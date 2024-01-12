Camino | 7211 W Greenfield Ave
Lunch/Dinner
Apps
- Cheese Curds$10.00
1/2 lb of the best curds in town, from Clock Shadow Creamery, served with Russian dressing
- Chorizo Chili$6.00
3 bean chorizo chili
- Fried Pickles$8.00
Fried house pickles served with ranch
- Pierogi$9.00
Deep fried polish dumplings
- Poutine$15.00
Hand-cut fries, chorizo gravy, Clock Shadow Creamery curds
- Roasted Beet Salad$10.00
Roasted beets, crumbled bleu, apples, walnuts, greens, and balsamic dressing
- Soup Of The Day$6.00
- The Wedge Salad$10.00
Iceberg, chopped bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, balsamic egg, blue cheese dressing
Sandwiches
- The Burger$11.00
8oz Wisconsin beef patty, double american cheese, sizzled onions, on a brioche bun
- Ahi Tuna$15.00
Served on a brioche bun with sesame covered medium rare tuna, lettuce, tomato, and wasabi mayo
- Bama Chicken$11.00
Panko chicken thigh, Alabama sauce, greens, tomato, pickles, served on a brioche bun
- Banger of the Month (Coriander Sausage)$9.00
Rotating
- Beet Reuben$9.00
Served on light rye bread with roasted beets, saurkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing
- Brussel Sprout Grinder$9.00
Served on a french roll with sauteed brussel sprouts, cheddar cheese, apples, and walnuts
- Cubanski$12.00
Served on a crispy french roll with house roasted pork, ham, pickles, swiss cheese, and horseradish cream
- Dirty Bird$9.00
Mac and cheese brat topped with Chorizo chili and cheddar cheese
- Hot Polish$9.00
Spicy polish sausage topped with sauerkraut, tomato, and horseradish cream
- Kimcheese$9.50
Cheddar, mozerella, american cheese, kinchi, rustic panini bread
- Mushroom Po Boy$11.00
Fried shrooms, lettuce, tomato, cajun remoulade served on a french roll
- Nashville Chicken$11.00
Served on a brioche bun with dill pickles, panko chicken smothered in Nashville sauce
- Phat Tony$12.00
Served on a french roll with Italian beef, whole milk mozerella, house made giarfinara, and au jus
- Smokey Annie$12.00
Served on a brioch bun with house made roasted pork, lettuce, pickles, and smoked onion BBQ
- The Whiz$16.00
Chopped NY strip, American cheese, chees ewhiz, sizzling onions on a French roll
Wings
- Alabama Wings$15.00
Creamy, tangy, with a hint of spice
- Bloody Mary Buffalo Wings$15.00
Medium heat, buttery, and vinagery
- Wings- Dry Rub$15.00
House spicy and smokey dry rub
- Korean BBQ Wings$15.00
Mild heat with spicy sory and ginger
- Naked Wings$15.00
Naked Wings
- Nashville Wings$15.00
Buttery and spicy
- Smoked Onion BBQ Wings$15.00
Smoked, sweet, tangy
- Thai Peanut Wings$15.00
Mild, nutty, sweet, and tangy