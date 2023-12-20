Cane A Sucre Downtown
LUNCH --AVAILAIBLE from 11:00am-2:30pm---
Salads
- La Caprese$11.45
Sliced vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, a drizzle of pesto and mixed greens, topped with our Balsamic vinaigrette
- La Cranberry$12.45
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, mixed greens, crispy walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese
- El Cobb$13.50
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, Gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, crispy bacon and romaine lettuce, tossed on our French dressing
- Half Cobb$8.95
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, Gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, crispy bacon and romaine lettuce, tossed on our French dressing
- La Caesar$7.70
Hearts of romaine lettuce, house croutons and shaved Parmesan, tossed in our roasted garlic Caesar dressing
- La Penne$11.95
Penne pasta, vine-ripened tomatoe, fresh mozzarella, basil and Kalamata olives, served over mixed greens and tossed in our Balsamic vinaigrette
- La Vegetarian$11.75
Mixed baby greens, vine-ripened tomatoe, fresh mozzarella, Kalamata olives, avocado, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tossed in our Balsamic vinaigrette
- Chef's Salad$11.95
Sliced ham, turkey, swiss cheese, hard boiled egg, vine-ripened tomatoes, bacon, mixed greens and tossed in our French dressing
- Greek Salad$13.50
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Feta cheese, cucumber, red onions, red pepper and kalamata olives, tossed in our Citrus vinaigrette
- Chicken Caesar Salad (Copy)$11.95
Hot Baguettes
- Half Le pollo$6.35
Grilled chicken breast, topped with caramelized onions, smoked Gouda cheese and roasted tomato aioli, served on our French baguette
- Full Le pollo$11.30
Grilled chicken breast, topped with caramelized onions, smoked Gouda cheese and roasted tomato aioli, served on our French baguette
- Half Le Club$6.35
Sliced old fashioned ham, Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, vine-ripened tomatoes, mixed greens and avovado aioli, served on our French baguette
- Full Le Club$11.30
Sliced old fashioned ham, Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, vine-ripened tomatoes, mixed greens and avovado aioli, served on our French baguette
- Half El Milano$6.99
Sliced imported prosciutto ham, vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, and a drizzle of pesto, served on our French baguette
- Full El Milano$12.35
Sliced imported prosciutto ham, vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, and a drizzle of pesto, served on our French baguette
- Half Le Parisian$6.35
Old Fashioned ham, Brie cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, European style butter, served on our French baguette
- Full Le Parisian$11.30
Old Fashioned ham, Brie cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, European style butter, served on our French baguette
- Half El Cubano$6.35
Slow roasted and shredded natural pork, sliced old fashioned ham, pepper jack, caramelized onions, house aioli, served on our French baquette
- Full El Cubano$11.30
Slow roasted and shredded natural pork, sliced old fashioned ham, pepper jack, caramelized onions, house aioli, served on our French baquette
- Half Grilled Cheese$4.25
- Full Grilled Cheese$8.55
- Half Le Vegetarian$6.35
Grilled Zucchini, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, vine-ripened tomatoes, oregano-chickpea emulsion, and whipped goat cheese, served on our whole wheat baguette
- Full Le Vegetarian$11.30
Grilled Zucchini, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, vine-ripened tomatoes, oregano-chickpea emulsion, and whipped goat cheese, served on our whole wheat baguette
- Half Le Fig$6.35
Gorgonzola cheese, fig confit, fresh oregano, crispy walnut and drizzle of honey, served on French baguette
- Full Le Fig$11.30
Gorgonzola cheese, fig confit, fresh oregano, crispy walnut and drizzle of honey, served on French baguette
- Half Mediterranean (VG)$6.99
Grilled balsamic zucchini, roasted red Peppers, caramelized onions, vine ripened tomatoes, oregano chickpea emulsion, kalamata olives tapenade served on our whole wheat baguette.
- Full Mediterranean(VG)$12.35
Grilled balsamic zucchini, roasted red Peppers, caramelized onions, vine ripened tomatoes, oregano chickpea emulsion, kalamata olives tapenade served on our whole wheat baguette.
Lightly Toasted Baguettes
- Half Le Salmon$6.99
Sliced smoked salmon, vine-ripened tomatoes, mixed greens, hard boiled egg and fresh aioli, served on our whole wheat baguette
- Full Le Salmon$12.35
Sliced smoked salmon, vine-ripened tomatoes, mixed greens, hard boiled egg and fresh aioli, served on our whole wheat baguette
- Half El Marinero$6.35
Albacore tuna tossed in a citrus aioli with vine-ripened tomatoes, hard boiled eggs and mixed green, served on a French Baguette
- Full El Marinero$11.30
Albacore tuna tossed in a citrus aioli with vine-ripened tomatoes, hard boiled eggs and mixed green, served on a French Baguette
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$12.35
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, tomato, romaine, siracha aioli, pico de gallo in a flour tortilla
- BlackBean Avocado BURRITO (VG)$6.95Out of stock
Wrap Refried beans, shredded cheddar jack, avocado, tomato, black bean, corn, pico de gallo in a corn tortilla
Combo Special
Burgers
- Le American$11.75
Beef Burger topped with American cheese, crispy bacon, vine-ripened tomatoes, caramelized onions and lettuce, served on our brioche bun
- Le Turkey Burger$12.95
Turkey topped with smoked Gouda cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, vine-ripened tomatoes, horseradish ailoi, served on our brioche bun
- Le Quinoa Veggie Burger$12.25
Quinoa patty topped with smoked Gouda cheese, caramelized onions, vine-ripened tomatoes, spicy aioli, served on a brioche bun
- El Italiano$12.50
Beef burger scented with basil, topped with fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomatoes, crispy prosciutto and Pesto aioli, served on our Ciabatta bun
- El Espanol$12.50
Beef in imported chorizo burger served with whipped goat cheese, roasted garlic and roasted red pepper oregano chutney, served on our brioche bun
- La Tuna$13.45Out of stock
Grilled 6 Oz. Tuna steak, served with vine-ripened tomatoes, hard boiled egg and avocado aioli, served on our brioche bun
- Le Cajun$12.50
Cajun-blackened tilapia filet, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado, caramelized onions and cilandro-lime aioli, served on our Ciabatta bun
Side Orders
- Le Cheese Platter$10.50
Sliced brie cheese, crumbled Gorgonzola, diced aged Cheddar, served with Balsamic-strawberries, candied walnuts an warm French Baguette
- Buffalo Chicken Wings$9.25Out of stock
- Loaded Buffalo Fries$5.75
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.25
- Seasoned Fries$3.95
- Chef's Daily Soup$4.95
- Small House Green$4.55
- Small Caesar Salad$4.55
Soup
ALL DAY
From Our Bakery
- Cheesecake$5.50
- Key Lime Pie$4.49
- Coconut Flan$3.95
- Chocolate Cake w/Homemade Raspberry Marmelade$5.50
- Bread Pudding$4.25
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.15
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.15
- Butter Croissant$2.99
- Chocolate Croissant$3.15
- Almond Croissant$4.99
- Small Almond Croissant$3.99
- Chocolate Almond Croissant$4.50Out of stock
- Fruit Salad$4.50
- Wheat Baguette$4.00
- French Baguette$3.60
- Muffin chocolate$2.75
Blueberry or chocolate muffin
- Muffin blueberry$2.75
- Muffin Carrot cake$2.75
