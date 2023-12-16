Caminito 87 Main St, Port Washington
Empanadas
Meat
- Chicken$4.50
Dark meat chicken, onions, peppers, tomato
- Spicy shrimp$6.00
Shrimp chunks, onion, peppers, Thai curry, coconut
- Ham & cheese$4.50
Serrano ham, cheese
- Classica$4.50
Ground sirloin beef, onions, peppers
- Spicy beef$6.00Out of stock
Knife-cut sirloin beef, onions, peppers, olives, boiled eggs
- Seco de pork$6.00
Pork carnita, cilantro sauce
- Bulgogi$6.00
Korean-style beef chunks, onions, scallions
- Hawaiian$4.50
Serrano ham, cheese, pineapple
- Goat cheese$6.00
Prosciutto, goat cheese, fig jam
- Kochujang spicy pork$6.00Out of stock
Sliced pork ribeye marinated in Kochujang sauce, pepper caramelized onions, scallions
- Argentina soft cheese with membrillo$4.00
- Party Size Empanada$4.00
- Gluten Free$6.00
Vegetarian
- Napolitana$4.50
Oven-dried tomato, blend of cheeses, fresh garlic
- Spinach & ricotta$4.50
Spinach, Ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese
- Gorgonzola & nuts$6.00
Gorgonzola cheese, roasted walnuts
- Fugazzeta$4.50
Cheese, onions
- Humita$4.50
Fresh corn, cheese, bechamel sauce
- Champignon y albahaca$4.50Out of stock
Cuartirolo cheese, sauteed assorted mushrooms, basil. This empanada comes fried only.
Sauces
Sandwiches
Hot
- Choripan$14.00
Baguette, chorizo argentino, chimichurri
- Lomito$20.00
4oz steak, ham, cheese, tomato, lettuce
- Suprema$16.00
Breaded chicken, tomato, lettuce
- Milanesa$16.00
Breaded beef, tomato, lettuce, sauce
- Spicy Pork Belly$18.00
Slowly roasted pork belly, thin fried potato chips, Sriracha mayo, creole side with onions
- Roasted Vegetables$16.00
Eggplant, zucchini, onions, red peppers, basil, oil, goat cheese
Drinks
Sodas
- Sprite Zero$2.00
Sprite Zero
- Coke Zero$2.00
Coke Zero
- Inca Cola$3.00
Inca Cola (Peru)
- Guarana$3.00
Guarana Antarctica (Brasil)
- Coca Cola$2.00
Coca Cola
- Sumol Passion Fruit$3.00
Sumol Passion Fruit (Portugal)
- Sumol Orange$3.00
Sumol Orange (Portugal)
- Sumol Pineapple$3.00
Sumo Pineapple (Portugal)
- Sprite$2.00
Sprite
- Ginger Ale$2.00
Canada Dry ginger ale
- Sunkist orange$2.00
Sunkist orange soda