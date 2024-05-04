Credit card and valid ID required when you pick up. Thank You! More
Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings
Sides
- Crab Cake$5.99
- Soft Shell Crab$5.99Out of stock
- Onion Ring$3.99
- Hush Puppy (8)$1.99
- French Fries$2.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
- Cajun French Fries$2.99
- Potato$0.60
- Corn$0.60
- Sausage$2.50
- Boudin Ball (3)$4.99
- Turkey Neck$5.99
- Turkey Leg Fried$10.99
- Sauces
- White Rice$2.50
- Seafood Gumbo$6.99
- Caramel Cheesecake$4.99
- Strawberry Cheesecake$4.99
- Boiled Egg$1.00
- CHOCO Cake$3.99
- Egg Rolls (3)$4.99
- Bacon Potato Cake (5)$4.99
- BOUDIN LINK (1)$4.99
- Crawfish Boudin Link (1)$5.99
Fried
- 2 Fish Fillets$6.99
- 3 Fish Fillets$8.99
- 4 Fish Fillets$10.99
- 8 Fish Nuggets$6.99
- 12 Fish Nuggets$8.99
- 6 Fried Shrimps$5.99
- 12 Fried Shrimps$10.99
- 15 Fried Shrimps$12.99
- 6 Fried Oysters$6.99
- 12 Fried Oysters$10.99
- 15 Fried Oysters$12.99
- 9 Shrimps & 6 Oysters$13.99
- 1 Fish & 3 Shrimps$6.99
- 2 Fish & 6 Shrimps$10.99
- 2 Fish & 6 Oysters$10.99
- 2 Fish, 3 Shrimps, 3 Oysters$12.99
- 3 Fish & 9 Shrimps$14.99
- 5 Whole Wings$9.99
- 10 Whole Wings$17.49
- 15 Whole Wings$25.99
- 10 Buffalo Wing$12.99
- 16 Buffalo Wing$17.99
- 20 Buffalo Wing$21.99
- 4 Counts Chicken Strip$6.50
- 6 Counts Chicken Strip$8.99
- 8 Counts Chicken Nugget$4.99
- 12 Counts Chicken Nugget$6.49
- Stuffed Shrimp (5)$6.99
- Stuffed Crab (3)$8.99
- Bacon Wrap Shrimp (5)$11.99
- Crawfish Fried Platter$11.99
- Popcorn Shrimp Small$6.99
Rice
- Small Cajun Fried Rice (Spicy)$9.25
- Small Seafood Fried Rice$9.25
- Small Crawfish Fried Rice$8.99
- Small Shrimp Fried Rice$7.99
- Small Vegetable Fried Rice$6.49
- Large Cajun Fried Rice (Spicy)$11.99
- Large Seafood Fried Rice$11.99
- Large Crawfish Fried Rice$11.49
- Large Shrimp Fried Rice$9.99
- Large Vegetable Fried Rice$8.99
- City Box$13.99
- Mini Box$7.99
Boil
Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings Location and Ordering Hours
(832) 853-0136
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM