Welcome to Capelo's Barbecue Online Ordering for our Redwood City Location (2655 Middlefield Rd. Redwood City, CA 94063) More
Capelo's Barbecue 2655 Middlefield Rd
BBQ Plates & Bowls
Sides
Meats
BBQ Sandwiches and Tacos
Sandwiches
- Beef Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Topped with pickles, onions, and sweet or spicy sauce
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Topped with sesame slaw and porklicious sauce
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions
- Gourmet Veggie Burger$12.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions
- Hot Link Dog$9.00
With ketchup, mustard, pickles, and onions
- Hot Dog$7.00
All natural beef. With ketchup, mustard, pickles, and onions
BBQ Tacos
- Beef Brisket Tacos$15.00
2 pieces. 6" flour tortillas topped with pickles, onions and sweet or spicy BBQ sauce
- Pulled Pork Tacos$14.00
2 pieces. 6" flour tortillas topped with creamy slaw and porklicious BBQ sauce
- Grilled Chicken Tacos$12.00
2 pieces. 6" flour tortillas topped with cilantro peanut slaw and sweet or spicy BBQ sauce
Capelo's Barbecue 2655 Middlefield Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(650) 701-5433
Open now • Closes at 7:30PM