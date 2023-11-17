Camp Colvos Brewing + Pizza Co. 2104 Commerce St
Pizza - Take Out
Pizza by the Slice
- Classic Cheese Slice - Take Out$4.75
San Marzano tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano
- Pepperoni Slice - Take Out$5.50
Classic Cheese, with CCB signature pepperoni
- Fancy Veg Slice - Take Out$6.00
Changes Daily
- Fancy Meat Slice - Take Out$6.00
Changes Daily
- Fancy FRI Veg Slice - Take Out$6.25
Changes Weekly
- Fancy FRI Meat Slice - Take Out$6.25
Changes Weekly
18" Full Pie
- 18" Classic Cheese - Take out$26.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano
- 18" Pepperoni - Take out$28.50
Classic Cheese, with CCB signature pepperoni
- 18" Margherita - Take out$29.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella rounds, fresh basil, Roma tomatoes, roasted garlic
- 18" Tomato Pesto - Take out$29.50
Pesto base, Roma Tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, whole roasted garlic cloves (no red sauce)
- 18" The Vegan - Take out$33.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, Mooliss vegan cheese, spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, jalapeño
- 18" Linda Lee - Take out$32.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Italian Sausage, green pepper, onion, black olives
- 18" Sweet Fennel Sausage Arugula - Take out$33.50Out of stock
House-made garlic oil base, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, ricotta, sweet fennel sausage, arugula (no red sauce)
- 18" Happy Camper - Take out$33.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Italian cured ham, pineapple, jalapeño
- 18" Chicken Mushroom - Take out$33.50
Ricotta-cream sauce, whole milk mozzarella, house-roasted chicken, mushrooms, red onion, fresh oregano
- 18" Capricciosa Whole - Take out$33.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, artichoke hearts, Italian cured ham, mushrooms, olives
- 18" Fancy Meat - Take Out$34.50
- 18" Fancy Veg - Take Out$34.50
- 18" 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty - Take out
- Ranch$1.00
12" Mezzo Pie
- 12'' Classic Cheese - Take out$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano
- 12'' Pepperoni - Take Out$19.50
Classic Cheese, with CCB signature pepperoni
- 12'' Margherita - Take Out$20.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella rounds, fresh basil, Roma tomatoes, roasted garlic
- 12'' Tomato Pesto - Take Out$20.50
Pesto base, Roma Tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, whole roasted garlic cloves (no red sauce)
- 12'' The Vegan - Take Out$24.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, Mooliss vegan cheese, spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, jalapeño
- 12'' Linda Lee - Take Out$23.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Italian Sausage, green pepper, onion, black olives
- 12'' Sweet Fennel Sausage Arugula - Take Out$24.50
House-made garlic oil base, whole milk mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, ricotta, sweet fennel sausage, arugula (no red sauce)
- 12'' Happy Camper - Take Out$24.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Italian cured ham, pineapple, jalapeño
- 12'' Chicken Mushroom - Take Out$24.50
Ricotta-cream sauce, whole milk mozzarella, house-roasted chicken, mushrooms, red onion, fresh oregano
- 12'' Capricciosa Whole - Take Out$24.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, artichoke hearts, Italian cured ham, mushrooms, olives
- 12'' 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty - Take Out
- 12" Campfire S'more - Take Out$20.00
- 12" Fancy Veg - Take Out$25.50
- 12" Fancy Meat - Take Out$25.50
Extra Sauce
Subs
- Italian Sub$16.00
Mortadella, dry salami, black pepper salami, spicy sopressata, provolone, arugula, roma tomatoes, herbs
- Meatball Sub$16.00
House-made all pork Italian Meatballs, mozzarella, basil, CCB marinara sauce
- Caprese Sub$13.00
Arugula, Galbani Mozzarella slices, Roma tomatoes, basil, EVOO, balsamic vinegar
- Roasted Veggie Sub$14.00
Green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, topped with arugula, fresh Roma tomato, mozzarella, EVOO, balsamic vinegar
Salads
- Bitter Italian Greens$12.00
Grown by Camp Colvos for Camp Colvos. Radicchio, Endive, Chicory, Escarole, Vashon garlic and anchovy vinaigrette dressing
- Green Salad$10.00
Mixed greens dressed with a house Balsamic Vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and herbs
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing
- Antipasti Plate$16.00
Roman artichokes with stem, grilled aubergines and sun-dried tomatoes, grilled red peppers,“borettane” onions, Itrana olives, and crostini made with our house pizza dough
Wine & Cider
Red
- Cabernet Sauvignon Glass$9.00
Viu Manent- Tannic, Dry & Black Currant
- Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$34.00
Viu Manent- Tannic, Dry & Black Currant
- Carato Glass$15.00
Hints of cherry, ripe pineapple, and young oak. Dry, soft, and warm
- Carato Bottle$55.00
Hints of cherry, ripe pineapple, and young oak. Dry, soft, and warm
White
Rose
Sparkling
Cocktails
- Thyme Machine$13.00
Local vodka infused with fresh thyme, grapefruit, lemon, and sugar – You ever have regrets? Wish you could go back in time? Well, you can’t. However, this drink will help you forget those memories and make new ones!
