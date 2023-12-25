Cape Fear Seafood Company - Wake Forest 006
Appetizers
- Crab Dip$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
- Fried Okra$6.99
Perfect for sharing. Lightly breaded & fried, dusted with parmesan & served with our bistro sauce for dipping.
- Mussels$12.99
Steamed mussels tossed in a white wine, butter & garlic herb pan sauce served with grilled ciabatta bread
- Scallops on Maque Choux$13.99
Three seared sea scallops over a bed of andouille sausage, roasted corn & poblano peppers in a light cajun cream sauce. Garnished with chicharrones.
- Seared Ahi Tuna$12.99
Seared rare ahi tuna with our asian sesame slaw, wasabi and soy sauce.
- Hush Puppy Basket$3.99
A classic starter
- Surf & Turf Chimichurri$13.99
Grilled pineapple spears with beef tenderloin & jumbo shrimp topped with our chef's homemade Chimichurri sauce
- Crab Scampi Risotto$13.99
Backfin lump crab in a creamy lemon garlic butter sauce served over crispy risotto cakes.
- Calamari Fritti$13.99
Lightly breaded & fried rings and tentacles, dusted with parmesan & served with our house made marinara.
- Buffalo Shrimp$11.99
Fried jumbo shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, garnished with blue cheese crumbles & served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping
- Sweet & Spicy Shrimp$10.99
Fried jumbo shrimp tossed in our sweet Thai Chili sauce, garnished with scallions
- Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2 lb$12.99
Steamed shrimp dusted in Old Bay & served with a side of drawn butter
- Peel & Eat Shrimp 1 lb$24.99
Steamed shrimp dusted in Old Bay & served with a side of drawn butter
Soups & Salads
- Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque - Cup$4.99
A rich & creamy blend of fire roasted red peppers, tomato & spices topped with backfin lump crab
- Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque - Bowl$6.99
A rich & creamy blend of fire roasted red peppers, tomato & spices topped with backfin lump crab
- Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Cup$4.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
- Cape Fear Clam Chowder - Bowl$6.99
Our take on chowder - a traditional cream based clam chowder with bacon & a touch of spice
- House Salad - Small$6.99
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
- House Salad - Entrée$8.99
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Mixed Greens - Small$5.99
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, red onion & parmesan served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Mixed Greens - Entrée$8.99
Mesclun mix, cucumber, tomato, red onion & parmesan served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad - Small$5.99
Romaine lettuce, house made garlic parmesan croutons & parmesan cheese tossed in classic Caesar dressing
- Caesar Salad - Entrée$8.99
Romaine lettuce, house made garlic parmesan croutons & parmesan cheese tossed in classic Caesar dressing
Seafood Platters
- Broiled Seafood Platter$25.99
Succulent sea scallops, shrimp, cod & mussels lightly dusted with lemon pepper & blackening spice served with a side of lemon buerre blanc and your choice of two sides
- Grilled Shrimp Platter - Small$16.99
8 grilled jumbo shrimp dusted with blackening spice & served with your choice of two sides
- Grilled Shrimp Platter - Regular$19.99
12 grilled jumbo shrimp dusted with blackening spice & served with your choice of two sides
- Fish & Chips Platter$18.99
Beer battered white fish served with fries, coleslaw, hush puppies & a side of our roasted garlic aioli
- Calabash Shrimp Platter$18.99
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
- Calabash Flounder Platter$18.99
Lightly breaded & fried flounder served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
- Calabash Scallops Platter$19.99
Lightly breaded & fried sea scallop chunks served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
- Calabash Oysters Platter$22.99
Lightly breaded & fried Gulf oysters served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
- Calabash Clam Strips Platter$16.99
Lightly breaded & fried clam strips served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
- Calabash Choice of Two$23.99
Choose from lightly breaded & fried shrimp, flounder, sea scallops, oysters & clam strips, served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
- Calabash Whole Boat$32.99
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp, flounder, sea scallops, oysters & clam strips, served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
Pastas
- Fisherman's Pasta$23.99
(no seafood substitutions, please) shrimp, sea scallops, white fish & mussels, over linguine tossed in white wine, garlic, shallots, red pepper flake & our housemade marinara with charred fennel & grilled ciabatta
- Shrimp Scampi$19.99
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with a white wine, lemon, garlic butter sauce, tossed with linguine, tomatoes & parmesan. Served with grilled ciabatta bread.
- Smoked Salmon Alfredo$19.99
Our house smoked salmon cakes over penne, asparagus & mushrooms tossed in our roasted garlic alfredo, then garnished with fresh basil.
- Shrimp Diablo$20.99
Shrimp, spinach, mushrooms & penne tossed in a spicy roasted red pepper cream sauce, then topped with parmesan
- Chicken Alfredo$18.99
Pan seared chicken breast over penne, asparagus & mushrooms tossed in our roasted garlic alfredo, then garnished with fresh basil.
- Grilled Shrimp Alfredo$20.99
Grilled shrimp over penne, asparagus & mushrooms tossed in our roasted garlic alfredo, then garnished with fresh basil.
The Sea & Land
- Sesame Panko Haddock$21.99
Crispy filets of North Atlantic haddock lightly breaded with sesame seeds and panko bread crumbs served over mashed sweet potatoes. Topped with Asian crab slaw and accompanied by a sweet, but slightly spicy roasted red pepper coulis.
