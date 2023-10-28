Pearl St / Cap Hill Denver - Call Your Mother Deli Pearl St
Specials
SpOOkY Black & White Cookie
Jumbo Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats w/ Reese’s Pieces and a Chocolate Drizzle. *contains marshmallow (not vegetarian)
Delicious, bubbling potion of Green Apple Soda, topped with Sour Gummy Worms.
Coffee, Tea & More
A cup of a delicious South American blend roasted by Huckleberry Roasters.
Refreshing Huckleberry Nitro Cold Brew.
Matcha Green Milk Tea, lightly sweetened with Honey and Vanilla Syrup.
It's unsweetened black tea and it's ICED!!!
A delightfully sweet and fruity citrus tea will ALL the refreshment and NONE of the caffeine or sugar.
Local Apple Cider with delicious spiced Chai, steamed to perfection!
12oz Sherpa Chai Latte. Add espresso to make it a "Dirty" Chai!
Steam, local Apple Cider.
Mem Tea offers great tea with quality sourcing. Choose from: Irish Breakfast, Blue Flower Earl Grey, Golden Green, Ginger Lemon, Mediterranean Mint, and Rooibos Decorated.
Made with CYM-made chocolate syrup!
Espresso Drinks
CYM's own Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Latte. Whipped Cream optional, select modifier below. *Pumpkin Dulce de Leche syrup contains milk.
The best part of waking up is a Maple French Toast Latte in your cup! *Cinni chips contain milk.
Our Honey Oat Latte, made with Oat Milk and a swirl of Honey.
Mocha with CYM-made Chocolate Syrup.
Double shot of Espresso.
Drinks
Cream Soda, Root Beer, Black Cherry, and Diet Black Cherry.
16oz of Natalie's OJ. Plenty for one person or good for 2 to share.
16oz of Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade- Natalie's uses only 4 ingredients: lemons, ripe strawberries, pure cane sugar and water. Rich in vitamin C & anthocyanins (antioxidant).
Naturally-filtered, Rocky Mountain spring water, 16oz bottle.
Naturally-filtered, Rocky Mountain sparkling spring water, 16oz bottle.
Bagels
Schmearz + Fixin's
CYM Signatures
Local Bacon, Bodega-Style Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.
Pastrami, Bodega-style Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on an Everything bagel.
Impossible™ sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American & Cheddar cheeses, Spicy Honey on an Everything bagel.
Bodega-Style Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.
Bodega-style Egg, Latke, American + Cheddar Cheeses, Mashed Avocado on a Plain bagel.
Logan's Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American + Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.
Plain Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Capers on an Everything bagel.
Plain Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion and Capers on an Everything bagel.
Whitefish Salad, Bacon, Lettuce, on a Sesame bagel.
Apple Pie Cream Cheese, Dulce de Leche, Apple Slices, Apple Jacks™ Cereal on an Apple Cinnamon bagel.
Candied Salmon Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Crispy Shallots, Lettuce on a Za'atar bagel.
One Trick Pony Kinda Crunchy Peanut Butter, CYM-made Granola and Strawberry-Mint Jam on a Cinnamon Raisin bagel.
Mashed Avocado, Fritos, Pickled Veggies, Jalapeño on an Everything bagel.
Cheez-It™ Cream Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños, Fritos on a Cheddar Bagel.
Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich
Melty Things
Roasted Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto* and Red Pepper Relish, melted on a Plain bagel. Pesto* *contains dairy, pesto does not contain pine nuts
Tuna Salad, Cheddar + American Cheeses on an inside-out Everything bagel.
Like an Argentinian Fugazzetta on a bagel! Latke, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Chimichurri on a Cheddar Bagel.
Our Tuna Salad with melted American and Cheddar Cheeses on Marble Rye.
Pastrami/Brisket, American + Cheddar Cheeses, Jalapeños, melted on a Cheddar bagel.
Lunch Sandwiches
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.
Pastrami, Jalapeño, Pickled Veggies and Jalapeño-Herb Mayo on Rye or Challah.
Little Sesame Hummus, Mashed Avocado, Pickled Veggies, Roasted Pepitas on Rye or Challah.
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mashed Avocado, Jalapeño-Herb Mayo on Challah or Rye.
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion, Duke's Mayo on your choice of Challah or Rye.
Sides
3 Potato Latkes served with Apple Jam and Sour Cream.
2 pieces of Yuca Cheesy Bread. Made with yuca flour (cassava/tapioca starch), it's fluffy, cheesy and goes with everything. (gluten free)
Original (Salted) or Sweet & Spicy Potato Chips from Denver Chip Co.
Whole Sour Pickle.
Sweets
Extraz / Swag
Name something more retro than this retro CYM crew neck!
Call Your Mother en español! Llama a Tu Mama kids crew neck with our favorite little buddy, Marty, the manatee!
Dabbing in 2023? Yup. A dabbing BAGEL in 2023? YUP!
Marty, the official unofficial mascot of CYM, brings the party.
Elevate your summertime swag with one of these silky smooth, ultra luxurious, extremely adorable corduroy manatee snapback hats! Available in dusty guava and washed mint flavors. “Call Your Mother” embroidery on the back.
12 ounces of a delicious South American blend roasted locally by Huckleberry Roasters. Whole Bean.
The latest and greatest from the CYM family: One Trick Pony Peanut Butter. Made from just Argentinian peanuts and Patagonian sea salt. No oils, no sugars, no nonsense.
Canvas tote bag with CYM logo.
Washed Black Crewneck Sweatshirt with Bagel & OJ Buds and CYM Logo
12oz Insulated CYM Camper Mug
Hat with CYM logo patch in Black, Mint or White.
8oz pouch of Z&Z Za'atar. Z&Z Za’atar is bursting with the delicious flavors of all-natural wild thyme, sesame seeds, sumac, salt, and sunflower oil.
Sherbet-ish Tie-Dye T-shirt with White CYM logo.
Pink bandana with teal CYM logo
The Carbivore: easily the realest dino of all time!
17 oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler
Priced per person.