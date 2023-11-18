Cantina 109 9908 Gulf Coast Main St,
Food
APPETIZERS
- Small Guacamole$6.00
Small size of our house made fresh guacamole
- Tableside Guacamole$14.00
Fresh guacamole, made right in front of you!
- Small Queso$6.00
Small size of our house made blend of four mexican cheeses melted to perfection. Add picadillo beef or chorizo (+3)
- Large Queso$11.00
House made blend of four mexican cheeses melted to perfection. Add picadillo beef or chorizo (+3)
- Tres Amigos$15.00
Trio of queso fundido, guacamole, and pinto bean dip.
- Elotes$12.00
Grilled sweet corn smothered with chipotle lime aioli, cotija cheese, and chili powder, topped with cilantro.
- Small Nacho$12.00
Homemade chips loaded with your choice of shredded chicken, picadillo beef, smoked carnitas, or shredded beef, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fundido, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole, pickled jalapeños, and cilantro. Substitute grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp (+3)
- Large Nacho$15.00
Homemade chips loaded with your choice of shredded chicken, picadillo beef, smoked carnitas, or shredded beef, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fundido, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole, pickled jalapeños, and cilantro. Substitute grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp (+3)
- Quesadilla$11.00
flour tortilla stuffed with monterey-jack cheese served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream add smoked carnitas, shredded chicken, picadillo beef, or shredded beef (5) add grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp (8)
SOPA Y ENSALADA
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.00
Shredded chicken, roasted tomatoes, tortilla strips, onions, corn, black beans, guajillo pepper, and cilantro.
- Tex Mex Ensalada$12.00
Mixed greens topped with sliced avocado, pico de gallo, Colby jack cheese, served with a fresh tortilla strip. Add shredded chicken, picadillo beef, carnitas pork, or shredded beef (5) Add grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp (8) Fajita style - add peppers and onions (2)
TACOS
- Shredded Chicken Tacos$17.00
Three shredded chicken tacos with your choice of soft flour, soft corn, or crispy shells, served tex-mex or street style, and with two sides. Tex-Mex: lettuce, pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, ancho chipotle crema, and cilantro Street: onions, cilantro, and a side of salsa taquera
- Carnitas Pork Tacos$17.00
Three smoked carnitas tacos with your choice of soft flour, soft corn, or crispy shells, served tex-mex or street style, and with two sides. Tex-Mex: lettuce, pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, ancho chipotle crema, and cilantro Street: onions, cilantro, and a side of salsa taquera
- Ground Beef Tacos$17.00
Three picadillo beef tacos with your choice of soft flour, soft corn, or crispy shells, served tex-mex or street style, and with two sides. Tex-Mex: lettuce, pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, ancho chipotle crema, and cilantro Street: onions, cilantro, and a side of salsa taquera
- Shredded Beef Tacos$17.00
Three shredded beef tacos with your choice of soft flour, soft corn, or crispy shells, served tex-mex or street style, and with two sides. Tex-Mex: lettuce, pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, ancho chipotle crema, and cilantro Street: onions, cilantro, and a side of salsa taquera
- Grilled Chicken Tacos$20.00
Three grilled chicken tacos with your choice of soft flour, soft corn, or crispy shells, served tex-mex or street style, and with two sides. Tex-Mex: lettuce, pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, ancho chipotle crema, and cilantro Street: onions, cilantro, and a side of salsa taquera
- Steak Tacos$20.00
Three steak tenderloin tacos with your choice of soft flour, soft corn, or crispy shells, served tex-mex or street style, and with two sides. Tex-Mex: lettuce, pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, ancho chipotle crema, and cilantro Street: onions, cilantro, and a side of salsa taquera
- Shrimp Tacos$20.00
Three grilled shrimp tacos with your choice of soft flour, soft corn, or crispy shells, served original or street style, and with two sides. Original: slaw, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, ancho chipotle crema, avocado crema, and cilantro Street: onions, cilantro, and a side of salsa taquera
- Fish Tacos$24.00
Our fresh catch of the day blackened and topped with our house made mango caribbean slaw and cilantro. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Steak/Cheese Tacos$20.00
Three steak tacos on your choice of soft flour, soft corn, or crispy shell, topped with fajita onions and peppers, and smothered with our house made queso fundido. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Single Taco$5.00
One taco with your choice of protein, your choice of soft flour, soft corn, or crispy shells, served tex-mex or street style. Tex-Mex: lettuce, pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, ancho chipotle crema, and cilantro Street: onions, cilantro, and a side of salsa taquera
FAJITAS
- Fajita Tradicionales$25.00
Grilled chicken, steak tenderloin, or shirmp, served with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Served with three soft flour or soft corn tortillas, rice and pinto beans, lettuce, pice do gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and sour cream.
