Camilia's Mexican Restaurant - Wilderness Oak 24354 Wilderness Oak
Drinks Menu
Non-Alc Drinks
- Apple Juice$2.75
- Arnold Palmer$3.95
- Chocolate Milk$2.25
- Coffee
16oz$2.75
- Large Agua Fresca
32oz. No refills$3.95
- Large Fountain Dink
32oz$2.75
- Large Iced Tea
32oz$2.75
- Glass Bottle Drink$2.75
- Milk - 16oz
16oz$2.75
- Orange Juice$2.75
- Plastic Bottle$2.75
- Sm. Agua Fresca
16oz No refills$2.75
- Small Fountain Drink
16oz$1.95
- Small Iced Tea
16oz$1.95
- Topochico Michelada$6.95
- To-Go Cup$0.39
- Water
- Iced Tea - Gallon$7.65
- Lemonade - Gallon$12.25
- Horchata - Gallon$12.25
- Jamaica - Gallon$12.25
Food Menu
Breakfast Tacos
- Avocado Only Taco$2.45
- Bacon & Egg$2.25
- Bacon Only Taco$2.25
- Bean & Bacon$2.25
- Bean & Cheese$1.95
- Bean & Egg$2.25
- Bean & Rice$2.25
- Bean Only$2.25
- Chicharron$3.25
- Chicharron w/Egg$3.45
- Chilaquiles
Eggs, pico de gallo, chips & cheese$2.55
- Choriquiles
Eggs, pico de gallo, chips, cheese & chorizo$2.95
- Chorizo & Bean$2.25
- Chorizo & Egg$2.25
- Chorizo & Potatos$2.25
- Country & Bean$3.25
- Country & Egg$3.25
- Country & Poatato$3.25
- Country Ranchero
Cpuntry Sausage mixed with salsa ranchera$3.25
- Country Sausage a la Mexicana
Country Sausage only, grilled with Pico de Gallo.$3.25
- Country Sausage Only Taco$3.25
- Egg a la Mexicana
Egg mixed with pico de gallo$2.25
- Ham & Egg$2.25
- Machacado
Shredded dry beed, egg & pico de gallo$3.95
- Migas
Eggs, chips & cheese$2.55
- Nopalitos & Egg$2.95
- Nopalitos a la Mexicana
Nopales mixed w/ pico de gallo$2.95
- Nopalitos Only$2.95
- Papa a la Mexicana
Potatos mixed with pico de gallo$2.25
- Papa Ranchera$2.25
- Potato & Bacon$2.25
- Potato & Bean$2.25
- Potato & Cheese$2.25
- Potato & Egg$2.25
- Potato Only Taco$2.25
Meat Tacos
Breakfast Plates
- Barbacoa & Eggs
Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas$11.25
- Chilaquiles Plate
Eggs, pico, chips and cheese. Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas.$8.25
- Choriquiles Plate
Eggs, pico, chips, cheese and chorizo. Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas.$8.95
- Chorizo & Egg Plate
Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas$9.55
- Country & Egg Plate
Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas$10.55
- Ham & Cheese Omelette
Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas$9.75
- Huevos a la Mexicana Plate
Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas$8.55
- Huevos Divorciados
One egg topped w/ red sause and one topped with green sauce. Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas$8.95
- Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs topped with salsa ranchera. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.$8.25
- Machacado & Eggs Plate
Scrambled eggs mixed with shredded, dried beef, and pico de gallo. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.$9.55
- Meat Lovers
Bacon, country sausage, ham, two eggs cooked to your liking, and two small pancakes.$11.55
- Migas Plate
Scrambled eggs mixed with tortillas chips and topped with melted cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.$8.25
- Oatmeal
Served with a side of white toast.$5.25
- Omelette a la Mexicana
Scrambled egg omelette filled with pico de gallo topped with melted cheese.Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.$9.75
- Pancake Special
Two pancakes, two eggs, and your choice of bacon or ham.$9.75
- Pancake Triple$6.75
- Pork Chop & Eggs
Two eggs cooked to your liking with a grilled pork chop. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.$11.25
- 1 Pancake$2.25
- 2 Pancakes$4.50
- Egg a la Cart$1.65
Burritos & Tortas
- Breakfast Burrito
Choose 3 ingridients. Additional items, extra charge.$6.95
- Breakfast Torta
Choose 3 ingridients. Additional items, extra charge.$6.95
- Lunch Burrito
Comes with rice and beans inside, and your choice of meat$9.25
- Lunch Torta
Comes with lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayonnaise, and your choice of meat$9.25
Appetizers
- Queso Dip - 8oz Dine In$5.55
- Guacamole Appetizer
Choose a Size$4.95
- Bn & Chz Nachos - Dine In
Served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños.$10.95
