Cantina Imperfecto
Starters
- Street Corn$9.00
Grilled corn, chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, chili powder.
- Ceviche
Fresh lime juice, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, avocados, served with corn tortilla chips.
- Queso Dip$7.00
Homemade melted cheese, served with corn tortilla chips.
- Hummus$12.00
Black beans blended in house, topped with queso and pico de gallo.
- Trio Imperfecto$13.00
Queso Dip - Pico de Gallo - Guacamole, served with corn tortilla chips.
- Empanadas
Fried turnover topped with chipotle mayo.
- Nachos Deluxe$10.00
Corn tortilla chips, topped with black beans, queso dip, sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, and jalapenos.
- Carne Asada Fries$12.00
Sidewinder fries, topped with chopped steak, queso dip, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and jalapenos.
- Table Side Guacamole$10.00
Made fresh table side with fresh avocados, tomato, red onion, jalapenos, cilantro, lime, cotija cheese.
Soups, Salads
- Tortilla Soup$9.00
Creamy chicken tomato broth, topped with crispy tortilla strips, sour cream, queso fresco and fresh avocados.
- Soup of the Day$9.00
- Taco Salad$10.00
Chopped romaine. black beans. cheny tomatoes. avocados. shredded cheese. and tortilla strips. All in a fried tostada shell. Served with cilantro ranch dressing.
- Mango Salad$10.00
Romaine. queso fresco. red bell peppers. pecans. red onions and mango. Served with cilantro ranch dressing.
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce. cotija cheese. croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.
Bowls, Burritos & Chimichangas
- Burrito Bowl
Your choice of protein. Mexican rice. black beans. shredded cheese. lettuce. pico de gallo. sour cream. guacamole. served with red salsa on the side.
- ACP Bowl$15.00
Mexican rice. grilled chicken. onions. peppers and queso dip.
- Burrito
Your choice of protein. wrapped in a flour tortilla. stuffed with Mexican rice. black beans. queso dip. topped with pico de gallo. sour cream. guacamole. served with red salsa on the side.
- Chimichangas
Your choice of protein. wrapped in a flour tortilla stuffed with Mexican rice. black beans. deep fried. topped with queso dip and pico de gallo. served with red salsa on the side.
Tacos
- Carne Asada (2)$13.99
Marinated Mexican style grilled steah. topped with onions and cilantro.
- Carne Asada (3)$17.00
Marinated Mexican style grilled steah. topped with onions and cilantro.
- Grilled Chicken (2)$13.00
Marinated grilled chicken. topped with onions and cilantro.
- Grilled Chicken (3)$16.00
Marinated grilled chicken. topped with onions and cilantro.
- Al Pastor (2)$14.00
Marinated porh. topped with cilantro. onions and grilled pineapples.
- Al Pastor (3)$17.00
Marinated porh. topped with cilantro. onions and grilled pineapples.
- Birria (2)$14.00
Shredded beef. topped with onions and cilantro. beef broth for dipping.
- Birria (3)$17.00
Shredded beef. topped with onions and cilantro. beef broth for dipping.
- Quesabirriia (2)$15.00
Shredded beef. melted cheese. topped with onions and cilantro. beef broth for dipping.
- Quesabirria (3)$18.00
Shredded beef. melted cheese. topped with onions and cilantro. beef broth for dipping.
- Mushroom (2)$13.00
Grilled mushrooms and vegetables. topped with chipotle mayo.
- Mushroom (3)$16.00
Grilled mushrooms and vegetables. topped with chipotle mayo.
- Fish (2)$15.00
Grilled or breaded fried Grouper. served with chipotle mayo. shaved cabbage. pickled onions and pico de gallo.
- Fish (3)$18.00
Grilled or breaded fried Grouper. served with chipotle mayo. shaved cabbage. pickled onions and pico de gallo.
- Shrimp (2)$15.00
Grilled or breaded fried shrimp. served with chipotle mayo. shaved cabbage. pickled onions and pico de gallo.
- Shrimp (3)$18.00
Grilled or breaded fried shrimp. served with chipotle mayo. shaved cabbage. pickled onions and pico de gallo.
- Gobernador Shrimp (2)$15.00
Tomatoes, poblano peppers, melted cheese, onions and cilantro.
- Gobernador Shrimp (3)$18.00
Tomatoes, poblano peppers, melted cheese, onions and cilantro.
- Gobernador Lobster (2)$17.00
Tomatoes, poblano peppers, melted cheese, onions and cilantro.
- Gobernador Lobster (3)$20.00
Tomatoes, poblano peppers, melted cheese, onions and cilantro.
Fajitas
Quesadillas & Burgers
Sides
- Mexican Rice$4.00
Mexican style rice with peas and carrots.
- Side Salad$5.00
Lettuce. tomato. red onions. cucumbers.
- Black Beans$4.00
Slow simmered with garlic and onion topped with queso fresco.
- Grilled Vegetables$7.00
Mushrooms. bell peppers. onions. zucchini. squash.
- Sweet Plantains$6.00
- Sidewinders Fries$5.00
- Side tortillas$2.00
Specials
- Pasta$18.00
Linguine in Diablo sauce .. grilled shrimp. zucchini. squash. cherry tomatoes. topped with queso fresco and sour cream.
- Tamales$18.00
2 Pork tamales. topped with green salsa. served with Mexican rice. sweet plantains topped with sour cream.
- Chile Rellenos$19.00
2 Roasted poblano peppers. stuffed with queso fresco. topped with ranchero sauce. and crema. served with Mexican rice.
- Chicken Mole$22.00
Half bone in baked chicken. topped with our traditional mole poblano sauce. sesame seeds. served with Mexican rice. sweet plantains topped with sour cream and tortillas.
- Chipotle Shrimp$20.00
Sauteed shrimp smothered in spicy Diablo sauce, bell peppers, onions, topped with crema, served with Mexican rice.
- Octopus$21.00
Octopus on a bed of bell peppers, onions, cherry tomatoes and roasted potatoes, topped with cilantro lime sauce.
- Grilled Salmon$25.00
Cedar wood grilled Salmon, served with grilled vegetables, Mexican rice, topped with a chipotle maple honey sauce.
- Tampiquena$19.00
Grilled shirt steak over poblano peppers, onions, cherry tomatoes, Mexican rice, guacamole, cheese enchilada on ranchero sauce, served with tortillas.
- New York Strip$36.00Out of stock
Grilled 12oz New York strip, served with grilled vegetables, roasted potatoes and a side of ranchero sauce.
- Molcajete Tradicional$32.00
Steak. chicken. chorizo. ranchero sauce. roasted poblano peppers. onions and cotija cheese. Served with tortillas in a sizzling lava rock molcajete.