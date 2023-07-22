Must Try Newly Added Grill Shrimp Pasta or Cajun Catfish Etouffee
Calliope's Westheimer
Food
Appetizers
PoBoys
Small Fried Shrimp Poboy
$9.99
Small Grilled Shrimp Poboy
$10.25
Small Fried Catfish Poboy
$9.99
Small Fried Tilapia Poboy
$9.99
Small Fried Oysters Poboy
$11.99
Small Fried CRAW-fish Poboy
$12.99
Small Grilled Catfish Poboy
$10.25
Small Grilled Tilapia Poboy
$10.25
Small Fried Soft Shell Crab Poboy
$12.99
Small Roast Beef & Gravy Poboy
$10.25
Small Surf & Turf Poboy
$10.50
Small Half-Half Poboy
$11.99
Small Fried Chicken Poboy
$9.25
Small Grilled Chicken Poboy
$9.25
Small Fried Pork Chop Poboy
$9.50
Small Grilled Pork Chop Poboy
$9.99
Small CheeseBurger Poboy
$9.75
Small Hot Sausage Poboy
$9.75
Regular Fried Shrimp Poboy
$12.25
Regular Grilled Shrimp Poboy
$12.75
Regular Fried Catfish Poboy
$12.25
Regular Grilled Catfish Poboy
$12.75
Regular Fried Tilapia Poboy
$12.25
Regular Grilled Tilapia Poboy
$12.75
Regular Fried Crawfish Poboy
$17.99
Regular Fried Oysters Poboy
$15.99
Regular Half-Half Poboy
$14.99
Regular RoastBeef & Gravy Poboy
$12.99
Regular Surf & Turf Poboy
$13.99
Regular Hot Sausage Poboy
$12.50
Regular CheeseBurger Poboy
$11.99
Regular Fried Chicken Poboy
$11.99
Regular Grilled Chicken Poboy
$11.99
Regular Fried Soft Shell Crab Poboy
$17.99
Large Fried Shrimp Poboy
$16.50
Large Grilled Shrimp Poboy
$16.99
Large Fried Catfish Poboy
$16.50
Large Grilled Catfish Poboy
$16.99
Large Fried Tilapia Poboy
$16.50
Large Grilled Tilapia Poboy
$16.99
Large Fried Crawfish Poboy
$25.99
Large Fried Oysters Poboy
$19.99
Large Surf & Turf Poboy
$18.99
Large CheeseBurger Poboy
$17.50
Large Club & Cheese Poboy
$18.99
Large Fried Chicken Poboy
$15.99
Large Grilled Chicken Poboy
$15.99
Large Fried Soft Shell Crab Poboy
$25.99
Large RoastBeef & Gravy Poboy
$17.50
Large Hot Sausage Poboy
$17.50
Large Half-Half Poboy
$18.99
Bun
Fried Platters
Popcorn Shrimp Plate
$9.25
8pc Fried Shrimp Plate
$9.99
12pc Fried Shrimp Plate
$13.50
1pc Fried Fish Plate
$9.50
2pc Fried Fish Plate
$11.99
3pc Fried Fish Plate
$14.99
8pc Fried Oysters Plate
$11.99
12pc Fried Oysters Plate
$15.99
2pc Fried Soft Shell Crab Plate
$19.99
5 Fried Shrimp + 1pc Fish Plate
$12.25
5 Fried Oysters + 1pc Fish Plate
$12.99
5 Fried Shrimp + 3 Oysters Plate
$11.99
8 Fried Shrimp+ 2 Fish Plate
$17.99
Seafood Special
$18.99
Seafood Sampler
$19.99
Grilled Platters
Wing & More Platters
Boiling Pot
Suicide Shrimp Box (Mild)
$16.00
Includes 10 boiled shrimp, corn, potato and boiled egg, served over shrimp fried rice
Turkey Neck Cravin Box (Mild)
$13.00
Includes 1 Turkey Neck, corn, potato and boiled egg, served over white rice
Turkey Neck
$10.99
Boiled Shrimp (with Shell)
$9.99+
Snow Crab
$16.99+
Peeled Boiled Shrimp
$10.99+
2LB Boiled Crawfish
$17.98
3Lb Boiled Crawfish
$26.97
Calliope Catch
$25.99
Boiling Feast
$36.99
Fried Rice
Small Shrimp Fried Rice
$8.50
Small Cally-O Fried Rice
$9.99
Small Chicken Fried Rice
$8.50
Small Crawfish Fried Rice
$9.99
Small Sausage Fried Rice
$8.50
Small Veggie Fried Rice
$6.99
Large Cally-O Fried Rice
$12.99
Large Chicken Fried Rice
$11.99
Large Crawfish Fried Rice
$12.99
Large Sausage Fried Rice
$11.99
Large Shrimp Fried Rice
$11.99
Large Veggie Fried Rice
$8.99
Favorites
Gumbo
Salads
Sides
Sauce
