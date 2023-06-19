California Sushi and Teriyaki Inside Vons mall, Next to UPS store
A. Appetizers
A1. Edamame
A2. Tofu
Lightly fried tofu with dipping sauce
A3. Gyoza
Japanese style dumplings filled with chicken and vegetables
A4. Soft Shell Crab
Fried soft shell crab with yuzu ponzu sauce
A5. Vegetable Tempura
20 pcs of fried sweet yellow squash, sweet potato, carrot, broccoli, and green beans
A6. Combo Tempura
Shrimp and vegetables lightly battered and fried served with tempura dipping sauce. Our crispy tempura is prepared in rice bran oil. Vegetables include green string beans, carrot, sweet potatoes, broccoli, and kabocha squash
A7. Chicken Karaage
6pcs fried chicken with Fat Kitty sauce
A8. Sashimi Carpaccio
Thinly sliced sashimi with ponzu sauce
A9. Poke on the Cloud
Poke with tender fried rice chips
A10. Crispy Rice
4pc of fried sea-weeded rice with spicy tuna ball, masago, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
D. Salad
D1. Cucumber Salad
Thin sliced cucumber marinated in vinegar sauce
D2. Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed with cucumber, topped with sesame seed and masago
D3. Green Salad
Romaine, Lettuce, spring mix, red cabbage, carrot, cucumber, avocado, tomato
D4. Avocado Salad
House salad topped with full avocado slices
D5. Tofu Salad
House salad topped with fried or steamed or cold tofu dice
D6. Chicken Salad
House salad topped with grilled teriyaki chicken
D7. BBQ Salmon Salad
House salad topped with grilled salmon
D8. Diced Sashimi Salad
House Salad topped with diced mixed sashimi with sauce
D9. Beef Salad
D10. Salmon Skin Salad
S. Sashimi/ Sushi
S1. Sashimi (6pcs)
Bluefin Tuna/ Scottish Salmon/ Albacore/Tuna&Salmon/Yellowtail+$1
S2. Beach Boys Sashimi (10pcs)
3pcs bluefin tuna, 3pcs Scottish salmon, 2pcs albacore, 2pcs yellowtail
S3. Surfer Plate Sashimi (14pcs)
4pcs tuna, 4pcs salmon, 3pcs albacore, 3pcs yellowtail
S4. Unigi Bowl
Eel, avocado on sushi rice, side salad
S5. Spicy Tuna Bowl
Spicy tuna, avocado and salad on sushi rice
S6. Diced Sashimi Bowl
Assorted diced sashimi, avocado mixed with spicy mayo, Korean Spicy, poke sauce
S7. Chirashi Sashimi Bowl
Assorted fresh sashimi on sushi rice
S8. Super Maki Special
Ca roll 5pcs, Spicy tuna roll 5pcs, Crunch Roll 5pcs
S9. Super Sushi Plate
Chef's choice sushi 10pcs
S10. Fat Kitty Sushi and Maki
Chef's choice sushi 8pcs w/choice of roll
S11. Fat Kitty Surf Board
Chef choice sushi 12pcs, sashimi 10pcs, 1 choice of special roll. served w/ Edamame, Miso soup, and Side tempura (2-3 people)
S12. Sashimi Tempura Bento Box
S13. Sushi Tempura Bento Box
Sushi A la carte
2pcs Sushi a la carte
Sushi And Roll Platter
R. Rolls
R1. Prosciutto e Tuna roll
(signature roll) In: krab, avocado, cucumber Out: Prosciutto, fresh tuna, avocado Sauce: Truffle mayo
R2. Lox with No bagle
(signature roll) In:Cream cheese, cucumber Out:Smoked salmon, dill, caper, red onion Sauce: horseradish mayo
R3. California roll
(classic rolls) In: krab, cucumber, avocado
R4. Spicy California roll
(classic roll) In: avocado, cucumber, spicy krab
R5. Spicy tuna roll
(classic roll) In: spicy tuna, cucumber, smelt egg
R6. Crunch roll
(classic roll) In: shrimp tempura, avocado, krab, cucumber Out: Crunch Crumbs Sauce: eel, white sauce
R7. Shrimp tempura roll
(classic roll) In: Shrimp tempura, Cucumber, krab, romaine, red cabbage, carrot
