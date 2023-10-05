Main

Family Platters

Family Platter # 1

Family Platter # 1

$59.99

Serves 3-4 people. Includes 2 chicken kabobs, 2 beef kabobs, 2 kafta kabobs, chicken shawarma, beef shawarma, 4 falafels, rice, hummus and pita bread

Family Platter #2

Family Platter #2

$79.99

Serves 4-6 people. Includes 3 chicken kabobs, 3 beef kabobs, 3 kafta kabobs, chicken shawarma, beef shawarma, 6 falafels, rice, salad, hummus and pita bread

Family Platter # 3

Family Platter # 3

$99.99

Serves 6-8 people. Includes 4 chicken kabobs, 4 beef kabobs, 4 kafta kabobs, chicken shawarma, beef shawarma, 8 falafels, rice, salad, hummus and pita bread

Sandwich Platter

Sandwich Platter

$37.99

Includes 4 sandwiches in your choice of: gyro, chicken shawarma, beef shawarma, chicken kabob, kafta kabob or falafel

Plates

Served with rice, salad and your choice of fries, hummus or baba ghanoush
Chicken Kabob Plate

Chicken Kabob Plate

$14.99

Grilled marinated chicken

Beef Kabob Plate

Beef Kabob Plate

$17.99

Grilled marinated beef kabob

Kafta Kabob Plate

Kafta Kabob Plate

$15.99

Grilled seasoned ground beef kabob with herbs and spices

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$14.99

Marinated, flame broiled chicken

Beef Shawarma Plate

Beef Shawarma Plate

$14.99

Marinated, flame broiled tri-tip

Shawarma Mix Plate

Shawarma Mix Plate

$15.99

Marinated, flame broiled chicken and beef shawarma

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$14.99

Thin slices of mixed beef and lamb meat

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$14.99

Deep fried balls of chickpea, fava beans, herbs and spices

Wraps

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$9.99

Falafel, lettuce, tomato, pickles, turnips and tahini sauce

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$9.99

Gyro, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce

Beef Shawarma Wrap

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$9.99

Flame broiled beef, tomato, onion, pickles and tahini sauce

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$9.99

Flame broiled chicken, tomato, pickles and garlic spread

Kafta Kabob Wrap

Kafta Kabob Wrap

$9.99

Marinated ground beef Kabob, tomato, onion, pickles and tahini sauce

Chicken Kabob Wrap

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken kabob, tomato, pickles and garlic spread

Beef Kabob Wrap

Beef Kabob Wrap

$11.99

Grilled beef kabob, tomato, onion, pickles and tahini sauce

Tuesday 2 for $15 Falafel and Shawarma Wraps

$15.00

Your choice of 2 wraps. Options include chicken shawarma wrap, beef shawarma wrap and falafel wrap

Wrap Combos

Served with fries and beverage. +$1.00 for hummus, baba ghanoush or salad
Falafel Wrap Combo

Falafel Wrap Combo

$13.99

Falafel, lettuce, tomato, pickles, turnips and tahini sauce

Gyro Wrap Combo

Gyro Wrap Combo

$13.99

Gyro, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce

Beef Shawarma Wrap Combo

Beef Shawarma Wrap Combo

$13.99

Flame broiled beef shawarma, tomato, onion, pickles and tahini sauce

Chicken Shawarma Wrap Combo

Chicken Shawarma Wrap Combo

$13.99

Flame broiled chicken shawarma, tomato, pickles and garlic spread

Kafta Kabob Wrap Combo

Kafta Kabob Wrap Combo

$13.99

Marinated ground beef kabob, tomato, onion, pickles and tahini sauce

Chicken Kabob Wrap Combo

Chicken Kabob Wrap Combo

$13.99

Grilled chicken kabob, tomato, pickles and garlic spread

Beef Kabob Wrap Combo

Beef Kabob Wrap Combo

$15.99

Grilled beef kabob, tomato, onion, pickles and tahini sauce

Shawarma Fries

Your choice of chicken, beef or mix shawarma served over fries
Loaded Shawarma Fries

Loaded Shawarma Fries

$11.99

Your choice of chicken, beef or mixed shawarma served over fries and topped with feta, tomato, onion and pickles

Salads

Tabouli

Tabouli

$10.99

Parsley, tomato, onion and cracked wheat tossed in lemon, olive oil and salt

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cucumber, olives and feta tossed in house dressing

Fattouche Salad

Fattouche Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cucumber and pita chips tossed in fattouche dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber served with house dressing

Sides

Side Falafel

Side Falafel

$4.99

4 pieces

Side Gyro

Side Gyro

$3.99
Side Beef Shawarma

Side Beef Shawarma

$4.99
Side Chicken Shawarma

Side Chicken Shawarma

$4.99
Side Kafta Kabob

Side Kafta Kabob

$4.99
Side Beef Kabob

Side Beef Kabob

$7.99
Side Chicken Kabob

Side Chicken Kabob

$4.99

Side Pita Bread 1 piece

$0.99

Side Pita Bread Bag

$3.99

Includes 6 pieces

Tub of Sauce

Tub of Sauce

$4.99

garlic, tahini, spicy tahini, amba or tzatziki

Small side sauce

Small side sauce

$0.50

garlic, tahini, spicy tahini, amba or tzatziki

Side Baba Ghanoush

Side Baba Ghanoush

$6.99
Side Hummus

Side Hummus

$6.99
Side Fries

Side Fries

$3.99
Side Rice

Side Rice

$3.99

Desserts

Baklava

$3.99

Kids Menu

Chicken nuggets

$7.99

Cheese sticks

$7.99

Beverages

Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Salted Carmel Cold Brew

Salted Carmel Cold Brew

$4.99
Vanilla Cold Brew

Vanilla Cold Brew

$4.99

Coffee

$2.99

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Unsweetened

$2.99
Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Flavored

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Flavored

$2.99
Vimto

Vimto

$3.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.99
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.99
Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99
Coke

Coke

$1.99
Laban Original

Laban Original

$2.99
Laban Mint

Laban Mint

$2.99

Bottler Water

$2.99