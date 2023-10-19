California Tacos & Fresh Juices
FOOD
Traditional Dishes
Steak scrambled with ham, bacon, onion, green bell pepper, and cheese served with your option of corn or flour tortillas accompanied by its own special green tomatillo sauce
Chicken marinated and sauté with our homemade tomato sauce, mushrooms, bell pepper, onion, and melted cheese served on top of a bed of rice
A very traditional Mexican Lamb & Goat stew cooked with various spices the old fashion way served with a side of corn or flour tortillas and onion, cilantro, and chopped jalapeno on the side. Serving options are Soup, Tacos, or Quesadillas.
Chopped grilled steak sauté in homemade sauce, tomato, onion, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno served with a side of rice & beans along with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Grilled steak marinated with our secret seasoning accompanied with a side of beans, rice, guacamole, onion, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Chicken smothered in our homemade traditional mole sauce topped with sesame seeds and grilled onion served with a side rice and beans with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Poblano Pepper stuffed with cheese and fried with an outside layer of egg whites accompanied with a side of rice and beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Pork sliced in cubes marinated with its own special spicy green sauce served with a side of rice & beans with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Five thinly rolled tacos fried until crispy filled with potato or shredded chicken and topped with sour cream, cabbage, Pico De Gallo, cheese, Fries, and its own special green & red sauce
Three Enchiladas filled with your choice of filling topped with homemade creamy white sauce served with a side of rice and beans Price varies depending on meat filling
Two mole enchiladas filled with chicken, and topped with onion, sesame seed, and our delicious homemade mole sauce. Comes with one piece of chicken, with beans & rice on the side
Three Enchiladas with your choice of filling topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream, and melted cheese served with a side of rice and beans Price varies depending on meat filling
Shrimp, Steak, or chicken fajitas sauté with bell pepper, mushroom, onion, and our homemade Fajita sauce served with a side of rice and beans with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Thick homemade tortilla topped with your choice of meat, refried beans, cabbage, tomato, sour cream, and cheese
Ground maize filled with seasoned meat wrapped in a corn husk cover in red tamale sauce. Filling options are Pork, Chicken, or Veggie
Burritos
Large flour Tortilla filled with your choice of meat, fresh cut fries, sour cream, and avocado slices
Scrambled eggs grilled with homemade fries, bacon, cheese, and grilled ham wrapped together in a large flour tortilla
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, beans, rice, onion, and cilantro
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, cheese, and avocado slices
Your choice of meat grilled with cheese, cabbage, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, beans, rice, sour cream, and homemade potato chips wrapped together in a large flour tortilla
Large flour tortilla filled with one whole Chile Relleno, light rice, beans, and Pico de Gallo
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, cheese, and beans then deep fried and smothered with tomato sauce and topped with cabbage, and sour cream
Large flour tortilla filled with grilled fish, cabbage, tomato, onion, cilantro, rice, avocado slices, and homemade seafood sauce
Seasoned shrimp topped with rice, cabbage, cilantro, onion, homemade seafood sauce, and avocado slices wrapped in a large flour tortilla
Large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheese, cabbage, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, and avocado slices
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, and cilantro with the outside layer smothered in our special red sauce with melted cheese on top
Large flour tortilla wrapped in homemade chorizo and fries
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, and beans topped with our homemade mole sauce with sesame seeds and grilled onion
Large flour tortilla filled with homemade beans and cheese
Tacos
Your choice of meat grilled with cheese, and topped with whole beans, avocado slices, grilled onion, and Pico De Gallo wrapped in two corn tortillas
Grilled fish with green cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and homemade seafood sauce
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat along with onion, cilantro, cheese, and avocado slices
Corn tortilla filled with rice, beans, Pico De Gallo, avocado slices, cabbage, cheese, and sour cream
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat along with onion, and cilantro
