Cake Bar - Dallas 2629 N Stemmons Fwy Suite 101
Cakes
5" Round
- 5" Caramel (Serves 2-4)$22.00
White butter cake, iced with caramel frosting.
- 5" Carrot (Serves 2-4)$22.00
Spiced cake with shredded carrots, pecans, pineapple, coconut, iced with cream cheese frosting.
- 5" Coconut (Serves 2-4)$22.00
Moist white cake, iced with buttercream and sweet coconut
- 5" Cheesecake (Serves 2-4)$23.00
A velvety cheesecake with a buttery Nilla Wafer crust
- 5" Chocolate (Serves 2-4)$22.00
Super rich and moist chocolate cake, iced with a dark chocolate frosting
- 5" German Chocolate (Serves 2-4)$22.00
Mild chocolate cake, iced with caramel, toasted pecan and coconut frosting
- 5" Hummingbird (Serves 2-4)$22.00
A true Southern classic, moist cake with toasted pecans, pineapple, and banana, with a hint of cinnamon iced with cream cheese frosting
- 5" Italian Creme (Serves 2-4)$22.00
Butter cake with coconut and toasted pecans and walnuts with a cream cheese frosting
- 5" Key Lime (Serves 2-4)$22.00
Super moist cake with a lime flavor, a citrus tart lime curd filling, with tart lime cream cheese frosting
- 5" Lemon (Serves 2-4)$22.00
Moist lemon cake with a tart lemon curd filling, iced with lemon cream cheese frosting.
- 5" Old Fashion (Serves 2-4)$22.00
Moist buttery yellow cake, iced with a dark chocolate frosting
- 5" Pina Colada (Serves 2-4)$22.00
Yellow cake with pineapple baked in, pineapple filling, fluffy white cream cheese with toasted coconut
- 5" Pineapple Upside Down (Serves 2-4)$20.00
Yellow cake with baked caramelized pineapple on top
- 5" Red Velvet (Serves 2-4)$22.00
Moist red cake with mild chocolate flavor, iced with cream cheese frosting with pecans and walnuts.
- 5" Strawberry (Serves 2-4)$22.00
Strawberries baked in moist cake with fresh strawberry filling, iced with cream cheese frosting.
- 5" Wedding (Serves 2-4)$22.00
White cake with a hint of almond flavor, iced with buttercream frosting
8" Round
- 8" Caramel (Serves 12-18)$48.00
White butter cake, iced with caramel frosting.
- 8" Carrot (Serves 12-18)$48.00
Spiced cake with shredded carrots, pecans, pineapple, coconut, iced with cream cheese frosting.
- 8" Coconut (Serves 12-18)$43.00
Moist white cake, iced with buttercream and sweet coconut
- 8" Cheesecake (Serves 12-18)$48.00
A velvety cheesecake with a buttery Nilla Wafer crust
- 8" Chocolate (Serves 12-18)$43.00
Super rich and moist chocolate cake, iced with a dark chocolate frosting
- 8" German Chocolate (Serves 12-18)$48.00
Mild chocolate cake, iced with caramel, toasted pecan and coconut frosting
- 8"Hummingbird (Serves 12-18)$48.00
A true Southern classic, moist cake with toasted pecans, pineapple, and banana, with a hint of cinnamon iced with cream cheese frosting
- 8" Italian Creme (Serves 12-18)$48.00
Butter cake with coconut and toasted pecans and walnuts with a cream cheese frosting
- 8" Key Lime (Serves 12-18)$43.00
Super moist cake with a lime flavor, a citrus tart lime curd filling, with tart lime cream cheese frosting
- 8" Lemon (Serves 12-18)$43.00
Moist lemon cake with a tart lemon curd filling, iced with lemon cream cheese frosting.
- 8" Neapolitan (Serves 12-18)$43.00
Layers of white butter cake, strawberry cake, and chocolate cake iced in a buttercream frosting.
- 8" Old Fashion (Serves 12-18)$43.00
Moist buttery yellow cake, iced with a dark chocolate frosting
- 8" Pina Colada (Serves 12-18)$43.00
Yellow cake with pineapple baked in, pineapple filling, fluffy white cream cheese with toasted coconut
- 8" Pineapple Upside Down (Serves 12-18)$25.00
Yellow cake with baked caramelized pineapple on top (only in 8" single layer)
- 8" Red Velvet (Serves 12-18)$48.00
Moist red cake with mild chocolate flavor, iced with cream cheese frosting with pecans and walnuts.
- 8" Strawberry (Serves 12-18)$48.00
Strawberries baked in moist cake with fresh strawberry filling, iced with cream cheese frosting.
- 8" Wedding (Serves 12-18)$43.00
White cake with a hint of almond flavor, iced with buttercream frosting
Half Sheet
- Half Sheet Caramel (Serves 30-35)$63.00
White butter cake, iced with caramel frosting.
- Half Sheet Carrot (Serves 30-35)$67.00
Spiced cake with shredded carrots, pecans, pineapple, coconut, iced with cream cheese frosting.