- Laura Palmer$12.00
Who is Arnold Palmer anyways? I’m from the PNW, I know who Laura Palmer is! – Our wintry earl gray hot toddy & summery Arnold Palmer.
- Night Swim *$14.00
Locally made vodka, lemon, passionfruit, Campari and egg white – Full flavored and brisk–the essence of summer.
- Cowabunga$13.00
Tequila, lime, triple sec, fresh cucumber juice, rocks, salt – Served in a pint glass—probably the healthiest tequila drink you’ve ever had. Do it for the turtles.
- Home Rum$12.00
Light Rum, pineapple, basil, lime, Falernum. Easy to drink—tastes like knocking one over the fence.
- Dark Heart$13.00
Rye whiskey, nocino, triple sec, Peychauds & orange bitters, rocks – Spirit forward, like something your grandpa would be proud of.
- Riff Raff$13.00
Bourbon, Campari, sweet vermouth, lemon Spirit forward—riff on the Negroni all the bad kids drink.
- Flower Drop$11.00
Gin, Elderflower, lemon, honey & rose. Think lemon drop—only buzzin with the bees through a wildflower field.
- Cherries Away$14.00
- Shots$6.00
- Better-than-well$11.00
- Better-than-well double$15.00
- Hot toddy$12.00
Beer
Pints
- Pint Trailhead IPA$8.00
Dry with a long flavorful finish (6.8%ABV)
- Pint Juniper Dunes$7.00
Hazy IPA. Hints of pineapple and grapefruit (6.2% ABV)
- Pint Buckhorn$8.00
Pac-NW style IPA. Piney, bitter, citrus. Like hiking in the Buckhorn Wilderness while eating a tangelo tart (6.8%ABV)
- Pint Moonrise$8.00
West Coast Style IPA. Balanced, orange blossoms and toasted crumpet slathered in marmalade (6.8% ABV)
- Pint Lando$8.00
Hazy IPA. Like an old friend that owes you a beer… Or is it the other way around? (7% ABV)
- Pint Wonder Mountain$8.00
Hazy IPA. Citrusy with a pineapple finish (7.2% ABV)
- Pint At Your Service$6.50
American Pale Ale. Biscuity and floral (6% ABV)
- Pint Kölsch$7.00
Cologne-Style Ale. Crisp, light, hints of honey (5.8% ABV)
- Pint Mexican Lager$6.50
A simple, straight-forward lager. Brewed with Pilsner malt, flaked corn and Mittelfruh hops. Unfiltered, Crisp & a smooth finish. (5.1% ABV)
- Pint Campfire Pilsner$7.00
Unfiltered North German Pilsner. Brewed with Pilsner Malt, Urkel Yeast and hops are Sorachi Ace, Tettnanger & Mittelfruh. Slightly hoppy, a little bitter and perfectly crisp. (5.1% ABV)
- Pint Italian Pilsner$7.00
Hops are German Tradition and Spalt in the kettle, saphir, Hallertau Mittelfruh, and spalt as dry hops. (6% ABV)
- Czech Dark Lager$7.00
In dark times, there is always hope (5% ABV)
- Pint Belgian Wit$7.00
Belgian “White” style, similar to a hefeweizen. Wheat beer with a New Zealand hop Pacific Jade. (5.1% ABV)
- Pint Mon Frere$7.00
Belgian-style Saison. Perle & Tettnanger hops with Loral as the dry hop. Bit of Spice, floral notes and higher IBU’s on this batch (6.8% ABV)
- Pint Uptown Porter$7.00
Chocolate, dry cherry finish (6.8% ABV)
- Pint Amber Ale$6.50
- Pint Hoppy Pale$7.00
Pale ale with Warrior Chinook and Comet on the hot side. Cascade, Chinook, Pacific Jade, Simcoe and a touch of Citra as dry hops. Enjoy! (ABV 6%)
- Seastack IPA$8.00
Schooner
- Schooner Trailhead IPA (6.8%ABV)$5.00
Dry with a long flavorful finish
- Schooner Juniper Dunes (6.2% ABV)$5.00
Hazy IPA. Hints of pineapple and grapefruit
- Schooner Buckhorn (6.8%ABV)$5.00
Pac-NW style IPA. Piney, bitter, citrus. Like hiking in the Buckhorn Wilderness while eating a tangelo tart
- Schooner Moonrise (6.8% ABV)$5.00
West Coast Style IPA. Balanced, orange blossoms and toasted crumpet slathered in marmalade
- Schooner Lando (7% ABV)$5.00
Hazy IPA. Like an old friend that owes you a beer… Or is it the other way around?
