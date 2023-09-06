Popular Items

TALLOW FRIES

TALLOW FRIES

$3.99

Regular Fries Cooked in a Blend of Beef Fat and Rice Bran Oil

SINGLE BURGER

$7.99

1/4lb Fresh Organic Grass Fed Beef Served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Yellow Onion & Calibur Sauce

FOOD ONLINE

BURGERS

SINGLE BURGER

$7.99

1/4lb Fresh Organic Grass Fed Beef Served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Yellow Onion & Calibur Sauce

DOUBLE BURGER

$10.99

1/2lb Fresh Organic Grass Fed Beef Served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Yellow Onion & Calibur Sauce

TRIPLE BURGER

$13.99

3/4lb Fresh Organic Grass Fed Beef Served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Yellow Onion & Calibur Sauce

VEGGIE BURGER

$9.99

1/4lb House Made Veggie Patty Served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Yellow Onion & Calibur Sauce

PUPPY PATTY

$3.99

Plain Patty with No Salt & No Bun

JR CHEESEBURGER & FRIES

$9.99

3oz Fresh Organic Grass Fed Beef Served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Yellow Onion, Calibur Sauce & 1/2 portion fries.

HOT DOGS & SANDWICHES

CLASSIC BLT

$7.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Sliced Bread

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

Classic Grilled Cheese Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Yellow Onion & Calibur Sauce

HOT DOG

$6.99

1/4lb Hot Dog with Ketchup & Yellow Mustard

CHEESE DOG

$7.99

1/4lb Hot Dog with Cheese Sauce, Ketchup & Yellow Mustard

CALI-DOG

$8.99

1/4lb Hot Dog with Cheese Sauce, Caramelized Onions & Calibur Sauce

CHILI CHEESE DOG

$9.99

1/4lb Hot Dog with Cheese Sauce & Organic Beef Chili

FRIES

TALLOW FRIES

$3.99

Regular Fries Cooked in a Blend of Beef Fat and Rice Bran Oil

VEGGIE FRIES

$3.99

Regular Fries Cooked in a Blend of Beef Fat and Rice Bran Oil

CALIBUR FRIES

$4.99

Fries Served with sides of Calibur Sauce & Caramelized Onions

CHEESE FRIES

$4.99

Fries Served with side of Cheddar Cheese Sauce

GARLIC FRIES

$4.99

Fries Served with side of Blended Garlic Sauce

CHILI FRIES

$8.99

Fries served with an 8oz Cup of Chili topped with Diced Red Onions & Shredded Cheddar

SALAD & CHILI

CUP OF CHILI

$6.99

8oz Cup of Fresh Organic Beef Chili, Topped with Diced Red Onions & Shredded Cheddar

SALAD

$8.99+

Organic Spring Mix Topped with Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers and a Choice of Ranch or Vinaigrette

MILKSHAKES & ICE CREAM

MILKSHAKES

**Vanilla Milkshake**

$5.99

**Chocolate Milkshake**

$5.99

**Strawberry Milkshake**

$5.99

**Neapolitan Milkshake**

$5.99

Chocolate, Strawberry & Vanilla

**Black & White Milkshake**

$5.99

Chocolate & Vanilla

ICE CREAM

**French Vanilla Ice Cream (Pint)**

$7.99

Double Rainow Ice Cream (Pint)

**Ultra Chocolate Ice Cream (Pint)**

$7.99

Double Rainow Ice Cream (Pint)

**Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream (Pint)**

$7.99

Double Rainow Ice Cream (Pint)

**It's A Goody Ice Cream (Pint)**

$7.99

Double Rainbow - Peanut Butter & Chocoate Flavored Ice Cream (Pint)

**Dulce de Leche Ice Cream (Pint)**

$7.99

Double Rainow Ice Cream (Pint)

**Soy Vanilla Bean Ice Cream (Pint)**

$7.99

Double Rainow Lactose Free Ice Cream (Pint)

**Sea Salt & Caramel Custard (Pint)**

$7.99

Double Rainbow Custard (Pint)

BEVS

DRINKS

**Coke Can**

$1.99

12oz Can

**Diet Coke Can**

$1.99

12oz Can

**Sprite Can**

$1.99

12oz Can

**Mexican Coke**

$3.49

12oz Bottle

**Root Beer**

$2.99

12oz Bottle

**Black Cherry**

$2.99

12oz Bottle

**Orange Soda**

$2.99

12oz Bottle

**Cream Soda**

$2.99

12oz Bottle

**Ginger Ale**

$2.99

12oz Bottle

**Apple Juice**

$1.99

12oz Plastic Bottle

**Pelegrino Sparkling Water**

$2.99

16oz Plastic Bottle

**Spring Water**

$1.99

16oz Plastic Bottle

BEER

**Fort Point Villager SF Style IPA**

$5.99

12oz Can - I.D. Will be checked

**Fort Point KSA -Kolsch Style Ale**

$5.99

12oz Can - I.D. Will be checked

**Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA**

$5.99

12oz Can - I.D. Will be checked

**Tremor Organic Light Lager**

$5.99

12oz Can - I.D. Will be checked

WINE

**Babe Rose Sparkling Wine**

$8.99

8.4oz Can - I.D. Will be checked

**Babe Red Sparkling Wine**

$8.99

8.4oz Can - I.D. Will be checked