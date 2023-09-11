Popular Items

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$9.00

Each Bowl is a Crushed Fruit Base blended with Yogurt & fruit, topped with fresh fruit or your choice of toppings. Choose your base- Acai, 4 Berry, Pineapple, Mango or Strawberry & Choose 4 toppings.

I Love Veggies

I Love Veggies

$8.00

Pineapple, Coconut, Spinach, Kale, Avocado, Lemon & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

Made with our UC Bold Rain Forest Alliance Certified Beans!

Food

Acai Bowls

Your choice of 5 different flavored fruit bases, and blended with fruit & yogurt, topped with your choice of 4 toppings.
Parfaits and Fruit Bowls

Breakfast Parfait

Breakfast Parfait

$7.00

Served All Day! Vanilla low-fat yogurt with your choice of 3 toppings, and your choice of 6 different types of granola!

Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$4.00

Your choice of 3 items!

Sandwiches

Toasted Sandwiches made with fresh ingredients!
Not Your Average Toast

Not Your Average Toast

$5.50

Toasted Artisan Bread, Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning & Honey

Banana Nut Toast

Banana Nut Toast

$5.50

Toasted Artisan Bread, Almond or Peanut Butter, Banana & Honey

The Loaded Toast

The Loaded Toast

$7.00

Toasted Artisan Bread, Bacon, Avocado, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Everything Bagel Seasoning & Honey

Cheese Toast

$5.00

Toasted Artisan Bread and Melted Cheddar Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Toast

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Toast

$5.50

Toasted Artisan Bread, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon & Melted Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$6.50

Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap

Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap

$7.50

Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Romaine Lettuce and Ranch Dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Salads

Fresh Ingredients!
Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens with your choice of toppings!

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing

Bagels

Plain

Plain

$1.50
Everything

Everything

$1.50

Protein Overnight Oats

Made with Oats , Vanilla Whey Protein, Agave and Vanilla soaked in Oat Milk overnight. Choose 2 additional toppings. Topped with Vanilla low-fat yogurt and honey drizzle.
Build Your Own Protein Oats

Build Your Own Protein Oats

$6.00Out of stock

Made with Oats , Vanilla Whey Protein, Agave and Vanilla soaked in Oat Milk overnight. Choose 2 additional toppings. Topped with Vanilla low-fat yogurt and honey drizzle.

Coffee and Espresso Drinks

Coffee

Fresh and Delicious!
Hot Brew

Hot Brew

$2.25

Rain Forest Alliance Certified

Hot Flavored Brew

Hot Flavored Brew

$2.25
Iced Flavored Brew

Iced Flavored Brew

$2.25

Espresso Drinks

Americano

Americano

$2.50

Espresso and Hot Water

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.25

Espresso and Steamed Milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25

Espresso and Steamed Milk Foam

Specialty Espresso Drinks

Snickers Latte

Snickers Latte

$4.25

Chocolate, Caramel and Hazelnut, Espresso and Steamed Milk

Strawberry Shortcake Latte

$4.25

Strawberry Syrup, Vanilla, Espresso and Steamed Milk

FrozenGino

Espresso, milk, sugar blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream! Add a flavor to make it more delicious!
FrozenGino

FrozenGino

$4.25

Espresso and smooth caramel or chocolate blended together and served frozen. Top it with whipped cream and more chocolate for the perfect coffee “milkshake."

Espresso

Espresso - Single Shot

$2.50

Espresso - Double Shot

$2.75

Our Espresso is made from Omar Coffee’s Italian Beans.

Protein Coffee

Protein Coffee

Protein Hot Coffee

Protein Hot Coffee

$4.00

Hot RFA regular coffee blended with 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein powder. 20 Oz.

Iced Protein Cold Brew

Iced Protein Cold Brew

$5.50

Homemade Iced Cold Brew blended with 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein Powder. 20 Oz

BulletProof

CappuGino's BULLETPROOF Coffee

CappuGino's BULLETPROOF Coffee

$3.50

RFA certified Omar Coffee, BULLETPROOF brand MCT Oil, and ghee mixed in the blender to make a frothy cup of coffee. This coffee works with the paleo diet, low-carb and keto diets, as well as intermittent fasting and OMAD (One Meal a Day). Bulletproof Coffee helps with appetite suppression because it is made with healthy fats!