- Schooner Wonder Mountain (7.2% ABV)$5.00
Hazy IPA. Citrusy with a pineapple finish
- Schooner At Your Service (6% ABV)$4.75
American Pale Ale. Biscuity and floral
- Schooner Kölsch (5.8% ABV)$5.00
Cologne-Style Ale. Crisp, light, hints of honey
- Schooner Mexican Lager (5.1% ABV)$4.75
A simple, straight-forward lager. Brewed with Pilsner malt, flaked corn and Mittelfruh hops. Unfiltered, Crisp & a smooth finish.
- Schooner Campfire Pilsner (5.1% ABV)$5.00
Unfiltered North German Pilsner. Brewed with Pilsner Malt, Urkel Yeast and hops are Sorachi Ace, Tettnanger & Mittelfruh. Slightly hoppy, a little bitter and perfectly crisp.
- Schooner Belgian Wit (5.1% ABV)$5.00
Belgian “White” style, similar to a hefeweizen. Wheat beer with a New Zealand hop Pacific Jade.
- Schooner Mon Frere (6.8% ABV)$5.00
Belgian-style Saison. Perle & Tettnanger hops with Loral as the dry hop. Bit of Spice, floral notes and higher IBU’s on this batch
- Schooner Uptown Porter$5.00
Chocolate, dry cherry finish (6.8% ABV)
- Schooner Hoppy Pale$4.75
- Schooner Italian Pilsner$5.00
- Schooner Czech Dark Lager$5.00
- Schooner Amber$4.75
- Schooner Seastack IPA$5.00
16oz Crowler
- 16oz Crowler Trailhead IPA (6.8%ABV)$7.20
Dry with a long flavorful finish
- 16oz Crowler Buckhorn (6.8%ABV)$7.20
Pac-NW style IPA. Piney, bitter, citrus. Like hiking in the Buckhorn Wilderness while eating a tangelo tart
- 16oz Crowler Moonrise (6.8% ABV)$7.20
West Coast Style IPA. Balanced, orange blossoms and toasted crumpet slathered in marmalade
- 16oz Crowler Lando (7% ABV)$7.20
Hazy IPA. Like an old friend that owes you a beer… Or is it the other way around?
- 16oz Crowler Wonder Mountain (7.2% ABV)$7.20
Hazy IPA. Citrusy with a pineapple finish
- 16oz Crowler At Your Service (6% ABV)$5.36
American Pale Ale. Biscuity and floral
- 16oz Crowler Kölsch (5.8% ABV)$6.55
Cologne-Style Ale. Crisp, light, hints of honey
- 16oz Crowler Mexican Lager (5.1% ABV)$5.36
A simple, straight-forward lager. Brewed with Pilsner malt, flaked corn and Mittelfruh hops. Unfiltered, Crisp & a smooth finish.
- 16oz Crowler Campfire Pilsner (5.1% ABV)$6.55
Unfiltered North German Pilsner. Brewed with Pilsner Malt, Urkel Yeast and hops are Sorachi Ace, Tettnanger & Mittelfruh. Slightly hoppy, a little bitter and perfectly crisp.
- 16oz Crowler Belgian Wit (5.1% ABV)$6.55
Belgian “White” style, similar to a hefeweizen. Wheat beer with a New Zealand hop Pacific Jade.
