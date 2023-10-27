The Cajun Catfish & Buffet 1452 Highway 167 N
Food
Starters
Chips, topped with shrimp, crawfish, jalapeno, queso sauce, melted shredded cheese and chives
Marinated and tender, fried golden brown and served with tarter sauce
Large Gulf Shrimp wrapped with bacon and battered and fried to a golden brown and topped with cream sauce
Large Gulf Shrimp cooked in a Creole style BBQ sauce with garlic bread
Salads
Salad features a fresh bed of lettuce topped with cheese, onions, tomatoes, eggs, bacon bits & croutons. Served with dressing of your choice
Salad features a fresh bed of lettuce topped with cheese, purple onions, tomatoes, eggs, bacon bits & croutons. Served with dressing of your choice
Main Dish
Stuffed crab, stuffed shrimp, fried catfish, fried shrimp, fried oysters & hush puppies. Served with French fries & Cole slaw.
Appetizer Seafood Gumbo, Stuffed Crab, Stuffed Shrimp, Fried Catfish, Fried Shrimp, Fried Oysters, Cup of Shrimp Etouffee. Served with French Fries, Hush Puppies and Cole Slaw
fried shrimp, stuffed shrimp, grilled shrimp, cup of shrimp etouffee and an appetizer of seafood gumbo. Served with fries, hush puppies and cole slaw
fried or grilled whole catfish fillet smothered with crawfish etouffee over a bed of rice
Louisiana catfish filet fried or grilled. Served with french fries, hush puppies & cole slaw
Large shrimp seasoned, battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with fries and coleslaw
Large shrimp & creamy grits served with a creole herb filled sauce
Oysters battered and fried soft to a light brown served with fries & coleslaw
Cajun blend of spices in a light red gravy with gulf shrimp served with rice and coleslaw
Cajun blend of spices in a light red gray sauce with Louisiana crawfish tails over rice and served with coleslaw
Grilled
A 12 ounce ribeye, flame grilled just the way you like it! Served with your choice of side, house salad, and fresh baked bread roll
Chicken breast grilled in olive oil and garlic sauce. topped with grilled onions and mushrooms, served with mash potatoes and gravy and steamed vegetables
12 oz hamburger steak smothered with grilled onions and brown gravy served with steamed vegetables and a side
Pasta
Pasta with shrimp, sliced chicken, cayenne pepper, cream sauce, mushrooms, tomatoes and green onions
Tender chicken sauteed with fresh garlic and tossed with rigatoni in a creamy sauce
Tender shrimp sauteed with fresh garlic and tossed with rigatoni in a creamy sauce
Shrimp, crawfish and crabmeat in a cheesy sauce with Cajun blend of seasonings and vegetable blend of onions and bell peppers topped over pasta and served with garlic bread
Burger/Poboy
Fried shrimp on French bread with tarter, lettuce, tomato & pickles. Served with French fries
Fried catfish on French bread with tarter, lettuce, tomato & pickles. Served with French fries
8 oz hamburger with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato & pickles. Served with French fries
Gumbo
Boiled
Sold as a 1/2 Lb order or a 1 lb order
1lb Alaskan snow crab served with corn & potato's
1lb Served with corn & potato's
Choice of 1lb Snow Crab or Dungeness Crab with 1lb of Boiled Shrimp with corn & potato's
Crabs served with corn & potato's
A la Carte
