Cali Kabob
Main
Family Platters
Family Platter # 1
Serves 3-4 people. Includes 2 chicken kabobs, 2 beef kabobs, 2 kafta kabobs, chicken shawarma, beef shawarma, 4 falafels, rice, hummus and pita bread
Family Platter #2
Serves 4-6 people. Includes 3 chicken kabobs, 3 beef kabobs, 3 kafta kabobs, chicken shawarma, beef shawarma, 6 falafels, rice, salad, hummus and pita bread
Family Platter # 3
Serves 6-8 people. Includes 4 chicken kabobs, 4 beef kabobs, 4 kafta kabobs, chicken shawarma, beef shawarma, 8 falafels, rice, salad, hummus and pita bread
Sandwich Platter
Includes 4 sandwiches in your choice of: gyro, chicken shawarma, beef shawarma, chicken kabob, kafta kabob or falafel
Plates
Chicken Kabob Plate
Grilled marinated chicken
Beef Kabob Plate
Grilled marinated beef kabob
Kafta Kabob Plate
Grilled seasoned ground beef kabob with herbs and spices
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Marinated, flame broiled chicken
Beef Shawarma Plate
Marinated, flame broiled tri-tip
Shawarma Mix Plate
Marinated, flame broiled chicken and beef shawarma
Gyro Plate
Thin slices of mixed beef and lamb meat
Falafel Plate
Deep fried balls of chickpea, fava beans, herbs and spices
Wraps
Falafel Wrap
Falafel, lettuce, tomato, pickles, turnips and tahini sauce
Gyro Wrap
Gyro, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce
Beef Shawarma Wrap
Flame broiled beef, tomato, onion, pickles and tahini sauce
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Flame broiled chicken, tomato, pickles and garlic spread
Kafta Kabob Wrap
Marinated ground beef Kabob, tomato, onion, pickles and tahini sauce
Chicken Kabob Wrap
Grilled chicken kabob, tomato, pickles and garlic spread
Beef Kabob Wrap
Grilled beef kabob, tomato, onion, pickles and tahini sauce
Tuesday 2 for $15 Falafel and Shawarma Wraps
Your choice of 2 wraps. Options include chicken shawarma wrap, beef shawarma wrap and falafel wrap
Wrap Combos
Falafel Wrap Combo
Falafel, lettuce, tomato, pickles, turnips and tahini sauce
Gyro Wrap Combo
Gyro, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce
Beef Shawarma Wrap Combo
Flame broiled beef shawarma, tomato, onion, pickles and tahini sauce
Chicken Shawarma Wrap Combo
Flame broiled chicken shawarma, tomato, pickles and garlic spread
Kafta Kabob Wrap Combo
Marinated ground beef kabob, tomato, onion, pickles and tahini sauce
Chicken Kabob Wrap Combo
Grilled chicken kabob, tomato, pickles and garlic spread
Beef Kabob Wrap Combo
Grilled beef kabob, tomato, onion, pickles and tahini sauce
Shawarma Fries
Salads
Tabouli
Parsley, tomato, onion and cracked wheat tossed in lemon, olive oil and salt
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cucumber, olives and feta tossed in house dressing
Fattouche Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cucumber and pita chips tossed in fattouche dressing
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber served with house dressing
Sides
Side Falafel
4 pieces
Side Gyro
Side Beef Shawarma
Side Chicken Shawarma
Side Kafta Kabob
Side Beef Kabob
Side Chicken Kabob
Side Pita Bread 1 piece
Side Pita Bread Bag
Includes 6 pieces
Tub of Sauce
garlic, tahini, spicy tahini, amba or tzatziki
Small side sauce
garlic, tahini, spicy tahini, amba or tzatziki