- 16oz Crowler Mon Frere (6.8% ABV)$6.55
Belgian-style Saison. Perle & Tettnanger hops with Loral as the dry hop. Bit of Spice, floral notes and higher IBU’s on this batch
- 16oz Crowler Uptown Porter (6.8% ABV)$6.55
Chocolate, dry cherry finish
- 16oz Crowler Seastack IPA$7.20
32oz Crowler
- 32oz Crowler Trailhead IPA (6.8%ABV)$15.00
Dry with a long flavorful finish
- 32oz Crowler Juniper Dunes (6.2% ABV)$13.50
Hazy IPA. Hints of pineapple and grapefruit
- 32oz Crowler Buckhorn (6.8%ABV)$15.00
Pac-NW style IPA. Piney, bitter, citrus. Like hiking in the Buckhorn Wilderness while eating a tangelo tart
- 32oz Crowler Moonrise (6.8% ABV)$15.00
West Coast Style IPA. Balanced, orange blossoms and toasted crumpet slathered in marmalade
- 32oz Crowler Lando (7% ABV)$15.00
Hazy IPA. Like an old friend that owes you a beer… Or is it the other way around?
- 32oz Crowler Wonder Mountain (7.2% ABV)$15.00
Hazy IPA. Citrusy with a pineapple finish
- 32oz Crowler At Your Service (6% ABV)$12.00
American Pale Ale. Biscuity and floral
- 32oz Crowler Kölsch (5.8% ABV)$13.50
Cologne-Style Ale. Crisp, light, hints of honey
- 32oz Crowler Mexican Lager (5.1% ABV)$12.00
A simple, straight-forward lager. Brewed with Pilsner malt, flaked corn and Mittelfruh hops. Unfiltered, Crisp & a smooth finish.
- 32oz Crowler Campfire Pilsner (5.1% ABV)$13.50
Unfiltered North German Pilsner. Brewed with Pilsner Malt, Urkel Yeast and hops are Sorachi Ace, Tettnanger & Mittelfruh. Slightly hoppy, a little bitter and perfectly crisp.
- 32oz Crowler Belgian Wit (5.1% ABV)$13.50
Belgian “White” style, similar to a hefeweizen. Wheat beer with a New Zealand hop Pacific Jade.
- 32oz Crowler Mon Frere (6.8% ABV)$13.50
Belgian-style Saison. Perle & Tettnanger hops with Loral as the dry hop. Bit of Spice, floral notes and higher IBU’s on this batch
- 32oz Crowler Uptown Porter (6.8% ABV)$13.50
Chocolate, dry cherry finish
- 32 oz Crowler Wild Sky$20.00
- 32 oz Crowler Imperial Stout$20.00
- 32 oz Crowler Seastack IPA$15.00
Growlers
- Trailhead IPA (6.8%ABV) Growler$11.00+
Dry with a long flavorful finish
- Juniper Dunes (6.2% ABV) Growler$9.00+
Hazy IPA. Hints of pineapple and grapefruit
- Buckhorn (6.8%ABV) Growler$11.00+
Pac-NW style IPA. Piney, bitter, citrus. Like hiking in the Buckhorn Wilderness while eating a tangelo tart
- Moonrise (6.8% ABV) Growler$11.00+
West Coast Style IPA. Balanced, orange blossoms and toasted crumpet slathered in marmalade
- Lando (7% ABV) Growler$11.00+
Hazy IPA. Like an old friend that owes you a beer… Or is it the other way around?
- Wonder Mountain (7.2% ABV) Growler$11.00+
Hazy IPA. Citrusy with a pineapple finish
- At Your Service (6% ABV) Growler$7.50+
American Pale Ale. Biscuity and floral
- Kölsch (5.8% ABV) Growler$9.00+
Cologne-Style Ale. Crisp, light, hints of honey
- Mexican Lager (5.1% ABV) Growler$7.50+
A simple, straight-forward lager. Brewed with Pilsner malt, flaked corn and Mittelfruh hops. Unfiltered, Crisp & a smooth finish.
- Campfire Pilsner (5.1% ABV) Growler$9.00+
Unfiltered North German Pilsner. Brewed with Pilsner Malt, Urkel Yeast and hops are Sorachi Ace, Tettnanger & Mittelfruh. Slightly hoppy, a little bitter and perfectly crisp.
- Belgian Wit (5.1% ABV) Growler$9.00+
Belgian “White” style, similar to a hefeweizen. Wheat beer with a New Zealand hop Pacific Jade.
- Mon Frere (6.8% ABV) Growler$9.00+
Belgian-style Saison. Perle & Tettnanger hops with Loral as the dry hop. Bit of Spice, floral notes and higher IBU’s on this batch
- Uptown Porter (6.8% ABV) Growler$9.00+
Chocolate, dry cherry finish
