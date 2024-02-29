Capo Deli (Alex) 109 N Washington St
Cold Subs
- Capo Special Sub- Small$11.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
- The Italian Sub- Small$11.99
- Caprese Sub- Small$11.99
- Roast Turkey Sub- Small$11.99
- Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Small$11.99
- Roast Beef Sub- Small$11.99
- Prosciutto Sub- Small$11.99
- Maple Honey Ham Sub- Small$11.99
- Chicken Salad Sub- Small$11.99
- Tuna Salad Sub- Small$11.99
- Ham Sub - Small$11.99
- Genoa Salami - Small$11.99
- Ham & Genoa Salami - Small$11.99
- Roast Beef & Turkey - Small$11.99
- Turkey & Capicola - Small$11.99
- Capo Special Sub- Large$14.99
- The Italian Sub- Large$14.99
- Caprese Sub- Large$14.99
- Roast Turkey Sub- Large$14.99
- Maple Honey Turkey Sub- Large$14.99
- Roast Beef Sub- Large$14.99
- Prosciutto Sub- Large$14.99
- Maple Honey Ham Sub- Large$14.99
- Chicken Salad Sub- Large$14.99
- Tuna Salad Sub- Large$14.99
- Ham Sub - Large$14.99
- Genoa Salami - Large$14.99
- Ham & Genoa Salami - Large$14.99
- Roast Beef & Turkey - Large$14.99
- Turkey & Capicola - Large$14.99
Hot Subs
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub- Small$12.99
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub- Small$12.99
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
- Chicken Fontina Sub- Small$12.99
fontina cheese, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, basil aioli
- Classic Cuban Sub- Small$12.99
swiss cheese, pickles, spicy mustard
- Grilled Chicken Sub- Small$12.99
Caesar dressing, arugula, tomato, bacon
- Italian Beef Sub- Small$12.99
marinara sauce, sauteed onion and garlic, pecirino romano and shredded mozarella cheese
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub- Small$12.99
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
- Roast Pork Sub - Small$12.99
provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard, italian dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sub - Small$12.99
buffalo sauce, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing
- California Cheesesteak Sub - Small$12.99
lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, provolone cheese
- Capo Cheesesteak Sub - Small$12.99
onion, mixed bell peppers, marinara sauce, provolone cheese,
- Original Cheesesteak sub - Small$12.99
onion, mixed bell peppers, provolone cheese
- Chicken Cheesesteak Sub - Small$12.99
onion, mixed bell peppers, provolone cheese
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub- Large$15.99
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub- Large$15.99
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
- Chicken Fontina Sub- Large$15.99
fontina cheese, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, basil aioli
- Classic Cuban Sub- Large$15.99
swiss cheese, pickles, spicy mustard
- Grilled Chicken Sub- Large$15.99
Caesar dressing, arugula, tomato, bacon
- Italian Beef Sub- Large$15.99
marinara sauce, sauteed onion and garlic, pecirino romano and shredded mozarella cheese
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub- Large$15.99
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
- Roast Pork Sub - Large$15.99
provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard, italian dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sub- Large$15.99
buffalo sauce, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing
- California Cheesesteak Sub- Large$15.99
lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, provolone cheese
- Capo Cheesesteak Sub- Large$15.99
onion, mixed bell peppers, marinara sauce, provolone cheese,
- Original Cheesesteak Sub- Large$15.99
onion, mixed bell peppers, provolone cheese
- Chicken Cheesesteak Sub- Large$15.99
onion, mixed bell peppers, provolone cheese
Italian Dishes
Deli Beverages
- Bottled Water$1.99
- Boylan Black Cherry$3.50
- Boylan Cane Cola$3.50
- Boylan Creme Soda$3.50
- Boylan Diet Cane Cola$3.50
- Boylan Ginger Ale$3.50
- Boylan Orange$3.50
- Boylan Root Beer$3.50
- Diet Pepsi$2.25
- Pepsi$2.25
- Red Bull$4.00
- Red Bull Light$4.00
- S. Pellegrino 500ml$2.75
- San Pelli Aranciata$2.75
- San Pelli Limonata$2.75
- Sprite$2.25
- San Pelli Rossa$2.75
Deli Sides
- Chips BBQ$2.00
- Chips Dorito Cool Ranch$2.00
- Chips Dorito Nachos$2.00
- Chips Lays Regular$2.00
- Chips Miss Vicky's Jalapeno$2.00
- Chips miss vickie's Salt & Vinegar$2.00
- Italian Seeded Bread$3.50
- Pickle$2.25
- My Dad's Chips Salt & Vinegar$2.75
- My Dad's Chips Original$2.75
- My Dad's Chips Jalapeno / Sriracha$2.75
- extra sauce$0.50