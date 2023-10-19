FOOD

Traditional Dishes

Alambre
$12.95

Steak scrambled with ham, bacon, onion, green bell pepper, and cheese served with your option of corn or flour tortillas accompanied by its own special green tomatillo sauce

Arroz Con Pollo
$15.95

Chicken marinated and sauté with our homemade tomato sauce, mushrooms, bell pepper, onion, and melted cheese served on top of a bed of rice

Birria
$14.95

A very traditional Mexican Lamb & Goat stew cooked with various spices the old fashion way served with a side of corn or flour tortillas and onion, cilantro, and chopped jalapeno on the side. Serving options are Soup, Tacos, or Quesadillas.

Bistek Rancheron
$13.50

Chopped grilled steak sauté in homemade sauce, tomato, onion, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno served with a side of rice & beans along with your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Carne Asada
$14.95

Grilled steak marinated with our secret seasoning accompanied with a side of beans, rice, guacamole, onion, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Chicken Mole
$15.95

Chicken smothered in our homemade traditional mole sauce topped with sesame seeds and grilled onion served with a side rice and beans with your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Chile Relleno
$13.50

Poblano Pepper stuffed with cheese and fried with an outside layer of egg whites accompanied with a side of rice and beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Chile Relleno A la Carte
$7.95
Chile Verde
$14.95

Pork sliced in cubes marinated with its own special spicy green sauce served with a side of rice & beans with your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Crispy Taquitos
$12.95

Five thinly rolled tacos fried until crispy filled with potato or shredded chicken and topped with sour cream, cabbage, Pico De Gallo, cheese, Fries, and its own special green & red sauce

Enchiladas a la Crema
$14.95

Three Enchiladas filled with your choice of filling topped with homemade creamy white sauce served with a side of rice and beans Price varies depending on meat filling

Enchiladas en Mole
$14.95

Two mole enchiladas filled with chicken, and topped with onion, sesame seed, and our delicious homemade mole sauce. Comes with one piece of chicken, with beans & rice on the side

Enchiladas Suizas (Green)
$15.50

Three Enchiladas with your choice of filling topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream, and melted cheese served with a side of rice and beans Price varies depending on meat filling

Fajitas
$15.95

Shrimp, Steak, or chicken fajitas sauté with bell pepper, mushroom, onion, and our homemade Fajita sauce served with a side of rice and beans with your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Sope
$6.50

Thick homemade tortilla topped with your choice of meat, refried beans, cabbage, tomato, sour cream, and cheese

Tamale
$3.50

Ground maize filled with seasoned meat wrapped in a corn husk cover in red tamale sauce. Filling options are Pork, Chicken, or Veggie

Burritos

California Burrito
$11.95

Large flour Tortilla filled with your choice of meat, fresh cut fries, sour cream, and avocado slices

Breakfast Burrito
$12.50

Scrambled eggs grilled with homemade fries, bacon, cheese, and grilled ham wrapped together in a large flour tortilla

Regular Burrito
$9.95

Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, beans, rice, onion, and cilantro

Super Burrito
$11.95

Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, cheese, and avocado slices

Texas Burrito
$13.50

Your choice of meat grilled with cheese, cabbage, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, beans, rice, sour cream, and homemade potato chips wrapped together in a large flour tortilla

Chile Relleno Burrito
$12.95

Large flour tortilla filled with one whole Chile Relleno, light rice, beans, and Pico de Gallo

Chimichanga
$13.95

Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, cheese, and beans then deep fried and smothered with tomato sauce and topped with cabbage, and sour cream

Fish Burrito
$13.95

Large flour tortilla filled with grilled fish, cabbage, tomato, onion, cilantro, rice, avocado slices, and homemade seafood sauce

Shrimp Burrito
$15.95

Seasoned shrimp topped with rice, cabbage, cilantro, onion, homemade seafood sauce, and avocado slices wrapped in a large flour tortilla

Veggie Burrito
$11.95

Large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, cabbage, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, and avocado slices

Wet Burrito
$14.50

Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, and cilantro with the outside layer smothered in our special red sauce with melted cheese on top

Chorizo Burrito
$11.95

Large flour tortilla wrapped in homemade chorizo and fries

Mole Burrito
$14.95

Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, and beans topped with our homemade mole sauce with sesame seeds and grilled onion