- Bn & Chz Nachos - TOGO
Served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños.$10.95
- Botana Special
Bean and cheese nachos, two flautas, and quesadillas. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños. Add fajitas to nachos or quesadilla for extra charge.$12.95
- Combo Camilas
One cheese enchilada, one chalupa, and one puffy taco.$10.95
- Chips Before 11AM$1.99
- Fajita Nachos
Served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños.$12.95
- 1/2 Order of Fajita Nachos$7.95
- 1/2 Order of Bean & Cheese Nachos$6.95
- Queso Flameado
Melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with chorizo. Served with six tortillas.$10.95
Lunch & Dinner Plates
- #1 - Enchiladas
Three cheese, beef, or chicken enchiladas, with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.$11.75
- #2- Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.$11.75
- #3 - Big Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and beef or chicken fajitas, with a side of guacamole salad and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.$12.75
- #4- Crispy Tacos
Three ground beef or shredded chicken tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.$11.55
- #5- Enchiladas Rancheras
Three chicken or beef enchiladas topped with red salsa ranchera, and white cheese with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice and beans.$11.55
- #6- Big Burrito
Beef or chicken with rice and beans inside topped with either red gravy or quest dip. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream on the side.$12.55
- #7- Chalupas
Two chalupas topped with beans, shredded chicken or picadillo, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.$11.55
- #8 - Puffy Tacos
Two beef or chicken puffy tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.$11.55
- #9- Mini Tacos
Four asada or al pastor mini tacos served with charro beans, cilantro, and onions (fresh and grilled).$12.75
- #10 - Porkchops
Two pork chops with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.$11.75
- #11- Asada a la Mexicana
Asada grilled with pico de gallo, served with guacamole salad, rice, beans, and two tortillas.$13.25
- #12- Gorditas
Two beef or chicken Gorditas filled with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.$11.95
- #13- Carne Guisada
Tender seasoned beef tips in gravy served with salad, rice, beans, and two tortillas.$12.95
- #14- Milanesa
Breaded beef steak, served with fried potatoes, guacamole salad, rice, borracho beans, and two tortillas.$12.95
- #15- Flautas
Three flautas served with guacamole, sour cream, salad, rice, and beans.$12.25
- #16 - Fajitas
Your choice of beef or chicken, served with borracho beans, guacamole salad, rice, beans, and two tortillas.$15.95
- #17 - Deluxe Combo
Carne asada, two cheese enchiladas, one (beef or chicken) puffy taco, and guacamole salad. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.$13.95
- #18 - Mexican Combo
Two cheese enchiladas, one pork tamale, one (beef or chicken) puffy taco with lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.$13.55
- #19 - Enchiladas & Carne Guisada Combo
Two cheese enchiladas and a portion of carne guisada. Served with lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.$13.95
- #20- Enchiladas & Fajitas
Two cheese enchiladas and your choice of beef or chicken fajitas with guacamole salad. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.$15.95
- #21 - Parrillada For Two
Plate for two. Beef or chicken fajitas with grilled shrimp and country sausage. Served with two cheese enchiladas, guacamole salad, rice, beans, and flour tortillas.$20.55
- #22 - Chile Relleno
Your choice of beef or cheese, topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with a side of lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.$12.95
- #23 - Enchiladas en Mole
Three white meat chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce and white cheese. Served with a side of lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.$11.95
- #24 - Carne de Puerco en Chile Colorado
Served with lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.$12.25
- #25 - Taco Salad
