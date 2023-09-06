Calibur
FOOD ONLINE
BURGERS
SINGLE BURGER
1/4lb Fresh Organic Grass Fed Beef Served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Yellow Onion & Calibur Sauce
DOUBLE BURGER
1/2lb Fresh Organic Grass Fed Beef Served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Yellow Onion & Calibur Sauce
TRIPLE BURGER
3/4lb Fresh Organic Grass Fed Beef Served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Yellow Onion & Calibur Sauce
VEGGIE BURGER
1/4lb House Made Veggie Patty Served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Yellow Onion & Calibur Sauce
PUPPY PATTY
Plain Patty with No Salt & No Bun
JR CHEESEBURGER & FRIES
3oz Fresh Organic Grass Fed Beef Served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Yellow Onion, Calibur Sauce & 1/2 portion fries.
HOT DOGS & SANDWICHES
CLASSIC BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Sliced Bread
GRILLED CHEESE
Classic Grilled Cheese Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Yellow Onion & Calibur Sauce
HOT DOG
1/4lb Hot Dog with Ketchup & Yellow Mustard
CHEESE DOG
1/4lb Hot Dog with Cheese Sauce, Ketchup & Yellow Mustard
CALI-DOG
1/4lb Hot Dog with Cheese Sauce, Caramelized Onions & Calibur Sauce
CHILI CHEESE DOG
1/4lb Hot Dog with Cheese Sauce & Organic Beef Chili
FRIES
TALLOW FRIES
Regular Fries Cooked in a Blend of Beef Fat and Rice Bran Oil
VEGGIE FRIES
Regular Fries Cooked in a Blend of Beef Fat and Rice Bran Oil
CALIBUR FRIES
Fries Served with sides of Calibur Sauce & Caramelized Onions
CHEESE FRIES
Fries Served with side of Cheddar Cheese Sauce
GARLIC FRIES
Fries Served with side of Blended Garlic Sauce
CHILI FRIES
Fries served with an 8oz Cup of Chili topped with Diced Red Onions & Shredded Cheddar
SALAD & CHILI
MILKSHAKES & ICE CREAM
MILKSHAKES
ICE CREAM
**French Vanilla Ice Cream (Pint)**
Double Rainow Ice Cream (Pint)
**Ultra Chocolate Ice Cream (Pint)**
Double Rainow Ice Cream (Pint)
**Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream (Pint)**
Double Rainow Ice Cream (Pint)
**It's A Goody Ice Cream (Pint)**
Double Rainbow - Peanut Butter & Chocoate Flavored Ice Cream (Pint)
**Dulce de Leche Ice Cream (Pint)**
Double Rainow Ice Cream (Pint)
**Soy Vanilla Bean Ice Cream (Pint)**
Double Rainow Lactose Free Ice Cream (Pint)
**Sea Salt & Caramel Custard (Pint)**
Double Rainbow Custard (Pint)
BEVS
DRINKS
**Coke Can**
12oz Can
**Diet Coke Can**
12oz Can
**Sprite Can**
12oz Can
**Mexican Coke**
12oz Bottle
**Root Beer**
12oz Bottle
**Black Cherry**
12oz Bottle
**Orange Soda**
12oz Bottle
**Cream Soda**
12oz Bottle
**Ginger Ale**
12oz Bottle
**Apple Juice**
12oz Plastic Bottle
**Pelegrino Sparkling Water**
16oz Plastic Bottle
**Spring Water**
16oz Plastic Bottle