Bean & Cheese Burrito
$7.95

Large flour tortilla filled with homemade beans and cheese

Tacos

#1 Bellingham Taco
$3.95

Your choice of meat grilled with cheese, and topped with whole beans, avocado slices, grilled onion, and Pico De Gallo wrapped in two corn tortillas

#2 Fish Taco
$3.95

Grilled fish with green cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and homemade seafood sauce

#3 Super Taco
$2.95

Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat along with onion, cilantro, cheese, and avocado slices

#4 Veggie Taco
$3.95

Corn tortilla filled with rice, beans, Pico De Gallo, avocado slices, cabbage, cheese, and sour cream

#5 Regular Taco
$2.25

Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat along with onion, and cilantro

#6 Crunchy Taco
$2.50

Crunchy corn tortilla filled with ground beef, tomato, cabbage, cheese, sour cream, and onion

Taco de Birria
$4.75

Homemade pulled lamb with onion & cilantro wrapped inside a corn or flour tortilla

Combos

Combo #1
$11.95

Two Regular Tacos accompanied with a side of rice and beans

Combo #2
$12.95

One Regular Taco and one Tamale filled with your choice of filling accompanied with a side of rice and beans

Bellingham Taco Combo
$14.50

Two Bellingham Tacos accompanied with a side of rice and beans

Crunchy Taco Combo
$11.50

Two Crunchy Tacos accompanied with a side of rice and beans

Tamale Combo
$12.95

Two Tamales with your choice of filling served with a side of rice and beans

Veggie Combo
$12.95

Two Veggie Tacos, or Two Veggie Tamales, or 1 Veggie Taco & 1 Veggie Tamale accompanied with a side of rice & beans

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla
$10.95

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, Pico de Gallo, and topped with sour cream

Gordita Quesadilla
$12.95

Handmade thick tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cabbage, cheese, tomato, onion, and sour cream

Meat Quesadilla
$11.95

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, Pico de Gallo, and topped with sour cream

Quesadilla de Birria
$14.95

Two quesadillas dipped in their own broth for additional flavoring then filled with Lamb & Goat meat accompanied with a side of its own broth for you to use as dip

Seafood / Mariscos

Camarones a La Crema
$16.95

Seasoned shrimp sauté in homemade cream sauce with mushroom, garlic, bell pepper, and cheese served with a side of rice

Camarones a La Diabla
$16.95

Shrimp sauté with mushroom and spicy homemade sauce accompanied with a side of rice

Grilled Fish
$12.95

Grilled seasoned Fish smothered in our homemade special sauce accompanied by a small side of salad, rice , and topped by a slice of orange

Shrimp Burrito
$15.75

Seasoned shrimp topped with rice, coleslaw, avocado slices, and our spicy mango sauce wrapped in a large flour tortilla

Tacos de Camaron
$15.75

Three seasoned shrimp tacos filled with cabbage, cilantro, onion, and special shrimp sauce

Tortas & Appetizers

Asada Fries
$12.95

Fresh cut fries made to order with your choice of meat topped with refried beans, melted cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Nachos
$12.50

House made tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, refried beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, jalapeno, guacamole, and sour cream

Torta Regular
$12.50

Bolillo bread filled with your choice of meat, beans, cabbage, tomato, onion, jalapeno, mayo, sour cream, and guacamole

Torta Ahogada w/ 1 Taco Dorado
$12.50

Guadalajara bread submerged in spicy red sauce then filled with homemade Carnitas, beans, and seasoned onion accompanied by 1 Taco Dorado

Side Orders

1oz Chimichurri (Spicy)
$0.85
1oz Red Salsa
$0.85
1oz Green Salsa
$0.85
Salsa 8oz/ 16oz / 32oz
Homemade salsas! Always fresh and made from scratch using only real fresh ingredients Options are Salsa Verde (Green), Salsa Roja (Red), and Chimichurri (Spicy)

Tortilla Order (3)
$1.50
Sour Cream
$1.99
Grilled Jalapenos & Onion
$2.25

Four grilled and seasoned jalapenos

Rice & Beans Side
$4.50
Side of Rice
$4.50

Large order of Mexican rice

Side of Refried Beans
$4.50

Large side of homemade refried beans

Homemade Fries
$4.50
Pico de Gallo & Chips
$4.50

Homemade Pico de Gallo

Guacamole & Chips
$5.50

Freshly made guacamole to order

Chips & Salsa
$3.50

Handmade tortilla chips with a side of homemade salsa

Soups

Birria (Lamb Soup)
$14.95

A very traditional Mexican Lamb & Goat stew cooked with various spices the old fashion way served with a side of corn or flour tortillas and onion, cilantro, and chopped jalapeno on the side.

