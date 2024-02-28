Capitol Garage
Featured Items
- CG Burger$18.00
Choice of patty & cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, aioli, and brioche bun, served with pickles, and house cut seasoned fries
- Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap$18.00
Buffalo chicken salad, cheddar, cucumber, iceberg, and shredded carrot wrapped in a flour tortilla served with house pickle and house cut seasoned fries
Weekday Breakfast & Lunch
Specialty Breakfast Burritos
- Wild West Burrito$14.00
Wild West tofu scramble, vegan cheddar, corn salsa,pickled red onion, pinto chili, potatoes, and avocado Vegan
- Steak Burrito$19.00
Seared tri-tip, corn salsa, jalapeno verde sour cream, potatoes, pepper, onions, cheddar, and eggs
- Garage Burrito$14.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, potatoes, and smoked bacon or avocado
- Dawn Burrito$16.00
Jerk Chimichurri Tofu, zucchini, bell peppers & onions, cherry tomatoes, spinach, Za’atar fried oyster mushroom, potatoes, vegan cheddar, and sweet jalapeno tomatillo sauce Vegan
Classic Breakfast
- 2 Egg Special$15.00
2 eggs any style, bacon or chorizo, potatoes and choice of toast
- Two Pancakes$13.00
House pancakes, syrup and butter or vegan butter vegan
- Two French Toast$13.00
cinnamon chip toast, vanilla cinnamon batter griddled, syrup, and butter
- CG Muffin$12.00
English muffin, hard egg, cheddar, and choice of meat
- Farmers Omelet$18.00
Sautéed seasonal veggies, cherry tomatoes, fontina, green onions, potatoes, and choice of toast
- Ontario Omelet$19.00
Canadian bacon, local herbs, onions, munster, and spinach, with potatoes, and choice of toast
Sandwiches
- Lentil Burger$16.00Out of stock
HHouse lentil walnut nut burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, basil aioli, avocado, and vegan cheddar on toasted wheat vegan served with pickles and house cut seasoned fries
- Southwest Burger$20.00
½ pound beef, lamb & bacon blend2, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki ranch1, Munster, avocado, and corn salsa on a brioche bun
- Po' Oy$18.00
Crispy fried Za’atar fried oyster mushrooms, iceberg, tomato, pickled red onion & jalapeno, on a toasted Bolillo Roll with curry aioli, vegan, served with pickles and house cut seasoned fries
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$19.00
House fried chicken filet, smoked bacon, fontina, lettuce, pickled red onion, and tzatziki ranch1 on a brioche bun served with pickles and house cut seasoned fries
Salads
- Spinach Smith$12.00+
Spinach, berry poppy seed vinaigrette, toasted almonds, chamomile pickled Granny Smith apples, shredded carrots, and fontina VPR
- Taco Salad$12.00+
Avocado, cheddar, iceberg, tzatziki ranch1, corn salsa, cherry tomato, cucumber, and tortilla strips
- Caesar Panzanella$12.00+
Cucumber, iceberg, house caesar, seared sourdough, cherry tomato, Asiago, and seared asparagus
- Walnut Pasta Salad$12.00
Basil pasta, spinach, walnuts, artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, and red onion Vegan
Additions
- Toast$5.00
- 2 Eggs$6.00
- Cheese$3.00
- Avocado$3.00
- Cold Smoked Bacon$6.00
- Pork Sausage$4.00
- One Pancake$6.00
- One French Toast$6.00
- Tofu Side$4.00
- Steak Side$6.00
- House Sauce$1.00
2 ounces of any House Made Sauce
- Fruit Side$7.00
- Potaoes$5.00
- 1 Egg$3.00
- Seared Garlic Chicken$7.00
- Veggies$5.00
- Canadian Bacon$3.00
- Veg Fritter$4.00
Starters (Copy)
- Vanilla Almond Parfait$7.00
