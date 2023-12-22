Bar Camillo - Tompkins Ave
Antipasti
- Olive Miste$8.00
Olives marinated with peppercorns, herbs & spicy chili flakes
- Focaccia$8.00
Olive oil, salt, fresh rosemary
- Alici Burro$10.00
House marinated anchovies, butter, bread
- Insalata$14.00
Mix of 14 types of salad greens, almonds, ricotta salata , grapes, anchovy vinaigrette
- Eggplant Parm$17.00
Layered eggplant, stewed tomatoes, parmigiano
- Meatballs$19.00
Four grass-fed beef meatballs made with fresh ricotta, egg & a touch of flour, topped with tomato ragù, fresh basil
- Zuppa di Zucca$14.00
Roasted butternut squash soup, fresh sage, extra virgin olive oil
Pinsa
- Margherita Pinsa$15.00
Tomatoes, fresh basil, fior di latte mozzarella (Vegeterian)
- Funghi Pinsa$23.00
Fresh wild mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone, fresh oregano (Vegetarian)
- Felino Pinsa$19.00
Arthur Avenue spicy salame, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, chili oil, fennel seeds
- Salsiccia & Friarelli Pinsa$21.00
Pork sausage, Neapolitan broccoli rabe, tomatoes, mozzarella
- Formaggi e Radicchio Pinsa$19.00
Mozzarella, parmigiano, gruyere, gorgonzola, radicchio (Vegetarian)
- Capricciosa Pinsa$22.00
Mushrooms, olives, prosciutto cotto (ham), artichokes, tomatoes, mozzarella
- Diavola Pinsa$20.00
Roasted peppers, olives, capers, tomatoes, mozzarella. (Vegetarian)
- Amatriciana Pinsa$18.00
Tomatoes, guanciale, pecorino romano, and chili pepper.
- Napoletana Pinsa$17.00
Anchovies, oregano, capers, mozzarella, tomatoes
- Azienda Pinsa$20.00
Lady Moon Farms Tuscan kale, Taproot Farms mini sweet peppers, Backyard Farms sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, pecorino romano
- Prosciutto & Bufala$24.00
Fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes confit, imported buffalo mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, basil EVOO
- Zucca Ricotta Pinsa$20.00
Butternut squash, Parmigiano, guanciale, fresh ricotta, truffle sauce (truffles, porcini mushrooms, black olives, anchovies)
Main Course
- Baked Cacio e Pepe$20.00
Gentile pasta, pecorino romano, besciamella & black pepper baked in the oven (Vegetarian)
- Lasagna$20.00
Fresh pasta sheets, beef ragù, besciamella, Grana Padano
- Baccala$22.00
Fresh Alaskan cod roasted with tomatoes, olives, capers, potatoes & fresh oregano
- Gnocchi alla Romana$16.00
Sliced semolina gnocchi*, tomatoes, parmigiano. *Roman-style gnocchi are not your typical little potato dumplings. The dish is more similar to a large polenta cake but made with semolina flour, egg, butter & milk
Desserts
- Tiramisu$12.00
Mascarpone, egg yolk, Italian lady fingers, cocoa, coffee
- Flourless Chocolate Cake$12.00
Made with chocolate, sugar, eggs and apricot glaze
- Key Lime Pie$12.00
Lemon, lime, milk, biscotti crumb crust
- BIddrina Gelato PINT$15.00
One pint (16oz) of our house made Biddrina Gelato. Delivered in a cold storage bag.