Crunchy corn tortilla filled with ground beef, tomato, cabbage, cheese, sour cream, and onion
Homemade pulled lamb with onion & cilantro wrapped inside a corn or flour tortilla
Combos
Two Regular Tacos accompanied with a side of rice and beans
One Regular Taco and one Tamale filled with your choice of filling accompanied with a side of rice and beans
Two Bellingham Tacos accompanied with a side of rice and beans
Two Crunchy Tacos accompanied with a side of rice and beans
Two Tamales with your choice of filling served with a side of rice and beans
Two Veggie Tacos, or Two Veggie Tamales, or 1 Veggie Taco & 1 Veggie Tamale accompanied with a side of rice & beans
Quesadillas
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, Pico de Gallo, and topped with sour cream
Handmade thick tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cabbage, cheese, tomato, onion, and sour cream
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, cheese, Pico de Gallo, and topped with sour cream
Two quesadillas dipped in their own broth for additional flavoring then filled with Lamb & Goat meat accompanied with a side of its own broth for you to use as dip
Seafood / Mariscos
Seasoned shrimp sauté in homemade cream sauce with mushroom, garlic, bell pepper, and cheese served with a side of rice
Shrimp sauté with mushroom and spicy homemade sauce accompanied with a side of rice
Grilled seasoned Fish smothered in our homemade special sauce accompanied by a small side of salad, rice , and topped by a slice of orange
Seasoned shrimp topped with rice, coleslaw, avocado slices, and our spicy mango sauce wrapped in a large flour tortilla
Three seasoned shrimp tacos filled with cabbage, cilantro, onion, and special shrimp sauce
Tortas & Appetizers
Fresh cut fries made to order with your choice of meat topped with refried beans, melted cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
House made tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, refried beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, jalapeno, guacamole, and sour cream
Bolillo bread filled with your choice of meat, beans, cabbage, tomato, onion, jalapeno, mayo, sour cream, and guacamole
Guadalajara bread submerged in spicy red sauce then filled with homemade Carnitas, beans, and seasoned onion accompanied by 1 Taco Dorado
Side Orders
Homemade salsas! Always fresh and made from scratch using only real fresh ingredients Options are Salsa Verde (Green), Salsa Roja (Red), and Chimichurri (Spicy)
Four grilled and seasoned jalapenos
Large order of Mexican rice
Large side of homemade refried beans
Homemade Pico de Gallo
Freshly made guacamole to order
Handmade tortilla chips with a side of homemade salsa
Soups
A very traditional Mexican Lamb & Goat stew cooked with various spices the old fashion way served with a side of corn or flour tortillas and onion, cilantro, and chopped jalapeno on the side.
Chicken breast cooked with vegetables, onion, rice, tortilla strips, and topped with avocado slices
Kid's Menu
Weekly Special
1 LB of authentic imported Mole hand picked for its quality all the way from Mexico INSTRUCTIONS: To cook the whole pound of Mole you will need to mix it with 1 liter of chicken or beef soup until it thickens, and afterwards you may pour it onto your meat and rice. The pound of Mole will serve 8-10 people, or you can cook smaller amounts and adjust the soup mixture as needed.
Two large flour tortillas filled with beef milanesa, ham, and cheese then stacked on top of each other accompanied by a side of salad
Party Entrees
20 Tacos with your choice of meat served with a side of Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Grilled Onions, and Grilled Peppers in the middle
A mixture of Tamales, Crispy Taquitos, Quesadilla Sliders, and mini burritos sprinkled with Cotija Cheese on top
A massive burrito filled with your choice of meat, beans, rice, onion, and cilantro smothered in homemade sauce topped with melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and diced tomato bedded in fresh cut cabbage accompanied by a large side of homemade fries
Tamale Filling Options are Chicken, Pork, & Vegetarian. Please specify how many of each kind would you like in the comment section
DRINKS
Freshly Squeezed Juices & Smoothies
Kale, spinach, celery, parsley, green apple, orange, pineapple, and fresh orange juice
Fresh cut mango and banana blended with fresh squeezed orange juice
Fresh cut peach and banana blended together with fresh squeezed orange juice
Fresh sliced avocado and banana blended together with fresh squeezed orange juice
Fresh made Carrot & Orange Juice squeezed together
Natural and made to order
Natural and made to order
One whole pineapple squeezed for all its juice
Fresh Squeezed Ginger
Adult Beverages
A Classic Margarita with a Coronita tilted inside
Handmade Margarita Mix made to order
Mixed with your choice of beer
Champagne mixed with homemade squeezed orange juice
With alcohol or Virgin