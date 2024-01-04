Caleb & Broad
STARTERS
- *Pretzel Sticks!$10.00
Smoke Mozzarella Beer Cheese
- Fried Green Beans$10.00
Spicy Remoulade
- *Tofu Bites$10.00
Sweet Chili, Sesame Seeds
- Cuban Tater Tots$12.00
pickles, mustard aioli, cheese sauce, cuban pork
- Fried Mozzarela$12.00
Marinara Sauce
- Shrimp Mousse Crustini$16.00
citrus saffron shrimp, fish roe, local micro greens
- Chicken Lollipops$12.00
Teriyaki Glaze, Poblano Ranch, Cucumbers
- Chicken Parm Dip$18.00
fried chicken, marinara sauce, burrata, garlic flatbread
- Duck Wings$16.00
parmesan buffalo sauce, smoked bacon blue cheese
- Burrata Flatbread$16.00
burrata, sage pesto, roasted tomato, truffle oil
- Soup Of The Day$8.00
Turkey Pot Pie, Crumbled Biscuit
ENTREES
- Taco Salad$20.00
shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar, chilled street corn
- Warm Brussel Sprout Salad$15.00
Crispy Prosciutto, Feta Cheese, Green Goddess Dressing
- The Wedge$15.00
roasted butternut, roasted tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese, poblano ranch
- Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$18.00
short rib, caramelized onions, American and mozzarella, spicy tomato soup
- Meat Loaf Sandwich$18.00
Bacon Jam, Rosemary Parmesan Tater Tots, Sunny Side Egg
- *Plain Double Burger$14.00
- Caleb Double Burger$16.00
2 4 Oz Patties, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Crispy onions, Herb Aioli, Hand Cut Fries
- Chicken Parm$16.00
fried chicken, marinara, sage pesto, burrata, torpedo roll
- Beyond Burger$18.00
roasted butternut, maple feta spread, lettuce
- Sushi Burrito$16.00
spicy crab salad, avocado, wasabi rice, soy and ginger glaze
- Tuna "says a me"$25.00
tempora sweet potato, Wasabi Rice, Spicy Aioli
- Country Fried Chicken$22.00
fried chicken, country gravy, cornbread, brussels, bacon jam
- Ribeye$28.00
caramelized onion, tater tot hash, truffle butter
- Short Rib Carbonara$26.00
pappardelle, parmesan, egg yolk, snap peas, bacon lardon
- Flounder Francaise$26.00
seared egg battered flounder, roasted tomato risotto, lemon caper cream sauce
- Pork Tenderloin$24.00
apple butternut stuffing, red wine demi, black berry pickled onion relish, snap peas
- Veggie Risotto$22.00
sage pesto, roasted butternut, brussels, butternut squash bisque, fried sage
- Bolognese$22.00
Cavatappi, Shaved Parm
DESSERT
To Go Beer and Wine
Quarantine Cocktails
- Pacific Cooler "Adult Capri Sun"$15.00Out of stock
Malibu Rum, Blue Curacao, Pineapple Juice, Goslings Rum. Served ice cold just pop the straw in and go!! (equals 2 drinks)
- Strawberry Kiwi Margarita "Adult Capri Sun"$15.00Out of stock
Altos Plata Tequila, Triple Sec, Sour Mix, Strawberry and Kiwi Puree. Served ice cold just pop the straw and go!! (Equals 2 cocktails)
- Strawberry Rose Slush$11.00
Strawberries, Rose Vodka, Lemon Juice, Sprite
- Wild Berry Mojito$12.00
Cruzan Light Rum, Mint, Fresh Lime, Simple Syrup
- Espresso Martini$11.00
Svedka Vanilla, Kaluha, Baileys
- N/A Broadway Bloody Mary Kit$7.00
House Made Bloody Mix, dry Rub Rim, Garnished with Seasoned Pork Belly, Blue Cheese Stuffed Olive and Lemon
- Broadway Bloody$12.00
Absolute Vodka, House Made Bloody Mix, dry Rub Rim, Garnished with House Made Beef Jerky, Blue Cheese Stuffed Olive and Lemon
- White Sangria$10.00
Pineapple, Mango, Simple Syrup. Cointreau
- Broadway All Star$9.00
Shot Of Evan Williams, Housemade Pickle Juice, Miller Highlife Served in a paper Bag
- Pinapple Jalepeno Margarita$11.00
Grilled Pineapple, Jalapeno Simple Syrup, Herradura Silver Tequila, Triple Sec
- Zombie$10.00
Cruzan Dark, Goslings Dark, Amaretto, Brown Sugar Simple, Fresh Lime, Pineapple Juice
- The Princess C$11.00
Herradura Resposado Tequila, Elderflower Liquor, Muddled Strawberries, Fresh Lime
- Peanut Butter Mudslide$12.00
Svedka Vanilla Vodka, Kaluha, Baileys, PB, Chocolate Syrup
- The Real Keel$12.00
Fishers Island Lemonade, Keel Vodka, Wild Berry Puree
- Frozen Pina Colada$11.00
Cruzan Dark Rum, Cream of Coconut, Pineapple Juice
- Pain Killer$11.00
Cruzan Dark Rum, OJ, Pineapple, Cream Of Coconut
- Oreo Mudslide$11.00
- Strawberry Daquiri$11.00
To Go Beer & Wine
- Chloe Pinot Grigio$32.00
- Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio$45.00
- Glenn Ellen Chardonnay$28.00
- Butter Chardonnay$29.99
- 13 Degree's Celsius SB$30.00
- Glenn Ellen Cabernet$28.00
- Josh Cabernet$26.99
- Freakshow Cabernet$39.00
- Broadside Cabernet$38.00
- Broadside Merlot$32.00
- O.P.P Pinot Noir$39.00
- Nicolas Pinot Noir$24.99
- Altos Melbec$32.00
- Raw Power Shariz$28.00
- Andres Plateau Cota$28.99
- Gooseneck Prosecco$29.99
- Veuve Clicquot$69.99
- Bud Light
- Bud
- Two Roads Session IPA
- Corona
- O' Mission Pale Ale
- Black cherry White Claw
- Guiness
- Allagash
- Coors Light
- Corona Light
- Fat Tire Amber
- Fishers Island Lemonade
- Heineken
- Michelob Ultra
- Miller Lite
- Narragansett
- Purple Haze