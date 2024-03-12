Calif Chicken Cafe 11-Los Feliz
New
- Green Goddess Salad$13.00
Our new obsession! Get all your greens in this salad with lettuce, spinach, avocado, purple cabbage, radish, cucumber, sprouts, lemon, sourdough croutons, Green Goddess dressing.
- Green Goddess Dressing$0.65+
house made
- Poppi Strawberry Lemon$3.00
prebiotic soda, 12 oz can
- Poppi Orange$3.00
prebiotic soda, 12 oz can
- Poppi Cherry Limeade$3.00
prebiotic soda, 12 oz can
Rotisserie
- Qtr Chicken White$7.75
breast & wing. -Comes cut up.
- Qtr Chicken Dark + Leg$7.75
2 legs & 1 thigh. -Comes cut up.
- Half Chicken$10.50
breast, wing, thigh & leg. -Comes cut up.
- Half Chicken All White$11.50
2 breasts & 2 wings. -Comes cut up.
- Half Chicken All Dark$11.50
3 legs, 2 thighs. -Comes cut up. (may require more time depending on demand)
- Whole Chicken$17.00
2 breasts, 2 thighs, 2 wings & 2 legs. -Comes cut up. (more than 3 chickens requires more time)
- Whole Chicken All White$18.00
4 breasts & 4 wings. -Comes cut up. (more than 3 orders requires more time)
- Dark Meat Special$18.00
4 legs & 4 thighs. -Comes cut up. (may require more time) (Limit 1 per order)
- Chicken Thigh$3.50
1 thigh (may require more time)
- Chicken Leg$2.25
1 leg (may require more time)
- Kids Snack$6.00
2 legs & drink or cookie
Salads
- Green Goddess Salad$13.00
Our new obsession! Get all your greens in this salad with lettuce, spinach, avocado, purple cabbage, radish, cucumber, sprouts, lemon, sourdough croutons, Green Goddess dressing.
- Out West Salad$14.50
A hearty ranch style salad loaded w/ white meat chicken, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, white cheddar cheese, red peppers, pita croutons & side chipotle dressing.
- Chinese Chicken Salad$14.25
The legendary salad you crave w/ white meat chicken, almonds. Mandarin oranges, Chinese noodles, pasta, green onions, lettuce, carrots, side Chinese dressing
- California Chicken Salad$14.75
Our original signature salad overflowing w/ white meat chicken, avocado, feta cheese, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, lettuce, pita croutons, pasta, side balsamic dressing
- Cafe Caesar Salad$13.75
The classic but better w/ white meat chicken, avocado, flaked parmesan, pasta, lettuce, sourdough croutons, lemon, side Caesar dressing
Wraps
- Melrose Wrap$12.25
chicken, avocado, white cheddar cheese, greens, tomato, mayo, side Italian dressing
- Caesar Wrap$11.25
chicken, pita croutons, greens, tomato, mayo, Caesar dressing
- Rice Wrap$11.75
chicken, veggie rice, avocado, tomato, mayo
- Chinese Wrap$11.25
chicken, Chinese noodles, carrots, greens, tomato, mayo, side Chinese dressing
- 91 Wrap$10.50
chicken, greens, tomato, mayo
- Ranch Wrap$11.75
chicken, avocado, sprouts, carrots, greens, tomato, mayo, side ranch dressing
- Vegan Crunch Wrap$10.25
avocado, veggie rice, Chinese noodles, carrots, Vegenaise, greens, tomato, side Chinese dressing
- Veggie Wrap$10.25
avocado, white cheddar cheese, carrots, sprouts, greens, tomato, mayo, side Italian dressing
Cold Sides
- Broccoli Pasta Salad$3.25+
broccoli, pasta, ranch, Italian dressing
- Chicken Pasta Salad$3.25+
chicken, pasta, green onions, 1000 Island dressing
- Chinese Cabbage Salad$3.25+
green & red cabbage, green onions, almonds, sesame seeds, sweet dressing
- Seasonal Fruit Salad$3.25+
- Caesar Side Salad$6.00
lettuce, flaked parmesan, sourdough croutons, & side Caesar dressing
- Garden Side Salad$6.00
lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, pita croutons, radish, red bell pepper, cucumbers, purple cabbage, side balsamic dressing
- Chinese Side Salad$6.00
lettuce, almonds, Mandarin oranges, Chinese noodles, pasta, green onions, carrots, side Chinese dressing
Hot Sides
Beverages
Cookies
Extras
- Pita Croutons$2.00+
- Gravy$3.00+
house made.
- Side Avocado$2.50
- Salad Chicken$6.50+
shredded white meat chicken
- Chinese Noodles$2.00+
- Plain Pasta$3.25+
- White Pita$0.30
2 pieces of fresh white pita
- Wheat Pita$0.30
2 pieces of fresh wheat pita
- Utensils
1 fork, 1 knife, 1 spoon and 1 napkin
- Red Salsa$0.75+
house made.
- Green Salsa$0.75+
house made.
- BBQ Sauce$0.50+
- Mae Ploy Sweet Chili Sauce$0.50
2oz
- Franks Red Hot Buffalo Sauce$0.50
1.5oz
- Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing$0.50+
house made
- Chinese Dressing$0.50+
house made
- Chipotle Dressing$0.50+
house made
- Green Goddess Dressing$0.65+
house made
- Italian Dressing$0.50+
house made
- Ranch Dressing$0.50+
house made
- Caesar Dressing$0.65+
house made
- Lite Italian Dressing$0.50+
- Lower Cal Ranch Dressing$0.50+
house made
- 1000 Island Dressing$0.50+
house made
- Olive Oil Blend$0.50
1.5oz
- Balsamic Vinegar$0.50
1.5oz