Chicken Soup
$14.95

Chicken breast cooked with vegetables, onion, rice, tortilla strips, and topped with avocado slices

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burrito
$6.50

Small burrito filled with your choice of meat, or beans & cheese served with a side of rice and beans

Kid's Homemade Fries
$4.50

Homemade French fries deep fried and seasoned

Kid's Quesadilla
$6.50

Small cheese quesadilla served with a side of rice and beans

Desserts

Churros
$5.99
Deep Fried Ice Cream
$5.99
Flan
$5.99
Mangonada
$8.75

Weekly Special

Ready to cook Mole
$24.95

1 LB of authentic imported Mole hand picked for its quality all the way from Mexico INSTRUCTIONS: To cook the whole pound of Mole you will need to mix it with 1 liter of chicken or beef soup until it thickens, and afterwards you may pour it onto your meat and rice. The pound of Mole will serve 8-10 people, or you can cook smaller amounts and adjust the soup mixture as needed.

Beef Milanesa Sincronizada
$14.75

Two large flour tortillas filled with beef milanesa, ham, and cheese then stacked on top of each other accompanied by a side of salad

Party Entrees

California Party Box
$54.95

20 Tacos with your choice of meat served with a side of Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Grilled Onions, and Grilled Peppers in the middle

Fiesta Platter
$54.95

A mixture of Tamales, Crispy Taquitos, Quesadilla Sliders, and mini burritos sprinkled with Cotija Cheese on top

Grizzly Burrito
$34.95

A massive burrito filled with your choice of meat, beans, rice, onion, and cilantro smothered in homemade sauce topped with melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and diced tomato bedded in fresh cut cabbage accompanied by a large side of homemade fries

Tamale Dozen
$29.99

Tamale Filling Options are Chicken, Pork, & Vegetarian. Please specify how many of each kind would you like in the comment section

DRINKS

Freshly Squeezed Juices & Smoothies

Green Smoothie
$8.75

Kale, spinach, celery, parsley, green apple, orange, pineapple, and fresh orange juice

Mango Smoothie
$8.75

Fresh cut mango and banana blended with fresh squeezed orange juice

Peach Smoothie
$8.75

Fresh cut peach and banana blended together with fresh squeezed orange juice

Protein Smoothie
$8.75

Fresh sliced avocado and banana blended together with fresh squeezed orange juice

Combo Juice (Orange & Carrot)
$8.75

Fresh made Carrot & Orange Juice squeezed together

Carrot Juice
$8.75

Natural and made to order

Orange Juice
$8.75

Natural and made to order

Pineapple Juice
$8.75

One whole pineapple squeezed for all its juice

Shot of Ginger
$3.95

Fresh Squeezed Ginger

Adult Beverages

Beer & Cider
$4.25
Classic Margarita
$12.95
California Margarita
$14.95

A Classic Margarita with a Coronita tilted inside

Organic Margarita
$12.95

Handmade Margarita Mix made to order

Flavor Margarita
$14.50
Michelada
$10.95

Mixed with your choice of beer

Mimosa
$8.95

Champagne mixed with homemade squeezed orange juice

Pina Colada
$11.95

With alcohol or Virgin

Wine Glass
$8.95
Tequila Shot
Whiskey Shot (Blanton's)
$9.95

Soft Drinks

Bottle Water
$1.35
Energy Drinks
$3.25
Horchata
Jamaica (Hibiscus Water)
$3.00+

Homemade fresh Hibiscus water

Mela Watermelon Water
$3.50
Pepsi or Coca Cola Product
$2.85

Please specify the drink

Starbucks Frappuccino
$4.50

Starbucks cold frappuccino

Sunny D
$1.50