- Fajita Tradicionales Combo 2$27.00
Choice of (2) grilled chicken, steak tenderloin, or shrimp served with sautéed onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Served with three soft flour or soft corn tortillas, rice and pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and sour cream.
- Fajita Tradicionales Combo 3$30.00
Grilled chicken, steak tenderloin, and shrimp served with sautéed onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Served with three soft flour or soft corn tortillas, rice and pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and sour cream.
- Wet Fajita$27.00
Grilled chicken, steak tenderloin, or shrimp served with sautéed onions, peppers, and sweet potatoes, stewed with mexican adobo sauce. Served with three soft flour or soft corn tortillas, rice and pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and sour cream.
- Wet Fajita Combo 2$29.00
Choice of (2) Grilled chicken, steak tenderloin, or shrimp served with sautéed onions, peppers, and sweet potatoes, stewed with mexican adobo sauce. Served with three soft flour or soft corn tortillas, rice and pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and sour cream.
- Wet Fajita Combo 3$31.00
Grilled chicken, steak tenderloin, and shrimp served with sautéed onions, peppers, and sweet potatoes, stewed with mexican adobo sauce. Served with three soft flour or soft corn tortillas, rice and pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and sour cream.
- Vegetarian Fajita$18.00
Sautéed onions, peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, and grilled mushrooms served with three soft flour or soft corn tortillas, rice and pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and sour cream.
- Vegetarian Wet Fajita$18.00
Sautéed onions, peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, and grilled mushrooms stewed with mexican adobo sauce. Served with three soft flour or soft corn tortillas, rice and pinto beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and sour cream.
CLASSICOS
- Wet Burrito$18.00
12” flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, picadillo beef, smoked carnitas, or shredded beef, mexican red rice, black beans, and cheddar jack cheese, topped with verde sauce, thick crema, pico de gallo, and cilantro. Sub grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp (3)
- Vegetarian Wet Burrito$16.00
12” flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed onions, peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, grilled mushrooms, mexican red rice, black beans, and cheddar jack cheese, topped with adobo rojo sauce, thick crema, pico de gallo, and cilantro.
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$14.00
12” flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of refried pinto beans or black beans and cheddar jack cheese.
- Chimichanga$19.00
10” flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, picadillo beef, carnitas pork, or shredded beef, seasoned grilled onions, and cheddar jack cheese, deep fried, topped with lettuce, and served with adobo rojo sauce and two sides.
- Enchiladas$15.00
Two cheese enchiladas smothered with verde sauce and monterrey jack cheese, topped with lettuce, cilantro, thick crema, and tortilla sticks. Served with two sides. Add shredded chicken, picadillo beef, carnitas pork, or shredded beef (5) Add grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp (8) Sub Mole sauce (2) Sub Queso (3)
- Single Enchiladas$8.00
One enchilada smothered with verde sauce and monterrey jack cheese, topped with lettuce, cilantro, thick crema, and tortilla sticks. Add shredded chicken, picadillo beef, carnitas pork, or shredded beef (no charge) Add grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp (2)
ESPECIALES
- Fajita Wrap$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled fajita chicken, sautéed onions and peppers, and ancho chipotle crema. Served with two sides. Add sliced avocado (1) Add cheddar jack cheese (1) Sub steak (3)
- Tacos Al Pastor$19.00
Three soft corn tortillas stacked with thin sliced slow roasted and marinated pork shoulder, topped with grilled pineapple, onion, and cilantro, served with a side of salsa taquera and your choice of two sides.
- Holy Guacamole Burger$18.00
8oz ground brisket and short rib burger topped with cheddar jack cheese and guacamole, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Quesadilla Burger$17.00
8oz ground brisket and short rib smash burger on a flour tortilla, topped with pico de gallo, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, and ancho chipotle crema. Served with your choice of two sides.
- RIbeye Asada$34.00
12oz ribeye bistec, marinated in specialty blend of house spices and sauces. Served with two sides. Add shrimp skewers (6)
- Ahi Nachos$18.00
SIDES
- RIce$5.00
- Refried Pinto Beans$5.00
- Black Beans$5.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Casita Salad$5.00
Iceberg lettuce, cheddar jack, pico de gallo served with your choice of avocado ranch or oil and vinegar.
- Fried Plantains$5.00
- Sautéed Veggies$5.00
Medley of grilled onions, peppers, zucchini, and yellow squash.
- 2oz Sour Cream
- 2oz Guacamole
- 3oz Shredded Cheese
- 3oz Queso Fundido$3.00
- Large Pico de Gallo$3.00
- Extra Tortillas
- Extra Cold Plate$2.00
- SD Grilled Chicken$6.00
- SD Fajita Steak$8.00
- SD Grilled Shrimp$6.00
- Avocado Slices$2.00
- Grilled Jalapeno$1.00
- Chips & Salsa$2.00
- Small TOGO Salsa$5.00
- Large TOGO Salsa$10.00