Campfire Pizza and Gelato 3400 South Bryant Avenue, suite 150
Pizza
Red Pizzas
- Cheese Pizza$12.00
San marzano tomatoes sauce, Parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheese
- Margherita Aka the Queen Pizza$13.00
San marzano tomatoes sauce, olive oil, basil, Parmesan cheese, and house made mozzarella
- Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
San marzano tomatoes sauce, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, and cup pepperoni
- Sausage Pizza$15.00
San marzano tomatoes sauce, olive oil, basil, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, and sausage
- Sausage Supreme Pizza$17.50
- Pepperoni Mushrooms Pizza$16.00
San marzano tomatoes sauce, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, cup pepperoni, and mushroom
- Pepperoni Extravaganza Pizza$17.00
San marzano tomatoes sauce, olive oil, basil, Parmesan cheese, house made mozzarella, cup pepperoni, pepperoni, and Mike's hot honey
- Meat Lovers Pizza$18.00
San marzano tomatoes sauce, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, house made mozzarella, sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon, and pepperoni
- Bacon Hot Honey Pizza$17.00
San marzano tomatoes sauce, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon bits, and Mike's hot honey
- Plant Based Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
San marzano tomatoes sauce, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, and plant based pepperoni
- 4 Stagioni Pizza$17.00
San marzano tomatoes sauce, house made mozzarella, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, black olives, and ham
- Veggie Lovers Pizza$16.00
San marzano tomatoes sauce, house made mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, onions, roasted peppers, mushrooms, Parmesan, and basil
- The Hawaiian Pizza$16.00
San marzano tomatoes sauce, olive oil, basil, Parmesan cheese, house made mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and pineapple
White Pizzas
- Blue Smoke Pizza$19.00
Olive oil, house made mozzarella, gorgonzola, smoked prosciutto (speck), and Mike's hot honey
- 4 Formaggi Pizza$15.00
Mozzarella, goat cheese, Gorgonzola, smoked mozzarella, and Parmesan
- Chicken Pizza$17.00
Pesto, grilled chicken, walnuts, house made mozzarella, and Parmesan
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.00
Olive oil, house made mozzarella, gorgonzola, grilled chicken, red onions, and buffalo sauce
Sweet Pizza
Half & Half Pizza
Starters & Sides
Starters
Calzone
Salads
- Italian Salad$10.00
Blend of green and red lettuces, heirloom cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, red onions, banana peppers, pepperoni, salami, and Italian vinaigrette
- Campfire Cobb Salad$10.00
Blend of green and red lettuces, hard-boiled egg, heirloom cherry tomatoes, mini sweet peppers, bacon, grilled chicken, gorgonzola cheese, and housemade buttermilk ranch
- Harvest Salad$10.00
Blend of green and red lettuces, pecans, gorgonzola cheese, cranberries, strawberries, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Side Of Caesar Salad$4.00