Your choice of beef or chicken, served on a bed of lettuce, with tomato, guacamole, and sour cream in our fresh tortilla bowl.$12.25
- #26 - Camilas Bowl
Borracho beans, rice, your choice of meat topped with guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with two tortillas.$11.75
- #27 - Burrito Mar & Tierra
Large burrito with shrimp, beef or chicken fajita, rice and beans inside. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream on the side. No substitutions.$13.25
- #28 - Tex-Mex Combo
Two cheese, beef, or chicken enchiladas, and one beef or chicken crispy taco. Served with a side of lettuce and tomato, rice beans, and two tortillas.$11.95
Soups
- Caldo de Pollo
Chicken breast served with carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cabbage, and rice inside.$12.55
- Caldo de Res
Served with carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cabbage, and rice on the side.$12.55
- Consome (Broth Only)$3.25
- Small Menudo
Served with cilantro, onions, and two tortillas.$9.95
- Large Menudo
Served with cilantro, onions, and two tortillas.$12.55
- Small Tortilla Soup
Chicken breast with carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cabbage, white cheese, and rise inside. Served with tortillas chips and avocado slices on the side.$9.95
- Large Tortilla Soup
Chicken breast with carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cabbage, white cheese, and rise inside. Served with tortillas chips and avocado slices on the side.$12.55
Childrens Plates
- Kids Enchilada Plate
One cheese enchilada, served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.$7.25
- Kids Quesadilla Plate
One single tortilla quesadilla served with rice and beans. Add fajitas to quesadilla for an additional charge.$7.25
- Kids Crispy Taco Plate
One beef or shredded chicken, served with rice and beans.$7.25
- Chicken Tenders
Served with French fries.$7.25
Family Orders
- Fajita Family Order
1 lb. of beef, chicken, or mix fajitas, 16oz. of borracho beans, and rice. Comes with guacamole salad, six tortillas, chips and salsa.$32.99
- Barbacoa Family Order
1 lb. of fresh, all meat barbacoa, 16oz of refried beans, 16oz of potatoes, 6 tortillas, cilantro, and onions.$24.99
- Fajitas by the Pound$23.99
- Barbacoa by the Pound
Comes with cilantro, and onions only.$15.99
- 1/2 Lb Barbacoa$9.99
Seafood
- Fried Fish Plate
Two breaded and fried tilapia filets, served with French fries, rice, toast, pickles, and a side of tarter sauce.$10.75
- Small Shrimp Cocktail
Served in our delicious Mexican style cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, avocado slices, and crackers on the side.$10.55
- Large Shrimp Cocktail
Served in our delicious Mexican style cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, avocado slices, and crackers on the side.$13.55
Burgers
A la Carte
- Bean & Cheese Chalupa a la Cart$2.95
- Chile Relleno a la Cart
Filled with beef or cheese$5.75
- Crispy Taco a la Cart$3.25
- Egg a la Cart$1.65
- Enchilada a la Cart$2.75
- Enchilada Ranchera a la Cart$2.75
- Enchilada Verde a la Cart$2.75
- Flauta a la Cart$3.25
- Gordita a la Cart
Beef or chicken$3.25
- Large Quesadilla a la Cart$3.75
- Mini Taco a la Cart$2.95
- Mole Enchilada a la Cart$2.95
- Chalupa a la Cart$3.95
- Puffy a la Cart$3.25
- Small Quesdailla a la Cart$2.75
- Tamal a la Cart$1.95
TO GO - Side Orders
- Avocado Side$0.75
- Bag of Chips$1.95
- Borracho Beans$2.95
- Breakfast Potatoes$2.25
- Chile Toreado$0.95
- Chips & Guac ToGO
Chooze a Size$6.55
- Chips & Queso ToGO
Chooze a Size$6.55
- Chips & Salsa ToGO
- Chopped Tomato$0.49
- Cilantro Side$0.49
- Fresh Jalapeno Side$0.49
- Guacamole$1.25
- Nopalitos Side$3.65
- Order of Limes (3)$0.39
- Order of Toast$1.50
- Order Pan de Torta$2.00
- Pickled Jalapenos Side$0.49
- Refried Beans$2.25
- Rice$2.25
- Salsa Order$0.49
- Salsa Quemada$0.75
- Salsa Ranchera$0.75
- SD-Chopped Onion$0.49
- SD-Pico de G.$0.49
- Shredded Cheddar Cheese$0.49
- Side of Bacon
2 Strips$1.50
- Side of Country Sausage
8oz$1.75
- Side of Grilled Onions
8oz$1.95
- Side of Ham$1.50
- Side Of Lettuce$1.25
- Sour Cream$0.49
- Tortilla Order
Choose Quantity
- Queso Dip ONLY$5.55