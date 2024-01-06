Canton chinese restaurant
Food
Soup
Appetizers
- Vegetable Spring Rolls(4)$2.25
- Chicken on a Stick (6)$9.25
- Chicken egg roll(1)$2.25
- Fried Jumpo Shrimp$9.25
- Shrimp egg roll(1)$2.25
- Barbecued Chicken wing (10)$10.50
- French fries$3.00
- Crab Rangoon(6)(Cheese wontons)$5.75
- Boneless Spare Ribs$6.75
- Fried Donut (10)$4.50
- Goldfinger (chicken meat) (10)$6.50
- Dumplings(8)$7.00
- Fried Wonton(6)$3.50
- Beef on a stick$9.25
American Dishes (With French Fries)
Egg Foo Young
Hot & Spicy (General Tso’ in this section)
- Triple style (Choice Of Spicy Sauce)$13.50
- Szechuan (Choice of Protein)$12.50
- Garlic(Choice Of Protein)$12.50
- Hunan (choice of Protein)$12.50
- General Tso’s Shrimp$13.75
- Kung Pao (Choice of Protein)$12.50
“Contain peanut”
- Curry (Choice Of Protein)$12.50
- Broccoli With Garlic$9.50
- Curry Triple$14.50
- General Tso’s wings (12)$13.75
- General Tso’s Chicken$12.50
This classic favorite is that perfect combination of sweet, savoury, spicy and tangy with crispy Chinese chicken bites.
Fried Rice
Lo Mein
Mai Fun (Thin Rice noodles)
Chow Mein (With Fried Noodles)
Flavorful Additions
Special Diet Dishes (No Msg, Sugar, salt or Corn starch)
Chef’s Specialties
- Four Season$13.75
- House Special$13.75
- Four Happiness$13.75
- Sing Lee Gai$13.75
2 pieces of boneless chicken bread, shrimp and cooked with fresh vegetables and brown sauce.
- Happy Family$13.75
- Seafood Platter$20.00
- Hawaii Five “O”$15.75
- Honey Chicken$13.75
- Sesame Chicken (with peanut butter sauce)$13.75
“Made with Peanut Butter”Deep fried chicken sautéed with garlic, peanut butter flavored sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds and fresh broccoli
- Orange Chicken$13.75
Marinated sliced chicken sautéed with our special orange flavor sauce.
- Seafood with spicy garlic sauce$13.75
- Spicy Mongolian Beef$13.75
Beef stir fried with onion, mushroom and scallion in chef’s spicy sauce.
- Spicy Beef With Mushroom$13.75
- Dragon & Phoenix$15.00
General Tso’ chicken & sweet and sour shrimp.
- Tropical Chicken$13.75
Stir fried vegetables with pineapple & tomato in chef’s brown sauce and topped with 4 chicken on stick.
- Three’s Company$13.75
- Hot & Spicy(choice of protein)$13.75
Your choice of protein stir fried with onion, jalapeño pepper, celery, baby corn, carrot, mushroom & snow peas in house hot & spicy sauce.
- Capital Chicken$13.75
Cantonese Cooking
- Vegetable Delight$9.00
- Hon sue (choice of protein)$10.00
- Lemon Chicken$12.50
- Butterfly Shrimp (deep fried shrimp)$13.50
- Boneless chicken chinese style$12.50
- Broccoli (choice of protein)$12.75
- Choice of protein with Peapod (Snow Peas)$13.50
- Potato Chicken (Teriyaki)$13.25
- Chicken & Scallop with Chinese Vegetables$13.25
- Moo Goo Gain Pan$13.25
- Moo Goo Shrimp$13.25
- cashew nuts(Choice of protein)$13.25
- Pepper Steak$13.50
This popular dish combines tender, juicy steak with green pepper and onion in a flavorful, homemade brown stir-fry sauce.
- Beef With Chinese Vegetables$13.50
- Beef With Mushroom$13.50
- Garden Shrimp$13.50
- Double Delight$13.50