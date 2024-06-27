Cali's Teriyaki
Teriyaki Bowls
- Grilled Chicken$11.99
- Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken Teriyaki (Dark meat, chicken thigh).$11.99
- Beef Teriyaki$12.99
- Shrimp Teriyaki$15.99
- Orange Chicken$13.99
- Sriracha Orange Chicken$13.99
- Bulgogi Beef$15.99
- Sesame Chicken Breast$13.99
- Korean Hot Chicken$11.99
- Mexican Pollo Bowl$11.99
- Spicy Pork$11.99
- Garlic Ginger Steak$14.99
- Tofu Teriyaki$10.99
- Mushroom Teriyaki$10.99
- Pineapple Teriyaki$11.99
- Beyond Beef Teriyaki$15.99
BiBi Bowls
- Garlic Ginger Steak
Bowl comes with a Fried Egg, Green Onions and Roasted Sesame Seeds.$16.99
- Bulgogi Beef
Bowl comes with a Fried Egg, Green Onions and Roasted Sesame Seeds.$17.99
- Spicy Pork
Bowl comes with a Fried Egg, Green Onions and Roasted Sesame Seeds.$13.99
- Mexican Pollo
Bowl comes with a Fried Egg, Green Onions and Roasted Sesame Seeds.$13.99
- Korean Tofu
Bowl comes with a Fried Egg, Green Onions and Roasted Sesame Seeds.$12.99
- Sesame Ginger Chicken
Bowl comes with a Fried Egg, Green Onions and Roasted Sesame Seeds.$15.99
- Korean Hot Chicken
Bowl comes with a Fried Egg, Green Onions and Roasted Sesame Seeds.$13.99
- Orange Chicken
Bowl comes with a Fried Egg, Green Onions and Roasted Sesame Seeds.$15.99
- Mushroom Portobelli Teriyaki
Bowl comes with a Fried Egg, Green Onions and Roasted Sesame Seeds.$13.99
- Beyond Beef Korean BBQ
Bowl comes with a Fried Egg, Green Onions and Roasted Sesame Seeds.$17.99
- Orange Gochugaru Shrimp
Bowl comes with a Fried Egg, Green Onions and Roasted Sesame Seeds.$17.99
A La Carte
- Avocado$1.99
- Egg$1.99
- Broccoli$0.99
- Steamed Carrots$0.99
- Pineapple$0.99
- Caramelized Onion$0.99
- Grilled Mushrooms$0.99
- Roasted Red Peppers$0.99
- Pickled Jalapeno$0.99
- Red Pickled Onions$0.99
- Kimchi$0.99
- Pink Ginger$0.99
- Shredded Carrots$0.99
- Red Shredded Cabbage$0.99
- Edamame Beans$0.99
- Cucumber$0.99
- White Rice$3.00
- Brown Rice$3.00
- Yakisoba Noodles$3.50
- Udon Noodles$3.50
Extra Sauces
- Original Buffalo$0.99
- Spicy Buffalo$0.99
- Original BBQ$0.99
- Garlic Parmesan$0.99
- Korean BBQ$0.99
- Mango Habanero$0.99
- Thai Sweet Chili$0.99
- Kickin Bourbon$0.99
- Teriyaki Sauce$0.50
- Orange Sauce$0.50
- Sweet Chili Sauce$0.50
- Bulgogi Sauce$0.50
- Salsa Verde (Green Salsa)$0.50
- Spicy Mayo$0.50
- Sriracha$0.50
- Garlic Chili Paste$0.50
- Gang Gang Sauce (Gochujang)$0.50
- Soy Sauce$0.50
- Sweet & Sour Sauce$0.50
- Ranch Dressing (4oz.)$2.00
- Blue Cheese Dressing (4oz.)$2.00
Wings Wings Wings
- Naked Wings (6pcs)
Plain Wings - No Sauce$12.99
- Original Buffalo Wings (6pcs)$12.99
- Spicy Buffalo Wings (6pcs)$12.99
- Original BBQ Wings (6pcs)$12.99
- Teriyaki Wings (6pcs)$12.99
- Lemon Pepper Wings (6pcs)$12.99
- Garlic Parmesan Wings (6pcs)$12.99
- Sriracha Chili Wings (6pcs)$12.99
- Hickory Brown Sugar Wings (6pcs)$12.99
- Citrus Chipotle BBQ Wings (6pcs)$12.99
- Sweet & Spicy BBQ Wings$12.99
- Honey BBQ Wings (6pcs)$12.99
- Korean BBQ Wings (6pcs)$12.99
- Mango Habanero Wings (6 pcs)$12.99
- Honey Sriracha Wings (6pcs)$12.99
- Thai Sweet Chili Wings (6pcs)$12.99
- Carolina Tangy Gold Wings (6pcs)$12.99
- Hot Honey Garlic Wings (6pcs)$12.99
- Kickin Bourbon Wings (6pcs)$12.99
- Nashville Hot Sauce Wings (6pcs)$12.99
- Korean BBQ DRY RUB (6pcs)$12.99
- Orange Gochugaru DRY RUB (6pcs)$12.99
- Maple Bourbon DRY RUB (6pcs)$12.99
- Smokey Honey Habanero DRY RUB (6pcs)$12.99