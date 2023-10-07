Cake Bash Studio 17246 Vanowen St.
Cakes
CIY=Customize it Yourself cake
Getting a custom cake has never been easier or faster. With us you are just a few clicks away from your custom creation. Cake size is a 6" which feeds 10-15ppl and it has a white buttercream base on the outside Select a flavor, theme and/ or decorations and we'll create your personalized cake right away. At Cake Bash Studio we aim to provide a custom solution to our every day celebrations, making the cake shopping experience as easy, accessible and personalized as possible.
Ready to go Cake
Joy is Sweet! 6" cake. Serves 10-15 people.Our cakes consists of 4 layers of cake to 3 of filling. Cake is filled and covered with swiss vanilla buttercream with a Sprinkles Design. Serves 10-15 people.
Edible printout cake
Joy is Sweet! 6" cake. Serves 10-15 people. Our cakes consists of 4 layers of cake to 3 of filling. Cake is filled and covered with swiss vanilla buttercream with a Sprinkles Design and a flat edible printout topper. Customer needs to provide the picture to be printed on the cake. Serves 10-15 people.
Treats
Cupcakes
JOY in every bite! We have an array of flavors available daily. A mix of classics and our signature sabores straight from the island. Indulge in a yummy cupcake baked from scratch and specially decorated just for you.
Cake pop
Delicious cake truffle in a stick covered with candy melts and sprinkles.
Pumpkin Spice Cake Pop
Pumpkin Spice cake truffle pop on a stick beautifully decorated as a pumpkin.
Cake Cups
Cafe Mocha-Delicious layers of Marble cake put together with coffee buttercream; dusted with coffee cocoa and topped with chocolate pearls. Strawberries n Crema- Delicious layers of our vanilla cake put together with whipped cream and fresh strawberry compote.
Lemon bar
A thin shortbread crust topped with lemon curd filling. Siempre delicioso!
Guava cheesecake bar
Guava cheesecake bar- cheesecake bar with graham crust and guava drizzle
Tres leches
This is NOT your traditional Tres Leches! Our sponge cake soaked in a secret 3 leches mix is all the sweet Joy you need. Try it today and thank us later.
Brownie bag (8pcs)
Cakey, fudge and chewy chocolate square deliciousness.
Panatela bag (8pcs)
Let us introduce you to different kind a JOY. Our Guava cookie butter cake squares are one of our favs. This family recipe we've enjoyed since kids. Our cookie-cake dough filled with guayaba -guava paste. A little taste from the caribbean in every bite
Polvoron bag(dozen)
Dozen bag of our very popular Spanish shortbread cookies with sprinkles.
Quesitos (Half Dozen)
Cheese Roll- Puff pastry dough wrapped around sweetened cream cheese filling.Yummy goodness:)
Bash boxes
Cupcake Bash Box
SWEET JOY IN A BOX! Our lovely decorated boxed filled with festive yummy cupcakes. Perfect to give as gift! 4pcs .Assorted flavors
Assorted dessert box
SWEET JOY IN A BOX! Our lovely decorated boxed filled with an assortment of our most popular treats. Perfect for every celebration! (12pcs)