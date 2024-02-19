Skip to Main content
Canyon cafe 1777 6th St
Pickup
ASAP
from
1777 6th St
0
Your order
2x points now for loyalty members
Canyon cafe 1777 6th St
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
1777 6th St
coffee
snacks
Breakfast
Drinks
Latte
Chai
Americano
Hot tea
Espresso
Cappuccino
Matcha
Cold Brew
red eye
coffee
Latte
Latte
Chai
8oz
$4.55
12oz
$4.65
16oz
$5.00
Iced
$6.00
Americano
12oz
$5.00
Hot tea
8oz
$2.00
12oz
$2.25
16oz
$2.50
Espresso
1 shot
$3.00
add on
$1.50
Cappuccino
8oz
$4.45
12oz
$4.55
16oz
$5.60
Matcha
8oz
$4.50
12oz
$4.70
16oz
$5.20
Cold
$6.50
Cold Brew
20oz
$5.00
red eye
8oz
$4.00
12oz
$5.00
snacks
pastry
small
$2.50
large
$3.00
Breakfast
Burritos
Potato
$8.00
Bacon
$8.00
Potato/Bacon
$9.00
Sandwiches
B.L.T
Chopped Italian
Ham & Cheese
Caprese
Grilled Cheese
Drinks
coffee
Latte
Chai
Drip
Americano
Hot tea
Espresso
Cappuccino
Matcha
Cold Brew
red eye
Canyon cafe 1777 6th St Location and Ordering Hours
(303) 437-7816
1777 6th St, Boulder, CO 80302
Closed
• Opens Monday at 9AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement