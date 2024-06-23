Callaloo 351 North Mulberry Street
Curated Bowls
- Jerk Chicken
Jasmine Rice, Pineapple Chow, Fresh Greens, Pickled Red Onion, Scallion, Cilantro, Tamarind, Ginger Mayo$14.00
- Cumin Lamb Meatballs
Callaloo Rice, Cucumber Chutney, Pickled Red Onion, Chili Crisp, Schug, Harissa Vinaigrette$16.00
- Curried Shrimp
Jasmine Rice, Charred Corn, Scallion, Cilantro, Chadon Beni, Tamarind$16.00
- Curried Channa
Jasmine Rice, Cucumber Chutney, Preserved Mango, Cilantro, Tamarind, Chadon Beni$14.00
- Pepper Pork
Callaloo Rice, Charred Corn, Fresh Greens, Mother-in-Law Pepper Relish, Chadon Beni , Garlic Sauce$15.00
Sides
Drinks
Sauces & Marinades
- Jerk Marinade
A zesty powerful marinade packed full of delicious seasonings created to punch up your food. Perfect for meat, poultry and vegetables.$13.50
- Chili Crisp
Have a bland boring meal? Kick it up with this spicy chili condiment that packs a crunch. It's a flavorful fusion of chiles, crunchy sesame and onions.$8.00
- Pepper Sauce
Pepper sauce for the food adventurer in all of us. Bold flavor lovingly wrapped in fire. Proceed with caution. Pairs well with any food that can take the heat. 5oz bottle.$10.00
- Mini Pepper Sauce
Pepper sauce for the food adventurer in all of us. Bold flavor lovingly wrapped in fire. Proceed with caution. Pairs well with any food that can take the heat. 1.7oz bottle.$5.50