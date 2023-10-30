Trays & Towers

Customized Five Section Tray
$60.00

10.5" square wood 5 section tray with your choice of candy, chocolate, or nuts. Sealed and wrapped with a branded band and ready for gifting! All items non-dairy. Please choose 4 of the large sections and 1 middle section.

Customized Four Section Tray
$35.00

This classic candy tray is filled with your choice of delicious and fresh treats. Please choose 4 items below. Makes a beautiful gift presentation! All options non-dairy. Tray measures 7>5' x 7.5" x 2"

Customized Three Section Tray
$20.00

Three section gold tray filled with your choice of items and wrapped with a gold stretch ribbon. Tray measures 9.75 x 3.5x 1.25. All items non-dairy

Classic Candy Tray
$30.00

Filled with our best sellers! Chewy fruit sours, dark chocolate non-pareils, and two kinds of sour gummies that rotate weekly. Tray is wrapped and makes a great gift! Non-Dairy / Measures 7.5" x 7.5" x 2"

Classic Chocolate Tray
$40.00

Filled with our chocolate specialties: Gourmet Chocolate Covered Pretzels, Viennese Crunch (toffee), chocolate cordials, and a rotating chefs choice of chocolates. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

Chocolate Sampler Tray
$40.00

A perfect selection of our most delicious non-dairy chocolates on a 9" x 7" wood tray. Chefs choice that changes weekly. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

Medium Candy Tray
$55.00

10.5" square wood tray filled with assorted gourmet pretzels, fruit sours, two kinds of gummie candy, and mini-chocolate non-pareils. Finished with a branded band that makes a beautiful presentation. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

Large Gummie Tray
$65.00

Our freshest gummie candy flanked by an assortment of gourmet chocolate covered pretzels. Tray measures 18" x 7". Two pictured. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

Candy Shot Cups Tray - Small
$40.00

9" x 7" wood tray with 12 shot glasses filled with an assortment of candy and gummies. Non-Dairy

Candy Shot Cups Tray - Large
$65.00

10.5" square wood tray with 25 shot glasses filled with an assortment of candy and gummies. Non-Dairy

Cholov Yisroel Truffle Tray
$30.00

Assortment of 12 Cholov Yisroel truffles in a beautiful gold box. Dairy.

Chocolate Delights Tray
$65.00

Chocolates of all shapes and sizes on this 10.5" square wood tray. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

50/50 Chocolate & Candy Tray
$80.00

An 18" x 7" wood tray with a selection of our delicious gummie candy and fresh chocolates. Sealed with a ribbon for a beautiful presentation. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

Medium Chocolate Tray
$80.00

Assortment of gourmet chocolates and chocolate cordials. Two pictured. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

Premium Candy Tray
$135.00Out of stock

15" x 15" square wood tray filled with gummies, sours, candy, and the works! Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

Premium Chocolate Tray
$135.00Out of stock

15" x 15" square wood tray filled with a beautiful selection of our freshest chocolates. Sealed with a ribbon. Makes a beautiful presentation. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

50/50 Deluxe Candy & Chocolate Tray
$175.00

21" x 14" wood tray filled with a our freshest chocolate and candy. Three acrylic large boxes in the center with candy scoops included for easy serving. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

Premium Chocolate and Nut Tray
$200.00

15" x 15" square wood tray filed with a beautiful selection of our freshest chocolates and nuts. Sealed with a ribbon and includes three candy scoops for easy serving of the large boxes of nuts. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

Thank You Deco Candy Tower
$40.00

Three large candy squares of your choice make a sweet way to say thank you!

Mazel Tov Navy and Gold Candy Tower
$40.00

Three large candy squares of your choice make a sweet way to wish them your best!

Mazel Tov Pink Candy Tower
$40.00

Three large candy squares of your choice make a sweet way to say thank you!

Thank You Gold Stars Candy Tower
$40.00

Three large candy squares of your choice make a sweet way to say thank you!

