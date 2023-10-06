Caldwell County BBQ BBQPecan
Food Menu
Meat
Family Meal
Sandwich
Sides
- Coleslaw (IND)$3.00
Lemon Poppy Seed
- Corn Casserole (IND)$3.00
- Coleslaw (PT)$6.00
Lemon Poppy Seed
- Pinto Beans (IND)$3.00
w/ Pulled Pork
- Corn Casserole (PT)$6.00
- Pinto Beans (PT)$6.00
w/ Pulled Pork
- Pinto Beans (QT)$12.00
w/ Pulled Pork
- Coleslaw (QT)$12.00
Lemon Poppy Seed
- Mac N' Cheese (IND)$3.00
3 Cheeses & Anaheim Green Chiles
- Corn Casserole (QT)$12.00
- Mac N' Cheese (PT)$6.00
3 Cheeses & Anaheim Green Chiles
- Mac N' Cheese (QT)$12.00
3 Cheeses & Anaheim Green Chiles
- Green Side Salad (IND)$3.00
Tomatoes, Cucumber, BBQ Ranch
- Green Side Salad (PT)$6.00
Tomatoes, Cucumber, BBQ Ranch
- Green Side Salad (QT)$12.00
Tomatoes, Cucumber, BBQ Ranch
- Potato Salad (IND)$3.00
- Potato Salad (PT)$6.00
- Potato Salad (QT)$12.00
Dessert
Salad
Beer Menu
Bottles/Cans
- Bud Light$6.00
- Budweiser$6.00
- Coors Light$6.00
- Coors Banquet$6.00
- Michelob Ultra$6.00
- Modelo Especial$6.00
- Lonestar$6.00
- Heineken$6.00
- Heineken 0.0. NA$6.00
- Kiltlifter$6.00
- Wow Wheat$6.00
- Austin East Ciders Blackberry$6.00
- Austin East Ciders Blood Orange$6.00
- Austi Eat Ciders Pineapple$6.00
- Guiness 16oz$8.00
- Nutrl Orange$6.00
- Nutrl Watermelon$6.00
- Nutrl Lemonade$6.00
- Nutrl Pineapple$6.00
- Nutrl Black Cherry$6.00
- OHSO Popcycle 16oz$8.00
Wine Menu
Red Wine
White Wine
N/A Beverages
- Fountain Drink/ Iced Tea$2.50
- BTL Mexican Coke$3.50
- BTL Big Red$3.50
- BTL Water$1.50
- BTL Orange Fanta$3.50
- BTL Strawberry Fanta$3.50
- BTL Pineapple Fanta$3.50
- BTL Grape Fanta$3.50
- BTL Rootbeer$3.50
- BTL Cream Soda$3.50
- BTL Sarsaparilla$3.50
- BTL 7UP$3.50
- BTL Squirt$3.50
- BTL Jones Green Apple$3.50
- BTL Jones Berry Lemonade$3.50
- BTL Prickly Pear$3.50
- Milk$3.00
- Langers Mango$3.50
- Langers Orange$3.50
- Slushies$5.00
16oz Frozen slushy drinks.
Catering Menu
Catering
- Coleslaw 1/2 Pan$48.00
Lemon Poppy Seed
- Coleslaw Full Pan$75.00
Lemon Poppy Seed
- Corn Casserole 1/2 Pan$48.00
- Corn Casserole Full Pan$75.00
- Pinto Beans 1/2 Pan$48.00
w/ Pulled Pork
- Pinto Beans Full Pan$75.00
w/ Pulled Pork
- Mac N' Cheese 1/2 Pan$48.00
4 Cheeses & Anaheim Green Chiles
- Mac N' Cheese Full Pan$75.00
5 Cheeses & Anaheim Green Chiles
- Green Side 1/2 Pan$48.00
Tomatoes, Cucumber, BBQ Ranch
- Green Salad Full Pan$75.00
Tomatoes, Cucumber, BBQ Ranch
- Potato Salad 1/2 Pan$48.00
- Potato Salad Full Pan$75.00
- Whole Brisket$150.00
- Whole Turkey Breast$60.00
- Drinks by the Gallon$12.00
Lemonade or Iced Tea
- Cans of Soda$1.50
Coke, Diet, Sprite, Dr. Pep, Root Beer
- Sandwich Buffet$12.00
- Two Meat Buffet$14.00
- 3 Meat Buffet$19.00
- Box Lunch (Pulled Pork)$14.00
Sandwich, Cookie, Side
- Box Lunch (Turkey)$16.00
Sandwich, Cookie, Side
- Box Lunch (Brisket)$17.00
Sandwich, Cookie, Side
Catering Test
Caldwell County BBQ Locations and Ordering Hours
BBQPower
(480) 892-0512
Open now • Closes at 8:45PM
BBQPecan
(480) 892-0512
Open now • Closes at 9PM