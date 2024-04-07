Canaima Pastelitos
Food
Venezuelan pastelitos
- Pastelitos jamón con queso ( ham with cheese)$3.20
Indulge in the savory delight of our Pastelitos with Ham and Venezuelan Cheese – a perfect blend ham and rich, gooey cheese enveloped in a golden, flaky pastry.
- Pastelitos guava con queso ( guava with cheese )$3.20
- Pastelitos platano con queso ( sweet plantain with cheese )$3.20
- Pastelitos de queso (Cheese)$3.20
Elevate your snacking experience with our Pastelitos de Queso – a symphony of gooey Venezuelan cheese encased in a golden, flaky pastry. Perfectly crafted for a satisfying bite, these treats deliver a burst of authentic flavor.
- Pastelitos champiñón con queso ( mushroom with cream cheese)$3.20
- Pastelitos papa con queso ( mashed potatoes with cheese)$3.20
- Pastelito de pollo ( shredded chicken)$2.85
- Pastelitos de carne molida (ground beef)$3.20
- Pastelitos de carne mechada ( shredded beef)$3.20
- Pastelitos de pizza$3.20
- pastelitos andinos$3.20
Venezuelan Tequenos
- Tequeguava$3.00Out of stock
stick of 10 cm white cheese and guava , surrounded by a strip of our homemade dough and then fried until golden brown
- Tequenutella$6.75
A delectable fusion of Venezuela's tequeños and the irresistible goodness of Nutella. Enjoy the crispy pastry filled with creamy Nutella for a sweet and savory treat. Order now for a unique and indulgent experience delivered to your doorstep!
- Tequeyoyo$4.50+
Elevate your taste buds with our special blend of gooey melted cheese, savory ham, and sweet plantain encased in crispy pastry perfection. Indulge in the unique harmony of flavors in every bite. Savor this delightful twist on the classic tequeño
- Tequeno Regular$6.50+
Crispy Venezuelan delights filled with gooey melted cheese. Ideal for snacking or as an appetizer. Order now for a burst of flavor at your doorstep!
- Tequeño Large$5.00
Crispy delights with 10 cm of gooey melted cheese. Perfect for a satisfying snack. Order now for a bite-sized taste of Venezuela!
Venezuelan Cachapas
- Cachapa con queso Mano$12.50
Immerse yourself in the rich flavors of Venezuela with our Cachapa – a savory corn pancake that's both hearty and indulgent. Made with love and filled with queso de mano, this dish is a celebration of authentic Venezuelan cuisine.
- Cachapa con carne Mechada ( shredded beef)$15.00
Savor the Venezuelan tradition with our Cachapa featuring our delicious shredded beef with authentic Venezuelan cheese. A delightful harmony of sweet corn pancake and savory goodness, this dish is a true flavor celebration..
- Cachapa con cochino frito (fried pork)$15.00
Elevate your taste buds with our Cachapa topped with flavorful fried pork. This savory delight combines the sweetness of a corn pancake with the richness of perfectly seasoned pork.
- Cachapa con jamón (ham)$15.00
Indulge in a savory delight with our Cachapa featuring savory ham. Our sweet corn pancake, paired with the rich flavors of ham, creates a perfect blend of sweet and savory.
Mandoca
PEPITEPUY ( Venezuela style sub)
- Pepito de lomito ( beef tenderloin )$9.00+Out of stock
This Venezuelan delight features tender strips of seasoned beef sirloin (280g) tucked into a soft roll, creating a mouthwatering fusion of savory goodness, it comes with our Each bite is a burst of bold and authentic taste, making our Pepito of beef sirloin a must-try for enthusiasts of delicious and hearty street food. Join us to experience this culinary delight that captures the essence of Venezuelan cuisine! (include French fries)
- Pepito de pollo ( chicken )$7.50+
This Venezuelan classic features succulent strips of seasoned chicken (280g) tucked into a soft roll, creating a flavor-packed delight. With a perfect blend of spices and textures, our Pepito de Pollo is a mouthwatering experience that caters to your cravings for delicious street food. Join us and treat yourself to this culinary masterpiece that embodies the essence of Venezuelan street food !! ( include French fries)
- Pepito mix$8.50+Out of stock
This delightful creation combines tender strips of seasoned beef sirloin and succulent chicken, harmoniously packed into a soft roll. The Pepito Mixto offers a perfect balance of flavors, bringing together the rich, savory taste of beef sirloin with the juicy tenderness of chicken. It's a culinary symphony that promises to satisfy every craving. Join us for a taste adventure and enjoy the delicious fusion of beef sirloin and chicken in our Pepito Mixto. (280g between chicken and beef also include French fries)