- Half Sheet Chocolate (Serves 30-35)$58.00
Super rich and moist chocolate cake, iced with a dark chocolate frosting
- Half Sheet Coconut (Serves 30-35)$58.00
Moist white cake, iced with buttercream and sweet coconut
- Half Sheet German Chocolate (Serves 30-35)$63.00
Mild chocolate cake, iced with caramel, toasted pecan and coconut frosting
- Half Sheet Hummingbird (Serves 30-35)$63.00
A true Southern classic, moist cake with toasted pecans, pineapple, and banana, with a hint of cinnamon iced with cream cheese frosting
- Half Sheet Italian Creme (Serves 30-35)$63.00
Butter cake with coconut and toasted pecans and walnuts with a cream cheese frosting
- Half Sheet Key Lime (Serves 30-35)$58.00
Super moist cake with a lime flavor, a citrus tart lime curd filling, with tart lime cream cheese frosting
- Half Sheet Lemon (Serves 30-35)$58.00
Moist lemon cake with a tart lemon curd filling, iced with lemon cream cheese frosting.
- Half Sheet Old Fashion (Serves 30-35)$58.00
Moist buttery yellow cake, iced with a dark chocolate frosting
- Half Sheet Pina Colada (Serves 30-35)$58.00
Yellow cake with pineapple baked in, pineapple filling, fluffy white cream cheese with toasted coconut
- Half Sheet Pineapple Upside Down (Serves 30-35)$58.00
Yellow cake with baked caramelized pineapple on top (only in 8" single layer)
- Half Sheet Red Velvet (Serves 30-35)$63.00
Moist red cake with mild chocolate flavor, iced with cream cheese frosting with pecans and walnuts.
- Half Sheet Strawberry (Serves 30-35)$63.00
Strawberries baked in moist cake with fresh strawberry filling, iced with cream cheese frosting.
- Half Sheet Wedding (Serves 30-35)$58.00
White cake with a hint of almond flavor, iced with buttercream frosting
2 Dozen Cupcakes
- 2 Dozen Caramel Cupcakes$48.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED White butter cake, iced with caramel frosting.
- 2 Dozen Carrot Cupcakes$48.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED Spiced cake with shredded carrots, pecans, pineapple, coconut, iced with cream cheese frosting.
- 2 Dozen Chocolate Cupcakes$43.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED Super rich and moist chocolate cake, iced with a dark chocolate frosting.
- 2 Dozen Coconut Cupcakes$43.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED Moist white cake, iced with buttercream and sweet coconut.
- 2 Dozen German Chocolate Cupcakes$48.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED Mild chocolate cake, iced with caramel, toasted pecan and coconut frosting.
- 2 Dozen Hummingbird Cupcakes$48.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED moist cake with toasted pecans, pineapple, and banana, with a hint of cinnamon iced with cream cheese frosting.
- 2 Dozen Italian Creme Cupcakes$48.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED Butter cake with coconut and toasted pecans and walnuts with a cream cheese frosting.
- 2 Dozen Key Lime Cupcakes$43.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED Super moist cake with a lime flavor, a citrus tart lime curd filling, with tart lime cream cheese frosting.
- 2 Dozen Lemon Cupcakes$43.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED Super moist cake with a lime flavor, a citrus tart lime curd filling, with tart lime cream cheese frosting.
- 2 Dozen Old Fashion Chocolate Cupcakes$43.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED Moist buttery yellow cake, iced with a dark chocolate frosting.
- 2 Dozen Pina Colada Cupcakes$43.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED Yellow cake with pineapple baked in, pineapple filling, fluffy white cream cheese with toasted coconut.
- 2 Dozen Red Velvet Cupcakes$48.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED Moist red cake with mild chocolate flavor, iced with cream cheese frosting with pecans and walnuts.
- 2 Dozen Strawberry Cupcakes$48.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED - Strawberries baked in moist cake with fresh strawberry filling, iced with cream cheese frosting.
- 2 Dozen Wedding Cupcakes$43.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED White cake, iced with buttercream frosting.
Cookies
Dozen Small
Dozen Large
Pound Cakes
Half
- Banana Nut Half$8.00
A moist banana bread with toasted pecans
- Butter Pecan Half$8.00
A rich, buttery pecan pound cake made super moist with sour cream
- Cream Cheese Half$8.00
A vanilla pound cake made rich and moist by adding cream cheese.
- Lemon Half$8.00
A lemon-flavored pound cake topped with a lemon glaze
- Vanilla Half$8.00
A fluffy, buttery cake that melts in your mouth
Whole
- Banana Nut Whole$11.00
A moist banana bread with toasted pecans
- Butter Pecan Whole$11.00
A rich, buttery pecan pound cake made super moist with sour cream
- Cream Cheese Whole$11.00
A vanilla pound cake made rich and moist by adding cream cheese.
- Lemon Whole$11.00
A lemon-flavored pound cake topped with a lemon glaze
- Vanilla Whole$11.00
A fluffy, buttery cake that melts in your mouth