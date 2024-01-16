Campfire More
Campfire Restaurant
CAMPFIRE MERCH
- Campfire x Topo Designs Nylon 5-Panel Cap$32.00Out of stock
Lightweight and super-wearable, made with love by our pals at Topo Designs. Adjustable strap at back, screen-printed design bearing our namesake. Comes with a 100% guarantee of looking cool.
- Campfire Canvas Tote$20.00
Custom tote bag featuring an illustration of our beloved building at 2725 State Street. Generous size, durable construction. Great as a gift, better for keeping for yourself.
- Campfire Letterman Patch$6.00
Buttery chenille patch with an iron-on backing. Attach to anything you want, especially a threadbare denim jacket.
- Campfire Pin$4.00
- Large Campfire Sticker$2.00
- Small Campfire Sticker$1.00
- Aloe Black Pin$3.00
Campfire Restaurant Location and Ordering Hours
(760) 637-5121
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 5PM