, and Shiitake Mushrooms Served over Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
- Tilapia$22.00
Tilapia Blackened or Grilled to perfection, topped with your choice of: Crawfish sautéed with Artichokes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Scallions in a White Wine, Lemon Butter Sauce served over Rice OR Shrimp sautéed with Tasso Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, and Shiitake Mushrooms Served over Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
- Cajun Pasta$29.00
Our Specialty Cajun Pasta features: Blackened Chicken, Mushrooms, Andouille Sausage, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, and Tri-Colored Cheese Tortellini in a Tomato Romano Cheese Cream Sauce
Blackened Selections
- Ribeye Steak 16oz$37.95
Flavorful 16oz Ribeye is coated with our Special Spice mixture and seared rapidly to seal in the Juices! Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Steamed Broccoli. Specialty toppings available for an additional charge.
- Blackened Catfish$21.95
Our Farm-Raised Blackened Catfish is coated with our Special Spice mixture and seared rapidly to seal in the Juices! Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Steamed Broccoli. Specialty toppings available for an additional charge.
- Blackened Chicken$21.95
Our Moist Blackened Chicken Breast is coated with our Special Spice mixture and seared rapidly to seal in the Juices! Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Steamed Broccoli. Specialty toppings available for an additional charge.
- Blackened Pork Tenderloin$28.95
The Queen's Blackened Pork Tenderloin is legendary. Topped with Chorizo Black Bean Sauce, Chipotle Chili Cream, Fried Plantains, and Pineapple Salsa. The tenderloin is coated with our Special Spice mixture and seared rapidly to seal in the Juices!
- Bayou Platter$27.95
A house favorite, our Bayou Platter features Catfish & Chicken coated with our Special Spice mixture and seared rapidly to seal in the Juices! Served over Red Beans & Rice. Specialty toppings available for an additional charge.
Fresh Fried Selections
- New Orleans Platter$29.95
Catfish, Shrimp, Scallops, Oysters, Red Beans & Rice. Daily Catch AND/OR Specialty toppings available for an additional charge.
- Fried Oysters$25.95
Plump, delicious Oysters fried to crispy perfection and served with Steamed Broccoli and your choice of: Garlic Mashed Potatoes OR Coleslaw.
- Fried Shrimp$22.95
Fresh, flavorful Shrimp fried to crispy perfection and served with Steamed Broccoli and your choice of: Garlic Mashed Potatoes OR Coleslaw.
- Fried Half and Half$25.95
Oysters & Shrimp fried to crispy perfection and served with Steamed Broccoli and your choice of: Garlic Mashed Potatoes OR Coleslaw.
- Fried Catfish$22.95
Farm-raised Salt & Pepper Catfish fried to crispy perfection and served with Steamed Broccoli and your choice of: Garlic Mashed Potatoes OR Coleslaw.