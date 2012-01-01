Yard Bar Austin, TX
YB DRINKS
NA Bev
Draft Beer
Altstadt Kölsch
ABW Flavor Country
Bear King Hef
Blue Owl Tropical Brut Sour 12 oz
Goose Island IPA (16oz)
Independence Amber
Meanwhile Pilsner
Pinthouse Training Bines IPA 12oz
12oz -> 16oz Upcharge
Draft Taster
New Belgium Fruit Force
Zilker Festbier 16oz
Live Oak Hefeweisen
16 oz Hefeweizen 5.2% ABV 12 IBU
June Shine Mango Daydream 12oz
Dos XX Draft
Tall Cans
Lone Star
Must be purchased with food, 21+ only. We will check ID at pickup.
Miller Lite
Shiner Bock
Truly Punch 24oz
White Claw
Voodoo Ranger Tea
Coors Light
DosXX Tall Boy
Coors Banquet
Twisted X McConauhaze Tall Boy
Shotgun Longhorn Lager
Yuengling
Pinthouse Scorpion Disco 16oz
Stella Artois
Shotgun Longhorn Lager
12oz Cans
Lone Star 12 oz
Austin Eastcider Original
Bell's Two Hearted
Independence Native Texan Pilsner
Independence Red Bud
Martin House Pink Lemonade Sour Ale
Sam Adams Just D Haze IPA (N/A)
Fairweather Agua Fresca
Heineken 0.0
Heineken Silver
Twisted Tea Light
Altstadt Lager Can
Bishop Strawberry Kiwi Cider
Wine
Bev Rosé
A crisp, dry and slightly fizzy rosé. Aromatics of fresh strawberry and raspberry, paired with a crisp white peach finish.
Bev Sauvignon Blanc
Bev Pinot Grigio
Bev Pinot Noir
Bev Glitz Sparkling White Wine
Bev Glam Sparkling Rosé
Bev Glow Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc
Mimosa
MEGAmosa
Sparkling Wine
Frozen Sangria
Specialty Cocktails
Weekend Wakeup
Frankly My Dear
Luce Juice
Rum, Passion Fruit, Lime Juice, Coconut Water, Strawberry Ginger Simple Syrup. 21+ only. We will check ID at service.
Margarita
Blanco Tequila, Lime Juice, Orange Juice, Simple Syrup. 21+ only. We will check ID at service.
Me and Pauloma
Silver Tequila, Mezcal, Lime Juice, Grapefruit Juice, Jarritos Grapefruit Soda, Salted Rim. 21+ only. We will check ID at service.
Rescue Me
Good Ole Fashioned
Hooked on Tonics
Gin, Grapefruit, Cucumber Mint Simple Syrup, Tonic. 21+ only. We will check ID at service.
NY Sour
MoMo's Michelada
Bloody Mary
Cold Brew Irish Coffee
Easy Peasy
Camp Out Ranch Water
Between The Pines
A-Paw-Rol Spritz
Campfire Negroni
Frozen NA Lemonade
Frozen Margarita
Frozen Rescue Me
Frozen Sangria
Marg Sangria Swirl
Tiny Elvis
Cuddly Cactus
Mi Casa
Leg Up
So Right
Hot Toddy
Hot Irish Coffee
Mocktails (N/A)
Liquor
Tito's
New Amsterdam Vodka
Deep Eddy
Frankly Organic Strawberry
Pink Whitney
New Amsterdam Coconut
Tom Of Finland
Sailor Jerry Spiced
Flor De Cana White
Flor De Cana Espresso
Grind Espresso
Luna Azul Reposado
Hornitos Reposado
Komos
Rosaluna
Hornitos Plata
Jack Daniels Tennesse Whiskey
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Skrewball Peanut Butter
Stolen Rock N Rye
Redemption Rye
Still Austin Straight Bourbon
Michters Bourbon
Paddy Irish Whiskey
Slow & Low
Punchers Chance
New Amsterdam Gin
Fords
Baileys
Frangelico Hazelnut
Rumple Minze
Ango Bitters Shot
Aperol
Campari
YB RETAIL
Swag
Towel Rental
Icy Bandanas
YB Classic Tee - BLK
YB Classic Tee - BLU
YB Pullover Hoodie
Pullover Hoodie in Navy Blue. Front features a small YB dog beer logo.
YB Collar
Nylon snap collar with our geometric pattern. Strong, secure double locking buckle, heavy-duty stitching, strong metal D-ring, and adjustable for the perfect fit. Size Chart XS: 7-11” S: 11-16” M: 14-20” L: 18-26”
YB Leash
6’ Nylon lead with our geometric pattern and padded handle.
Camp Mug
Can Koozie
Cup Sleeve
Cup Koozie Sleeve