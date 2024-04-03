Capitol Pizza - Littleton NEW
Food
Beginnings
- Capitol Wings$12.00
- Boneless Wings$12.00
- Garlic Cheese Stix$7.00
a 10 inch pizza crust brushed with garlic butter, smothered with mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce
- Garlic Knots$5.00
Fresh dough stretched and knotted, brushed with garlic butter and parmesan cheese after baking. served with marinara sauce
Fresh Greens
- House Salad$5.00+
fresh romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, banana pepper, black olives, parmesan cheese
- Caesar Salad$5.00+
Fresh romaine, croutons, fresh parmesan cheese
- Cobb Salad$8.00+
Romaine and Spinach grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, avocado, tomato, red onion and egg slices on a bed of lettuce
- Mediterranean Salad$6.00+
Romaine and Spinach ,feta cheese, tomato, black olives, cucumber, and pepperoncini on a bed of romaine lettuce
- Italian Salad Capitol$8.00+
Crisp Romaine lettuce, red onion, fresh parmesan cheese, pepperoncini peppers, croutons, black olives, artichoke, salami
- Crispy chicken salad$8.00+
romaine lettuce, fried chicken tenders, tomato, red onion, avocado, and egg slices
Pizza
Capitol Combos
- Deluxe$13.00+
pepperoni, italian sausage, fresh mushroom, onion, green pepper
- Vegi$13.00+
green pepper, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes, green & black olives
- Meats$13.00+
pepperoni, fresh ham, fresh beef, fresh italian sausage
- Pepperoni Blowout$13.00+
two layers of old world pepperoni with two layers of Bacio Premium Italian mozzarella cheese
- Capitol Favorite$13.00+
pepperoni, fresh ham, fresh Italian sausage, banana peppers
- Chicken Alfredo$13.00+
built with our alfredo sauce as the base, add Fresh grilled white chicken, Fresh mushrooms, Extra Premium Bacio Italian cheese
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00+
Fresh cooked bacon, Sliced onion, Fresh beef, Fresh sliced Tomato, Cheddar cheese, Extra Premium Bacio Italian mozzarella
- The Italian$13.00+
Old World Pepperoni, Fresh Italian Sausage, Fresh baked Ham, Salami, Feta Cheese
- The Greek$13.00+
Garlic Pesto Sauce Base, Feta Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Green & Black Olives, sliced not stirred, Fresh Green Pepper, Bacio Premium Italian Mozzarella
- The Meatball$13.00+
Meatballs, Fresh Green Pepper, Fresh Onion, Bacio Premium Italian Mozzarella Cheese & Provolone Cheese
- Hawaiian$13.00+
Pineapple, Fresh Baked Ham, Extra Bacio Premium Italian Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Jalapeno slices
- Bar-B-Q Chicken$13.00+
Built on Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, Fresh Onions, Fresh Cooked Bacon, Fresh Grilled All White Chicken Breast, Cheddar Cheese, and Bacio Premium Italian Mozzarella
- Fiesta Beef or Chicken$13.00+
Our Red Pizza Sauce, Green Chile, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh sliced Jalapeno Slices, Cheddar, Cheese, Black Olives, Fresh Ground Beef OR Fresh Grilled All White Chicken, Fiesta Seasoning
- Buffalo Chicken$13.00+
Mild Ranch Sauce, Fresh Onion, Fresh Grilled All White Chicken, Fresh Cooked Bacon, Extra Bacio Premium Italian Mozzarella, Fresh Bleu Cheese Crumbles
- Jalapeno Popper Pizza$13.00+
Garlic butter on Our Freshly Made in House Dough, Topped with Fresh jalapeno Pepper Slices, Fresh Cooked Bacon , Cream Cheese and Bacio Real Italian Mozzarella Cheese. After baking to a Golden Brown a Raspberry Sauce is Drizzled
- Pizza Margherita$13.00+
Our Fresh In House Pizza Crust Brushed with Olive Oil, Touch of Our Made In House Red Tomato Sauce , Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh mozzarella, Baked to perfection, Topped with Fresh Basil and a Touch of Sea Salt and Touch of Olive Oil Added after Bake
Stromboli
Sweets
Miscellaneous Stuff
Sandwiches
- Italian Sub$10.99
8" baked Italian sub with provolone cheese, salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, red onion, black olives, tomato, cherry peppers topped wit Italian dressing
- Meatball Sub$10.99
8" baked meatball sub with provolone cheese, meatballs, our pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
- Steak N Cheese Sub$11.99
8" philly cheese steak smothered in cheese with onions and peppers
- Sausage Sub$10.99
8" baked sub with provolone cheese, italian sausage, red peppers, onions, topped with pizza sauce