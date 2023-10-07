CIY=Customize it Yourself cake

$75.00

Getting a custom cake has never been easier or faster. With us you are just a few clicks away from your custom creation. Cake size is a 6" which feeds 10-15ppl and it has a white buttercream base on the outside Select a flavor, theme and/ or decorations and we'll create your personalized cake right away. At Cake Bash Studio we aim to provide a custom solution to our every day celebrations, making the cake shopping experience as easy, accessible and personalized as possible.