- Small Red Oak Risotto$19.99
Creamy risotto finished with Red Oak lager, roasted peppers, scallions, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with lightly cajun spiced grilled shrimp glazed with chimichurri sauce and crispy smoked pork belly.
- Regular Red Oak Risotto$23.99
Creamy risotto finished with Red Oak lager, roasted peppers, scallions, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with lightly cajun spiced grilled shrimp glazed with chimichurri sauce and crispy smoked pork belly.
- Fresh Catch Salmon$22.99
Choose from blackened, grilled, broiled or pan seared with your choice of lemon beurre blanc, mango salsa or roasted garlic aioli and your choice of two sides
- Fresh Catch Mahi Mahi$32.99Out of stock
Choose from blackened, grilled, broiled or pan seared with your choice of lemon beurre blanc, mango salsa or roasted garlic aioli and your choice of two sides
- Figure 8 Stuffed Flounder$25.99
Twin baked roulades of flounder stuffed with our premium crab fusion draped with lemon buerre blanc served with your choice of two sides
- New Bedford Scallops$30.99
Seared sea scallops with red & yellow pepper coulis served with creamy risotto & asparagus
- Lemon Pepper Sea Scallops$29.99
Lemon pepper dusted sea scallops broiled to perfection & finished with our lemon beurre blanc served with two sides
- Lobster & Shrimp Risotto$33.99
4-5oz cold water lobster tail, lightly blackened jumbo shrimp over our scampi style creamy risotto
- Saltimbocca$29.99
Chef's choice white fish wrapped in prosciutto served over a bed of lightly sautéed spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms & goat cheese draped with demi glaçe & lemon beurre blanc
- Bald Head Island Crab Cakes$24.99
Pan seared lump crab cakes topped with lemon beurre blanc & served with your choice of two sides
- Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Small$17.99
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
- Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Regular$21.99
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
- Jambalaya - Small$17.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
- Jambalaya - Regular$21.99
Shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, okra, onions, tomatoes & spices served over rice pilaf
- Alaskan Snow Crab Legs$39.99
Large Alaskan snow crab legs served with your choice of two sides & a side of drawn butter
- Filet Mignon$32.99
7oz hand cut beef tenderloin seared, topped with demi glaçe & served with your choice of two sides
- Grilled Ribeye$34.99
12oz hand cut Sterling Silver beef topped with demi glaçe, served with your choice of two sides
- Chicken Jarrett$18.99
Seared chicken breast smothered in our roasted tomatoes, goat cheese & beurre blanc sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Baskets
- Shrimp Basket$12.99
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw
- Flounder Basket$12.99
Lightly breaded & fried flounder served with fries & coleslaw
- Scallop Basket$12.99
Lightly breaded & fried sea scallop chunks served with fries & coleslaw
- Oyster Basket$16.99
Lightly breaded & fried Gulf oysters served with fries & coleslaw
- Clam Strip Basket$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried clam strips served with fries & coleslaw
- Chicken Tender Basket$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried chicken strips served with fries & coleslaw
Cabo Tacos
- Fried Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with fried shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
- Grilled Shrimp Tacos$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
- Beer Battered Fish Tacos$11.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with beer battered white fish, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
- Blackened Fish Tacos$13.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with blackened white fish, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Sandwiches
- Ahi Tuna Sandwich$12.99
Blackened yellowfin served with lettuce, tomato, red onion & our house aioli on a gourmet toasted bun with your choice of one side
- Shrimp Burger$11.99
Fried Shrimp with bistro sauce & coleslaw on a gourmet toasted bun with your choice of one side
- The "Cedric"$10.99
Beer battered white fish with lemon aioli, lettuce & tomato on a gourmet toasted bun with your choice of one side
- Lump Crab Cake Sliders$13.99
Two seared lump crab cake sliders with lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce, served with your choice of one side
- Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled or blackened chicken on a gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, provolone & a side of our "Comeback" Sauce served with your choice of one side
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled or fried & tossed in buffalo sauce then topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce & tomato served with your choice of one side
- Double Take Sliders$11.99
Double beef patties with American cheese & "Comeback" Sauce
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.99
8oz Angus burger on a brioche bun with bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion & our "Comeback" sauce. Choice of one side.
Sides
Kids Meals
- Kids Fried Shrimp$7.99
Served with your choice of one side
- Kids Fried Chicken Strips$7.99
Served with your choice of one side
- Kids Grilled Chicken Strips$7.99
Served with your choice of one side
- Kids Fish Sticks$7.99
Lightly breaded & fried pieces of cod served with your choice of one side
- Kids Pasta$6.49
Our house made marinara over penne pasta with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese
- Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$7.99
Two sliders with American cheese, served with your choice of one side
- Kids Grilled Shrimp$9.99
6 jumbo grilled shrimp served with your choice of one side
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.99
Texas toast with gooey melted American cheese and your choice of one side
Desserts
- Créme Brülêe$7.99
A classic vanilla custard beneath a caramelized sugar shell
- Key Lime Pie$6.99
Tart & perfectly sweet in a graham cracker crust
- Espresso Brownie Sundae$7.99
Warm brownie topped with our espresso icing & served with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & our housemade caramel sauce
- Blueberry Cobbler$7.99
Mom's secret recipe, made with fresh blueberries & served a la mode
- Pots de Créme au Chocolat$6.99
Rich & decadent dark chocolate custard