House vanilla almond granola, served with berries, and Vanilla Greek yogurt
- Home Fries from Heaven$12.00
House potatoes, corn salsa, peppers, onions, jalapeno verde sour cream sour cream, cheddar, and avocado VPR
- Fruit$7.00
- Breakfast Tacos (3)$16.00
3 griddled corn tortillas, scrambled egg w/ cheddar, green onions, bacon, and jalapeno verde sour cream
- Veggie Chili & Cornbread$12.00
Mixed veggies & pinto beans in a spiced smoky tomato broth served with cheddar, green onion, and house cornbread VPR
DRINKS
Hot Drinks
- 12oz Coffee$2.75
- Single Espresso$2.75
- Single Americano$3.00
- 12oz Capp$3.50
- 12oz Latte$3.85
- 12oz Mocha$4.25
- 12oz White Mocha$4.50
- 12oz Mex Mocha$4.50
- 12oz Tea$2.75
- 12oz Chai$3.75
- 12oz Hot choc$3.75
- 12oz Hot White choc$4.00
- 12oz Hot Mex Choc$4.00
- 20oz Capp$4.85
- 20oz Chai$5.00
- 20oz Coffee$3.50
- 20oz Hot choc$4.25
- 20oz Hot Mex Choc$4.50
- 20oz Hot White choc$4.50
- 20oz Latte$4.85
- 20oz Mex Mocha$5.50
- 20oz Mocha$5.25
- 20oz Tea$3.25
- 20oz White Mocha$5.50
- Americano$4.25
Cold Drinks
- 16oz Iced Coffee$3.25
- 16oz Iced Americano$3.25
- 16oz Iced Capp$4.50
- 16oz Iced Latte$4.50
- 16oz Iced Mocha$4.75
- 16oz Iced White Mocha$5.00
- 16oz Iced Mex Mocha$5.00
- 16oz Iced Tea$3.50
- 16oz Iced Chai$4.75
- 16oz Iced Espresso$3.25
- Small Milk$3.25
- Small Fountain Drink.$3.00
- Small OJ$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.75
- Italian Soda$4.00
- 24oz Iced Coffee$4.50
- 24oz Iced Americano$4.50
- 24oz Iced Capp$5.00
- 24oz Iced Latte$5.00
- 24oz Iced Mocha$5.25
- 24oz Iced White Mocha$5.50
- 24oz Iced Mex Mocha$5.50
- 24oz Iced Tea$4.00
- 24oz Iced Chai$5.25
- 24oz Iced Espresso$4.50
- Large Milk$4.00
- Large Fountain Drink$3.50
- Large OJ$5.00
Beer on Tap
- Bealching Beaver Honey Blonde$8.00
- Hoptomic DIPA$8.00
- June Shine Kombucha$8.00
- RED lager, pigeon head$8.00
- Haze Rush IPA, Claimstake$8.00
- Hemly Pink Lady Cider$8.00
- Knee Deep Breaking Bud$8.00
- Hurricane Sour, Jackrabbit$8.00
- Temple Coffee Stout$8.00
- Saison Urban roots$7.00
- Hazy Pale Ale, Full Circle$8.00
- Altamont Maui Waui IPA$7.00
- Anderson Valley Gose "Can"$6.00Out of stock
- Crooked Lane Spiked Seltzer "can"$7.00
- Coors Lite "Bottle"$6.00
- Corona "Bottle"$6.00
- Crooked Lane 1-2 Punch "Can"$8.00
- Dust Bowl Watermelon Blonde$7.00
- Guiness$8.00
- Hemly Brute Pear Cider$8.00Out of stock
- Hen House Matinee Lager$7.00
- Jack Rabbit Pilsner$7.00
- Jack Rabbit Sir Hops A Lot$8.00
- Juneshine Vodka Soda Passion$6.00
- Lead Dog Vienna$7.00Out of stock
- Montucky Cold Snack "Can"$5.00
- Seperation Anxiety IPA$8.50Out of stock
- Ration Ale NA$6.00
Wine
- Angeline Pinot Noir$10.00
- Angeline Sauvy B$9.00
- Hess Chardonnay$9.00
- Robert Hall Cabernet$10.00
- Sangria$9.00
- Champagne$10.00
- Antica Nappa Mmountain Select Chardonnay$50.00
- Austin Cabernet$45.00
- Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc$35.00Out of stock
- Evolution Pinot Noir$46.00Out of stock
- Hess Maverick Cabernet$45.00
- il Bruciato Cab/merlot/syrah blend$55.00
- Line 39 Merlot$28.00
- Sequoia Grove Chardonnay$35.00
- Standford Sparkling Wine$22.00
- Chanpagne$20.00
Bakery & Desserts
Snacks
Bakery
- Chefs Mousse (tiramisu)$7.00Out of stock
Chef’s weekly mousse selection with white chocolate whipped cream
- Alfajores$6.00
shortbread cookie sandwich with carmel, dipped in dark chocolate and sprinkled with coconut
- Berry Shortcake$7.00
House shortcake with white chocolate whipped cream and fresh berries
- Cookies$3.00
- Scone (Vegan) cran, raisen pepita$5.00Out of stock
- Truffle$3.00Out of stock
- Red Velvet Cupcake$4.00