R8. Beef teriyaki roll
(classic roll) In: beef teriyaki cucumber, avocado Sauce: teriyaki
R9. Salmon tempura roll
(classic roll) In: salmon tempura, krab, avocado, cucumber
R10. Veggie roll
(special roll) In:Avocado, Cucumber, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Romaine Lettuce
R11. Crunch dragon roll
In: shrimp Tempura, cucumber, krab, avocado Out: spicy tuna,crunch crumbs Sauce: spicy mayo, eel
R12. Hawaiian roll
(special roll) In: krab, cucumber, avocado Out: Tuna
R13. Washington roll
(special roll) In: krab, cucumber, avocado Out: salmon
R14. Philadelphia roll
(special roll) In: cream cheese, cucumber, avocado Out: salmon
R15. Caterphilla roll
(special roll) In: water eel, krab, cucumber Out: avocado Sauce: eel
R16. Rainbow roll
(special roll) In: krab, cucumber, avocado Out: tuna, salmon, shrimp, albacore, avocado
R17. Spicy tuna rainbow roll
(special roll) In: spicy tuna Out: tuna, salmon, shrimp, albacore, avocado
R18. Salmon skin roll
(special roll) In: fried salmon skin, cucumber, avocado Sauce: eel
R19. Tiger roll
(special roll) In: Shrimp Tempura, cucumber, Avocado, Krab Out: Steamed Shrimp
R20. Green dragon roll
(special roll) In: shrimp, krab, cucumber, avocado Out: fresh water eel, avocado Sauce: eel
R21. Red dragon roll
(special roll) In: krab, cucumber, avocado Out: fresh tuna, avocado
R22. Aloha roll
(special roll) In: spicy tuna, cucumber Out: albacore, avocado, serrano pepper, green onion Sauce: yuzu ponzu
R23. Mexico city roll
(special roll) In: spicy krab, cucumber Out: avocado, cucumber, serrano pepper Sauce: sriracha hot
R24. Tender Veggie roll (no rice)
(special roll) In: krab, cucumber, avocado, romaine, red cabbage, carrot Out: wrapped with soypaper
R25. Tender Marine roll (no rice)
(special roll) In: tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail, krab, cucumber, avocado Out: wrapped with soy paper
R26. Baked salmon roll
(baked roll) Bot: krab, cucumber, avocado Top:Baked salmon, masago, green onion Sauce: white sauce, eel
R27. T.N.T roll
(baked roll) Bot: krab, cucumber, avocado Top:shrimp tempura, masago, green onion Sauce: white sauce, spicy mayo, eel
R28. Baked spicy langostino lobster roll
(baked roll) Bot: krab, cucumber, avocado Top: langostino labster, masago, green onion Sauce: white sauce, spicy mayo, eel
R29. Dynamite roll
(baked roll) Bot: krab, cucumber, avocado Top: scallop, mushroom, masago, green onion Sauce: white sauce, eel
R30. Popcorn langostino labster roll
(baked roll) Bot: krab, cucumber, avocado Top: fried langostino lobster, masago, green onion Sauce: white sauce, spicy mayo, eel
R31. Cut Rolls
T/B. Teriyaki Bowl/Plate/Box
T1. Chicken bowl
served with miso soup and salad
T2. Chicken breast meat bowl
served with miso soup and salad
T3. Beef bowl
served with miso soup and salad
T4. Combo bowl
served with miso soup and salad
T5. Salmon bowl
served with miso soup and salad
T6. Veggie bowl
served with miso soup and salad
T7. Chicken plate
served with rice, salad, mixed tempura
T8. Chicken breast meat plate
T9. Beef plate
served with rice, salad, mixed tempura
T10. Combo plate
served with rice, salad, mixed tempura
T11. Salmon plate
served with rice, salad, mixed tempura
T12. Tempura tofu plate
served with rice, salad, mixed tempura
B1. Chicken box
with rice, salad mixed tempura and CA roll 5 pcs
B2. Beef box
with rice, salad mixed tempura and CA roll 5 pcs