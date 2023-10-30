Candy Squared
Trays & Towers
10.5" square wood 5 section tray with your choice of candy, chocolate, or nuts. Sealed and wrapped with a branded band and ready for gifting! All items non-dairy. Please choose 4 of the large sections and 1 middle section.
This classic candy tray is filled with your choice of delicious and fresh treats. Please choose 4 items below. Makes a beautiful gift presentation! All options non-dairy. Tray measures 7>5' x 7.5" x 2"
Three section gold tray filled with your choice of items and wrapped with a gold stretch ribbon. Tray measures 9.75 x 3.5x 1.25. All items non-dairy
Filled with our best sellers! Chewy fruit sours, dark chocolate non-pareils, and two kinds of sour gummies that rotate weekly. Tray is wrapped and makes a great gift! Non-Dairy / Measures 7.5" x 7.5" x 2"
Filled with our chocolate specialties: Gourmet Chocolate Covered Pretzels, Viennese Crunch (toffee), chocolate cordials, and a rotating chefs choice of chocolates. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel
A perfect selection of our most delicious non-dairy chocolates on a 9" x 7" wood tray. Chefs choice that changes weekly. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel
10.5" square wood tray filled with assorted gourmet pretzels, fruit sours, two kinds of gummie candy, and mini-chocolate non-pareils. Finished with a branded band that makes a beautiful presentation. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel
Our freshest gummie candy flanked by an assortment of gourmet chocolate covered pretzels. Tray measures 18" x 7". Two pictured. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel
9" x 7" wood tray with 12 shot glasses filled with an assortment of candy and gummies. Non-Dairy
10.5" square wood tray with 25 shot glasses filled with an assortment of candy and gummies. Non-Dairy
Assortment of 12 Cholov Yisroel truffles in a beautiful gold box. Dairy.
Chocolates of all shapes and sizes on this 10.5" square wood tray. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel
An 18" x 7" wood tray with a selection of our delicious gummie candy and fresh chocolates. Sealed with a ribbon for a beautiful presentation. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel
Assortment of gourmet chocolates and chocolate cordials. Two pictured. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel
15" x 15" square wood tray filled with gummies, sours, candy, and the works! Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel
15" x 15" square wood tray filled with a beautiful selection of our freshest chocolates. Sealed with a ribbon. Makes a beautiful presentation. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel
21" x 14" wood tray filled with a our freshest chocolate and candy. Three acrylic large boxes in the center with candy scoops included for easy serving. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel
15" x 15" square wood tray filed with a beautiful selection of our freshest chocolates and nuts. Sealed with a ribbon and includes three candy scoops for easy serving of the large boxes of nuts. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel
Three large candy squares of your choice make a sweet way to say thank you!
Baby Gifts
Chocolate covered pretzels a reusable plastic container with white rounded cap. Small Container: 3.7" x 3.7" x 3.75" Large Container (as shown): 7" x 4" x 4" Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel
Filled with pink candy and gourmet chocolate covered pretzels. Tray is wrapped and makes a great gift! Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel / Measures 7.5" x 7.5" x 2"
Filled with blue candy and gourmet chocolate covered pretzels. Tray is wrapped and makes a great gift! Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel / Measures 7.5" x 7.5" x 2"
10.5" square wood tray filled with assorted blue candy and gourmet choclate pretzels. Wrapped with an It's a Boy! mesage and makes a beautiful presentation. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel
10.5" square wood tray filled with assorted pink candy and gourmet choclate pretzels. Wrapped with an It's a Boy! mesage and makes a beautiful presentation. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel
15" x 15" square wood tray filled with blue gourmet chocolate covered pretzels, blue gummies, blue candy, and finished with a baby blue ribbon. This large tray feeds a crowd! Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel
15" x 15" square wood tray filled with pink gourmet chocolate covered pretzels, pink gummies, pink candy, and finished with a baby pink ribbon. This large tray feeds a crowd! Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel
Pretzel Boxes
Chocolate covered pretzels a reusable plastic container with white rounded cap. Small Container: 3.7" x 3.7" x 3.75" Large Container (as shown): 7" x 4" x 4" Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel
Ice Cream
64oz Tub of Non-Dairy Ice Cream
64oz Tub of Non-Dairy Ice Cream
64oz Tub of Non-Dairy Ice Cream
64oz Tub of Non-Dairy Ice Cream
64oz Tub of Non-Dairy Ice Cream
Popcorn
Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Gourmet Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon
Gourmet White Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon
Gourmet Sprinkle Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon
Gourmet White Sprinkle Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Gourmet Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon
Gourmet Black and White Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon
Gold Candy Pearls on Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon
Silver Candy Pearls on Gourmet Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon
Blue Sugar Crystals on Gourmet Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon
Blue Sugar Crystals on Gourmet White Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon
Pink Sugar Crystals on Gourmet Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon
Mini Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon
Mini White Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon
Mini Rainbow Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon
Mini Blue and White Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon
Mini Pink and White Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon
Bulk Candy/Chocolate
Resealable Bag. Filled by volume/Appx 4-6oz/Non-Dairy
Resealable Bag. Filled by volume/Appx 4-6oz/Non-Dairy
Resealable Bag. Filled by volume/Appx 4-6oz/Non-Dairy
Resealable Bag. Filled by volume/Appx 4-6oz/Non-Dairy
Resealable Bag. Filled by volume/Appx 4-6oz/Non-Dairy
Resealable Bag. Filled by volume/Appx 4-6oz/Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
1 pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy
1 pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy
1 pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy
1 pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy
12 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
12 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
14 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
14 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
14 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
14 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
14 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
14 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
14 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
14 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
14 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
14 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
14oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
1 Pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
2 Pound Bag - individually wrapped
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
1 Pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy
1 Pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy
16 oz resealable bag. Dairy-Cholov Stam
8oz resealable box
8oz resealable box
16 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
1 Pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy Pas Yisroel/Yoshon
12 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
1 Pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy
1 Pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy
12 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
12 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
12 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
12 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
12 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy
1 pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy
1 pound resealable bag - Non-Dairy
13oz resealable bag - Non-Dairy