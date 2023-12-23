Canton Local 801 South Decker Avenue
Drinks
Draft Beer
- Guiness$8.00
- Smithwicks$7.00
- Guiness Blonde$6.00
- New Trail$7.75
- Sly fox hazy$7.50
- Evil Genius$8.00
- Pariah B-Berry Sour$7.50
- Troegs Mad Elf$8.00
- Evo Lot 3$8.00
- Cushwa Kolschwa$7.50
- Evil Genius$7.50
- Great Lakes$7.50
- Guilford Sour$8.00
- Checkerspot October$8.00
- Natty Lite$3.00
- Bold Rock$6.50
- Guiness Pitcher$25.00
- Blonde Pitcher$18.00
- Natty Pitcher$12.00
- Volo BL$2.25
- Volo rail$2.50
- Evil Boiler Maker$12.00
Bottled Beer
Vodka
Whiskey
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson Caskmate$9.00
- Kent Knobb$8.00
- Jameson Black Barrel$10.00
- Jim Beam$8.00
- Woodford$12.00
- Teeling$8.50
- Tully$8.00
- Slane$8.00
- Jack Fire$8.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Dewars 12$10.00
- Busker$8.00
- Jameson Orange$7.50
- Cardinal Bourbon$8.00
- Whistle Pig Rye$10.00
- Powers$7.25
- Rail Whiskey$6.50
- Jameson Cold Brew$7.00
- Screwball$7.00
- Limavaday$12.00
- Cardinal Rye$8.00
- Jefferson Tropical$16.00
- Jack Honey$8.00
- Jim Beam Flavor$8.25
- Fireball$7.00
- Busker Single$9.00
- Red Breast$12.00
- Whistle Pig Bourbon$10.00
- old Smokey$8.00
- High West$8.50
- High West Midwinter$20.00
- High West Bourbon$9.00
- High West Double Rye$9.25
- Rabbit Hole$12.00
- Ballontin Chocolate whiskey$8.50
- Makers$10.00
- Basil Hayden$16.00
- Michters$8.50
- Dareringer$16.00
- American Honey$8.00
- Elijah Craig small batch$13.00
- Long Branch$10.00
- Hot Honey Rye$10.00
- Deanstown$8.00
Rum/Gin
Cocktails & Shooters
- Old Fashioned$7.50
- Martini$8.00
- Fruity Martini$10.00
- Red Bull Vodka$9.00
- Green Tea$7.00
- Citrus Refresher$8.00
- Jello Shots$5.00
- Bloody Mary$6.50
- Bomb$8.00
- Irish Coffee$10.00
- Dublin Drop$8.00
- Crush$8.00
- Mimosa$7.00
- Mezcalrita$9.00
- Whipped Coffee Martini$11.00
- Margarita$5.00
- Summer-rita$5.00
- West Son Ice Pops (3)$5.00
- Mojito$8.00
- West Son Ice Pop SINGLE$1.75
- Party Can$25.00
- Western Crush$8.25
- Nitro Cold Brew Bomb$10.00
- WS Bomb$8.25
- White Tea$7.00
- Espresso Martini$11.00
- High West Huckleberry$10.00
- Kiwi Mojito$8.50
- Spicy Mojito$8.50
- Chocolate Old fashion$12.00
- Long Island$9.00
Tequila
Cordials
Sunday Specials
Wednesday Special
Thursday Specials
Tuesday Specials
Game Day
NA/Soda
Food Menu
Sharables
- Wings$10.00+
1lb. Served with Celery and Choice of Bleu cheese or ranch. Flavors: Classic Buffalo, jack and honey bbq, old bay , honey old bay , Carolina gold and lemon pepper
- Crab Dip$9.00
- Cheesesteak Eggrolls$14.00
- Mac N Cheese$14.00
- Beer Cheese and Pretzel$13.00
- Shrimp Basket$16.00
- Onion Rings$12.00
- Irish Poutine$15.00
Fries, shredded corned beef, swiss, and sauerkraut. Your choice of Gravy or thousand island.
- Chicken Tenders$15.00
House Breaded with your choice of dipping sauce (make them tossed in buffalo for $1)
- Fried Brussels$13.00
- Motz Sticks$10.00
- Corn Dog$3.00
Soups and Salads
Main Plates
Handhelds
- Beer Cheesesteak$16.00
Quarter pound of sliced ribeye served on a butter toasted sub roll with mayo and our house made beer cheese fried onion and peppers are available at no extra charge served with fries.
- Turkey Rachel$17.00
- Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak$16.00
- Bangers and Fries$13.00
Split bangers served on a butter toasted sub roll with fried onions , peppers and sauerkraut.
- BYO Mondo Burger$14.00
Half pound of special blend of short rib , brisket and Angus beef . With your choice of Swiss , provolone , and American cheese . add lettuce tomato and onion with no extra charge, bacon 1.50 served with fries
- Ruben Pit Beef$16.00
Charred Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, thousand islands. Served on Marble Rye.
- BLT$8.00
- Chicken Cesar Wrap$13.00
Grilled Chicken, parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Turkey Club$17.00
- Chicken Cheesesteak$16.00
Irish Fare
- Irish Mac$14.00
- Shepard's Pie$15.00
Braised Beef & veg with Guinness gravy and mashed potato or cauliflower mash. A house specialty and customer favorite!
- Fish & Chips$16.00
Crispy beer-battered cod, fries and Chesapeake Remoulade.
- Bangers & Mash$15.00
Two Irish bangers over top a pile of mashed potato, sauerkraut, covered with caramelized onions and our house Jameson Honey Dijon mustard
Sides & Add On's
- Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Mac N Cheese Side$6.00
- Side House Salad$6.00
- Sautéed Veggie Side$4.00
- Bleu Cheese$0.75
- Miled Buffalo$0.50
- Sweet BBQ$0.50
- Honey Mustard$0.75
- Ranch$0.75
- Side Fries$5.00
- Side Cesar Salad$6.00
- Pretzel Bites$2.00
- Memphis BBQ$0.50
- Sullivan$0.50
- Garlic Parm$0.50
- Carolina Gold$0.50
- Hot Buffalo$0.50
- Side Onion Rings$5.00
- Side Sprouts$6.00