Baby Gifts

It's a Boy Chocolate Pretzel Box
$15.99

Chocolate covered pretzels a reusable plastic container with white rounded cap. Small Container: 3.7" x 3.7" x 3.75" Large Container (as shown): 7" x 4" x 4" Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

It's a Girl Chocolate Pretzel Box
$15.99

Chocolate covered pretzels a reusable plastic container with white rounded cap. Small Container: 3.7" x 3.7" x 3.75" Large Container (as shown): 7" x 4" x 4" Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

Baby Girl Classic Candy Tray
$33.00

Filled with pink candy and gourmet chocolate covered pretzels. Tray is wrapped and makes a great gift! Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel / Measures 7.5" x 7.5" x 2"

Baby Boy Classic Candy Tray
$33.00

Filled with blue candy and gourmet chocolate covered pretzels. Tray is wrapped and makes a great gift! Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel / Measures 7.5" x 7.5" x 2"

It's a Boy Medium Candy Tray
$55.00

10.5" square wood tray filled with assorted blue candy and gourmet choclate pretzels. Wrapped with an It's a Boy! mesage and makes a beautiful presentation. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

It's a Girl Medium Candy Tray
$55.00

10.5" square wood tray filled with assorted pink candy and gourmet choclate pretzels. Wrapped with an It's a Boy! mesage and makes a beautiful presentation. Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

Baby Boy Large Candy Tray
$135.00

15" x 15" square wood tray filled with blue gourmet chocolate covered pretzels, blue gummies, blue candy, and finished with a baby blue ribbon. This large tray feeds a crowd! Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

Baby Girl Large Candy Tray
$135.00

15" x 15" square wood tray filled with pink gourmet chocolate covered pretzels, pink gummies, pink candy, and finished with a baby pink ribbon. This large tray feeds a crowd! Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

Pretzel Boxes

Thank You Whimsical Chocolate Pretzel Box
$15.99

Chocolate covered pretzels a reusable plastic container with white rounded cap. Small Container: 3.7" x 3.7" x 3.75" Large Container (as shown): 7" x 4" x 4" Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

Good Shabbos Chocolate Pretzel Box
$15.99

Chocolate covered pretzels a reusable plastic container with white rounded cap. Small Container: 3.7" x 3.7" x 3.75" Large Container (as shown): 7" x 4" x 4" Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

Mazel Tov Chocolate Pretzel Box
$15.99

Chocolate covered pretzels a reusable plastic container with white rounded cap. Small Container: 3.7" x 3.7" x 3.75" Large Container (as shown): 7" x 4" x 4" Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

Thank You Gold Stars Chocolate Pretzel Box
$15.99

Chocolate covered pretzels a reusable plastic container with white rounded cap. Small Container: 3.7" x 3.7" x 3.75" Large Container (as shown): 7" x 4" x 4" Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

Happy Birthday Chocolate Pretzel Box
$15.99

Chocolate covered pretzels a reusable plastic container with white rounded cap. Small Container: 3.7" x 3.7" x 3.75" Large Container (as shown): 7" x 4" x 4" Non Dairy/Yoshon/Pas Yisroel

Ice Cream

Vanilla Barry Delicious Parve Ice Cream
$15.99

64oz Tub of Non-Dairy Ice Cream

Chocolate Barry Delicious Parve Ice Cream
$15.99

64oz Tub of Non-Dairy Ice Cream

Cookies and Cream Barry Delicious Parve Ice Cream
$15.99

64oz Tub of Non-Dairy Ice Cream

Mint Chip Barry Delicious Parve Ice Cream
$15.99

64oz Tub of Non-Dairy Ice Cream

Caramel Barry Delicious Parve Ice Cream
$15.99

64oz Tub of Non-Dairy Ice Cream

Popcorn

Movie Popcorn - 8oz
$4.99

8oz bag of our delicious freshly made movie style popcorn. Feeds 4-5 people.

Movie Popcorn - 24oz
$14.99

24oz bag of our delicious freshly made movie style popcorn. Feeds 15-20 people.

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Chocolate Covered Pretzels - 8ct Box
$7.99

Gourmet Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon

White Chocolate Covered Pretzels - 8ct Box
$7.99

Gourmet White Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon

Rainbow Sprinkle Chocolate Covered Pretzels - 8ct Box
$7.99

Gourmet Sprinkle Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon

White Rainbow Chocolate Covered Pretzels - 8ct Box
$7.99

Gourmet White Sprinkle Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Gourmet Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon

Black and White Chocolate Covered Pretzels - 8ct Box
$7.99

Gourmet Black and White Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon

Gold Pearl Chocolate Covered Pretzels - 8ct Box
$7.99

Gold Candy Pearls on Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon

Silver Pearl White Chocolate Covered Pretzels - 8ct Box
$7.99

Silver Candy Pearls on Gourmet Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon

Blue Crystals Chocolate Covered Pretzels - 8ct Box
$7.99

Blue Sugar Crystals on Gourmet Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon

Blue Crystals White Chocolate Covered Pretzels - 8ct Box
$7.99

Blue Sugar Crystals on Gourmet White Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon

Pink Crystals Chocolate Covered Pretzels - 8ct Box
$7.99

Pink Sugar Crystals on Gourmet Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon

Mini Chocolate Covered Pretzels - 8oz Box
$6.99

Mini Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon

Mini White Chocolate Covered Pretzels - 8oz Box
$6.99

Mini White Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon

Mini Rainbow Chocolate Covered Pretzels - 8oz Box
$6.99

Mini Rainbow Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon

Mini Blue and White Chocolate Covered Pretzels - 8oz Box
$6.99

Mini Blue and White Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon

Mini Pink and White Chocolate Covered Pretzels - 8oz Box
$6.99

Mini Pink and White Chocolate Coated Pretzels. Parve/Pas Yisroel/Yoshon

Bulk Candy/Chocolate

Freeze Dried Skittles
$10.99

Resealable Bag. Filled by volume/Appx 4-6oz/Non-Dairy

Freeze Dried Laffy Taffy
$10.99

Resealable Bag. Filled by volume/Appx 4-6oz/Non-Dairy

Freeze Dried Smores Taffy
$12.99

Resealable Bag. Filled by volume/Appx 4-6oz/Non-Dairy

Freeze Dried Cotton Candy Taffy
$12.99

Resealable Bag. Filled by volume/Appx 4-6oz/Non-Dairy

Freeze Dried Airheads
$10.99

Resealable Bag. Filled by volume/Appx 4-6oz/Non-Dairy

Freeze Dried Assorted Mini Marshmallows
$9.99Out of stock

Resealable Bag. Filled by volume/Appx 4-6oz/Non-Dairy

Sour Gummie Bears
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Super Sour Gummie Bears
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Sweet Gummie Bears
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Sour Pucker Lips
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Sweet Gummie Peach Hearts
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Sweet Gummie Worms
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Sour Gummie Worms
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Gummie Sour Strawberries
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Gummie Sweet Strawberries
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Gummie Twin Cherries
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Gummie Sour Watermelon Slices
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Gummie Sour Cola Bottles
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Sour Mini Cherry Gummies
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Sour Mini Watermelon Gummies
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Sour Mini Grapefruit Gummies
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Sour Mini Peach Gummies
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Pacifier Pressed Candy
$9.29

1 pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Blue Pressed Pacifier Candy
$9.29

1 pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Pink Pressed Pacifier Candy
$9.29

1 pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Candy Bricks
$8.79

1 pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Sanded Lemon Drops
$7.00

12 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Sanded Cinnamon Drops
$7.00

12 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Cherry Sours
$6.50

14 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Pink Grapefruit Sours
$6.50

14 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Orange Sours
$6.50

14 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Green Apple Sours
$6.50

14 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Watermelon Sours
$6.50

14 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Black Cherry Sours
$6.50

14 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Lemon Sours
$6.50

14 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Pina Colada Sours
$6.50

14 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Wild Blueberry Sours
$6.50

14 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Grape Sours
$6.50

14 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Nordic Mints
$9.62

14oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Assorted Jelly Beans
$9.99

1 Pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Champagne Drops
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Assorted Fruit Gems
$19.99

2 Pound Bag - individually wrapped

Blue Sour Drops
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Red Sour Drops
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Blue Raspberry Bricks
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Sour Rainbow Bricks
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Sweet Cola Bottle Gummies
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Raspberry Splash Licorice
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Maxi Chocolate Non-Pareils
$8.89

1 Pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Mini Rainbow Chocolate Non-Pareils
$8.89

1 Pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Chocolate Covered Cookie Dough
$9.99

16 oz resealable bag. Dairy-Cholov Stam

Chocolate Peanut Butter Shot Cups 8oz
$12.99

8oz resealable box

Chocolate Orange Peels 8oz
$12.99

8oz resealable box

Chocolate Covered Almonds
$11.39

16 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Chocolate Cookie Pops
$12.99

1 Pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy Pas Yisroel/Yoshon

Rum Cordials
$10.20

12 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Strawberry Bittles
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Cherry Bittles
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Peach Bittles
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Lemon Bittles
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Green Apple Bittles
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Blue Raspberry Bittles
$8.99

13 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Jordan Almonds Superfine
$10.49

1 Pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Chocolate Covered Raisins
$9.99

1 Pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Irish Cream Cordials
$10.20

12 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Bourbon Cordials
$10.20

12 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Rose Purple Chocolate Cordials
$10.20

12 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Amaretto Chocolate Cordials
$10.20

12 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

French Burnt Peanuts
$6.99

12 oz resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Candy Corn
$8.99

1 pound resealable bag. Non-Dairy

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans
$14.49

1 pound resealable bag - Non-Dairy

Jolly Rangers Awesome TwoSome
$9.99

13oz resealable bag - Non-Dairy