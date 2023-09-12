Callear's Bar-B-Que 2081 Elmira St
Full Menu
Appetizers
Fried Dills
Dill pickles deep fried in our home made blatter
Corn Nuggets
Sweet corn deep fried in our home made batter and served with local maple syrup
Onion Rings
Onion rings deep fried to perfection
Loaded Potato Skins
Potato wedges deep fried then covered with melted cheddar cheese, ranch and bacon
Chicken Wings Dozen
Chicken wings deepfried the smuther in your favorite sauce
Chicken Wings Half Dozen
Chicken wings deepfried the smuther in your favorite sauce
Pulled Pork Nachos
House made nachos topped with our pulled pork, melted cheddar, onions, tomatoes and jalepenos
Brisket Nachos
House made nachos topped with our slow smoked brisket, melted cheddar, onions, tomatoes and jalepenos
App Platter (3)
App Platter (5)
Soup and Salads
Cup of Soup
Soup of the Day
Bowl of Soup
Soup of the Day
Cup of Chili
Bowl of Chili
BBQ Chicken Salad
Fresh chopped hearts of romaine lettuce with our slow cooked chicken breast, chopped onion, pecans, and mozzerella cheese
Texas Tossed Salad
Fresh chopped hearts of romaine lettuce with our slow smoked bbq beef brisket, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion, and french fries
Fresh Garden Salad
Fresh chopped hearts of romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes and onions
Burgers and Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our slow smoked and hand shredded pork on a Kaiser Roll
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Our slow smoked chicken and hand pulled on a Kaiser roll
Prime Rib Sandwich
Our tender prime rib sliced thin topped with peppers, onions and American cheese. Put on a kaiser roll
Burger w/ FF
8oz patties cooked to your liking and comes with full serving of fries
Brisket Sandwich
Wraps
Chick Bac Ranch Wrap
Flour tortilla filled with chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and topped with our in house made ranch
Texas Torpedo Wrap
Tomato basil tortilla filled with tender slow smoked brisket, lettuce, cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, and smothered in your choice of ranch or thousand island dressing
Loaded Baked Potato
Baked Idaho potato topped with your choice of pulled pork or chicken. Smothered in melted cheddar cheese and southern sweet bbq sauce then sprinkled with onions and bacon
Carolina wrap
Sides
BBQ Platters
Spare Ribs
Half rack of tender spare ribs cooked low and slow. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
Baby Back Ribs
Half rack of juicy baby back ribs cooked low and slow. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
Brisket
Brisket that is seasoned and slow cooked for 14 hours for a melt in your mouth experience
BBQ Chick
Chicken half that is seasoned and smoked to falling off the bone delicious
Cajuns
In house made sausage links that have just enough spice and heat to ale you want more
Pulled Pork
Smoked and slow cooked for 14hours to then be ripped apart by hand delicious pulled pork
Pulled Chick
Pulled chicken is made from smoked chicken halves that is fall off the bone good
CH 2
Choose any 2 meats from the platters and your choice of 2 sides
CH 3
Choose any 2 meats from the platters and your choice of 2 sides
BBG Combo Platter Choose 4
Choose any 2 meats from the platters and your choice of 2 sides
Feed a Family
Child \ Senior Menu
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Large Cookie made with sweet, semi sweet and dark Chocolate chips
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cookie
Large cookie made with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
Carmel Chocolate Chip Brownie
Chocolate Brownie made with chocolate chips and filled with a layer of caramel in the middle
Peanut Butter Nut Brownie
Chocolate brownie with a layer of melt in your mouth peanut butter (contains real peanuts)
Apple Blossom
A personalized mini Apple pie
Chocolate Lava Cake
Moist chocolate cake with melted chocolate fudge running all over
Apple Crisp
Our amazing apple slurry topped off with a brown sugar and oats topping then baked to perfection
Bowl of ice cream
Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream
Peanut Butter Explosion Cake
Raspberry Lemon Drop Cake
Summer 2023 Menu
Summer Menu
Bar-B-Cubano
Our signature slow-smoked pulled pork topped with ham,Swiss cheese, dill pickles,and drizzled with our Carolina Gold sauce.
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with chicken breast, tomatoes, onions,bacon,hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese with choice of dressing.
Alabama Wrap
Take our pulled chicken, bacon, lettuce and mozzarella cheese smothered in our new Alabama White Sauce. All wrapped inside a white flour tortilla.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 pound burger topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions, Swiss Cheese and drizzled with our tongue tickler BBQ sauce. Comes with French fries.
(1) Slider
(2) Sliders
(3) Sliders
Fall 2023 Menu
Fall Menu
Loaded Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fries cooked to a golden crisp then topped with pecans, toasted marshmallow, and drizzled with caramel
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Slow smoked, hand pulled Pulled Pork combined with cheddar and mozzarella cheese, drizzled with Southern Sweet BBQ sauce then grilled to perfection on a fresh Ciabatta bun