YB DRINKS

NA Bev

Ice Water

Maine Root Fountain Soda

$2.75

Iced Tea

$3.00

Frozen Lemonade

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Rambler

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Element Kombucha

$5.00

Greenbelt Kombucha

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$2.75

Cold Brew

$4.00

Go Dog Go

$4.50

Weird Tea

$5.00

Horchata

$6.00

Bomb Pop

$2.00

Otter Pop

$2.00

STAFF Red Bull

$2.50

Draft Beer

Altstadt Kölsch

$6.00

ABW Flavor Country

$6.00

Bear King Hef

$6.00

Blue Owl Tropical Brut Sour 12 oz

$7.00

Goose Island IPA (16oz)

$6.00

Independence Amber

$6.00

Meanwhile Pilsner

$6.00

Pinthouse Training Bines IPA 12oz

$7.00

12oz -> 16oz Upcharge

$2.00

Draft Taster

---------------------

New Belgium Fruit Force

$6.00Out of stock

Zilker Festbier 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

Live Oak Hefeweisen

$6.00Out of stock

16 oz Hefeweizen 5.2% ABV 12 IBU

June Shine Mango Daydream 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Dos XX Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Tall Cans

Lone Star

$5.00Out of stock

Must be purchased with food, 21+ only. We will check ID at pickup.

Miller Lite

$5.00

Must be purchased with food, 21+ only. We will check ID at pickup.

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Must be purchased with food, 21+ only. We will check ID at pickup.

Truly Punch 24oz

$10.00

White Claw

$8.00

Must be purchased with food, 21+ only. We will check ID at pickup.

Voodoo Ranger Tea

$10.00

Coors Light

$5.00

DosXX Tall Boy

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Twisted X McConauhaze Tall Boy

$7.00

Shotgun Longhorn Lager

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00Out of stock

Pinthouse Scorpion Disco 16oz

$10.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Shotgun Longhorn Lager

$5.00

12oz Cans

Lone Star 12 oz

$3.00

Austin Eastcider Original

$6.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$6.00

Independence Native Texan Pilsner

$6.00

Independence Red Bud

$6.00

Martin House Pink Lemonade Sour Ale

$8.00

Sam Adams Just D Haze IPA (N/A)

$6.00

Fairweather Agua Fresca

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Heineken Silver

$6.00

Twisted Tea Light

$6.00Out of stock

Altstadt Lager Can

$5.00

Bishop Strawberry Kiwi Cider

$6.00

Wine

Bev Rosé

$10.00

A crisp, dry and slightly fizzy rosé. Aromatics of fresh strawberry and raspberry, paired with a crisp white peach finish.

Bev Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Bev Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Bev Pinot Noir

$10.00

Bev Glitz Sparkling White Wine

$10.00

Bev Glam Sparkling Rosé

$10.00

Bev Glow Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

MEGAmosa

$10.00

Sparkling Wine

$6.00

Frozen Sangria

$12.00

Must be purchased with food, 21+ only. We will check ID at pickup.

Specialty Cocktails

Weekend Wakeup

$7.00

Frankly My Dear

$10.00
Luce Juice

Luce Juice

$10.00

Rum, Passion Fruit, Lime Juice, Coconut Water, Strawberry Ginger Simple Syrup. 21+ only. We will check ID at service.

Margarita

Margarita

$10.00

Blanco Tequila, Lime Juice, Orange Juice, Simple Syrup. 21+ only. We will check ID at service.

Me and Pauloma

$10.00

Silver Tequila, Mezcal, Lime Juice, Grapefruit Juice, Jarritos Grapefruit Soda, Salted Rim. 21+ only. We will check ID at service.

Rescue Me

$10.00

Good Ole Fashioned

$10.00
Hooked on Tonics

Hooked on Tonics

$12.00

Gin, Grapefruit, Cucumber Mint Simple Syrup, Tonic. 21+ only. We will check ID at service.

NY Sour

$12.00

MoMo's Michelada

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cold Brew Irish Coffee

$12.00

Easy Peasy

$10.00

Camp Out Ranch Water

$10.00

Between The Pines

$10.00

A-Paw-Rol Spritz

$10.00

Campfire Negroni

$10.00

Frozen NA Lemonade

$6.00

Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Frozen Rescue Me

$12.00

Frozen Sangria

$12.00

Must be purchased with food, 21+ only. We will check ID at pickup.

Marg Sangria Swirl

$12.00

Tiny Elvis

$12.00

Cuddly Cactus

$12.00

Mi Casa

$12.00

Leg Up

$12.00

So Right

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Hot Irish Coffee

$12.00

Mocktails (N/A)

Strawberry Fields

$8.00

Burnt Orange Blast

$8.00

Pineapple Express

$8.00

Afternoon Delight

$8.00

Grapefruit Big Swig Sparkling Water, Grapefruit & Lime Juice, Mint Simple Syrup

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Seedlip

$7.00

Liquor

Tito's

$7.00

New Amsterdam Vodka

$6.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Frankly Organic Strawberry

$7.00

Pink Whitney

$7.00

New Amsterdam Coconut

$6.00

Tom Of Finland

$10.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced

$7.00

Flor De Cana White

$7.00

Flor De Cana Espresso

$7.00

Grind Espresso

$7.00

Luna Azul Reposado

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Komos

$15.00

Rosaluna

$9.00

Hornitos Plata

$9.00

Jack Daniels Tennesse Whiskey

$8.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$8.00

Stolen Rock N Rye

$8.00

Redemption Rye

$7.00

Still Austin Straight Bourbon

$9.00

Michters Bourbon

$10.00

Paddy Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Slow & Low

$8.00

Punchers Chance

$9.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$7.00

Fords

$8.00

Baileys

$7.00

Frangelico Hazelnut

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Ango Bitters Shot

$7.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

YB RETAIL

Swag

Towel Rental

$1.85

Icy Bandanas

$3.00
YB Classic Tee - BLK

YB Classic Tee - BLK

$15.00
YB Classic Tee - BLU

YB Classic Tee - BLU

$15.00

YB Pullover Hoodie

$40.00

Pullover Hoodie in Navy Blue. Front features a small YB dog beer logo.

YB Collar

YB Collar

$16.00+

Nylon snap collar with our geometric pattern. Strong, secure double locking buckle, heavy-duty stitching, strong metal D-ring, and adjustable for the perfect fit. Size Chart XS: 7-11” S: 11-16” M: 14-20” L: 18-26”

YB Leash

YB Leash

$20.00

6’ Nylon lead with our geometric pattern and padded handle.

Camp Mug

$15.00
Can Koozie

Can Koozie

$3.00
Cup Sleeve

Cup Sleeve

$3.00

Cup Koozie Sleeve

Best Day Ever Tee

Best Day Ever Tee

$15.00

Dog Park

Day Pass

$9.00

5 Park Pass

$29.00

Annual Membership

$249.00