Pepito de lomito ( beef tenderloin )

This Venezuelan delight features tender strips of seasoned beef sirloin (280g) tucked into a soft roll, creating a mouthwatering fusion of savory goodness, it comes with our Each bite is a burst of bold and authentic taste, making our Pepito of beef sirloin a must-try for enthusiasts of delicious and hearty street food. Join us to experience this culinary delight that captures the essence of Venezuelan cuisine! (include French fries)