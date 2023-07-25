Espresso

Affogato

$4.50

Ice cream (vanilla or chocolate) topped with espresso shots

Americano

$2.50+

Cafe Cubano

$3.50

Cafe Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Coffee Flights

$20.00

Try 4 of our specialty drinks, cold brews or teas on a flight!

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Cortadito

$3.45

Cortado

$3.35

Doppio

$2.40

Drip

$3.50

Flat White

$6.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Shot of Espresso

$1.00

Specialty Drinks

Aphrodite's Love Potion

$5.00+

White Mocha & Rose Latte. Garnished with rose petals.

Apollo's Sun

$5.00+

Orange with Honey Latte with orange garnish.

Hade's Wrath

$5.00+

Mexican hot chocolate mocha with cayenne Latte. Garnished with whipped cream & cinnamon.

Persephone's Garden (Tea)

$5.00+

Matcha green tea latte with pomegranate.

Poseidon's Seas (Tea)

$5.00+

Matcha green tea latte with pomegranate.

Selene's Moon Milk

$5.00+

Your choice of milk. Cherry syrup & cardamom, garnished with rose petals.

The Calypso

$5.00+

Condensed milk, Coconut, & Vanilla Latte. Garnished with coconut shavings

Non-Coffee / Teas

American Green Tea

$4.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Lavender Coconut Tea

$4.00+

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.00+

Raspberry Rose Tea

$4.00+

Revive Mint Tea

$4.00+

Spiced Peach Tea

$4.00+

Moon Milk

$2.50+

Pastries

Apple Turnover

$2.40

Bagel - Everything Bagel

$3.00

Bagel - Regular

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$2.30

Calypso Bread (Mayorca)

$3.00

Cheese Danish

$1.75

Chocolate Twist

$1.50

Cinnamon Roll

$2.70

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$2.10

Cookie - Oatmeal

$2.10

Croissant - Almond

$2.90

Egg Bites

$6.00

Guava Danish

$1.75

Macaroon

$2.00

Mini Chocolate Croissants

$1.75

Orange/Cranberry Muffin

$2.30

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Gouda Sandwich

$6.50

Snacks

Nuts

$2.75

Chips

$2.20

Popcorn

$2.20

Hummus & Pretzels

$3.25

Yogurt

$3.25

Calypso Lemonade

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$2.40

Kombucha

$4.30

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.75

Water Bottle

$2.30

Retail

Prepackaged Coffee Bags

$12.99+

Calypso Mug

$15.00

Italian Sodas

Vanilla

$4.25

Caramel

$4.25

Hazelnut

$4.25

Mocha

$4.25

White Mocha

$4.25

Mexican Mocha

$4.25

Butterscotch

$4.25

Marshmallow

$4.25

Coconut

$4.25

Rose

$4.25

Lavender

$4.25

Strawberry

$4.25

Cherry

$4.25

Agave

$4.25

Honey

$4.25

Condensed Milk

$4.25

Brown Sugar

$4.25

Toffee Nut

$4.25

Blueberry

$4.25