Tea

Tea

Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$2.25

Steeped black tea, chilled and served over ice.

Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$2.25

Steeped black tea, chilled and served over ice.

Black Tea

Black Tea

$2.25

Black Tea steeped in the shop!

Green Tea

Green Tea

$2.25

Green Tea steeped in the shop!

Peppermint Tea - Caffeine Free

Peppermint Tea - Caffeine Free

$2.25
Passion Tea - Caffeine Free

Passion Tea - Caffeine Free

$2.25

Plunge into a paradise with lush hibiscus, orange peel & rose hips.

Chamomile Herbal Tea - Caffeine Free

$2.25

Earl Grey

$2.25

Wild Raspberry Hibiscus - Decaf

$2.25

Black Tea - Decaf

$2.25

Matcha

Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.00

Full of Antioxidants! The Matcha Tea Latte is made with Matcha Green Tea and your choice of Milk or dairy alternative!

Strawberry Matcha Tea Latte

Strawberry Matcha Tea Latte

$4.25

Full of Antioxidants! The Matcha Tea Latte is made with Matcha Green Tea, Strawberry Syrup, and your choice of Milk or dairy alternative!

Chai

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Chai Tea and Milk

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Protein Shakes

Protein Shakes Created by our Team

Alabama Slam

Alabama Slam

$8.00

ROLLLLLLL TIDE!! Choice of Liquid, Organic Chocolate and Sandwich Cookies, yogurt, and 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein

The CappuGino

The CappuGino

$8.00Out of stock

Introducing Our Signature Shake, The CappuGino! Light and refreshing! Coconut Water, Banana, Almond Butter & Liina Vanilla + Coconut Spirulina Protein Powder.

The Glow Coast

The Glow Coast

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, yogurt, dragon fruit, 20g of vanilla whey protein and topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.

Stronger Together

Stronger Together

$11.05

Dragon Fruit, Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Yogurt, Strawberries, 20 g Vanilla Whey Protein, topped with Whipped Cream and Purple and Pink Sprinkles! Taste like cake batter!

Meal Replacement Protein Shakes

Banana Nut Blast

Banana Nut Blast

$7.50

Choice of Liquid*, Peanut Butter & Banana with 40g Vanilla Whey Protein

Peanut Butter Cup

$7.50

Choice of Liquid*, Organic Chocolate & Peanut Butter with 20g Chocolate & 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Peanut Butter Cup - Lite

Peanut Butter Cup - Lite

$7.50

Choice of Liquid*, Organic Chocolate & PB Lite with 10g Chocolate & 10g Vanilla Whey Protein

Sweet Protein Shakes

Choice of Liquid & Organic Chocolate with 10g Chocolate & 10g Vanilla Whey Protein

Chocolate Frosty

$7.00

Choice of Liquid* & Organic Chocolate with 10g Chocolate Whey Protein and 10g Vanilla Whey Protein

Chocolate Thinny Mint

Chocolate Thinny Mint

$7.00

Choice of Liquid*, Organic Chocolate, Mint & ‘Get Lean’ with 20g Chocolate Whey Protein

Cookie Crunch

Cookie Crunch

$7.00

Choice of Liquid*, Yogurt, Sandwich Cookies & Vanilla with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Cracker Jax

Cracker Jax

$7.00

Choice of Liquid, Sea Salt, Organic Caramel, PB Lite & Oatmeal with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Fruit and Veggie Protein Shakes

Berry Berry Good

Berry Berry Good

$7.00

Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Hawaiian Harvest

Hawaiian Harvest

$8.00

Pineapple, Coconut & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Island Breeze

Island Breeze

$8.00

Pineapple, Mango, Coconut, Banana and Coconut Water with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Mango Berry Burst

Mango Berry Burst

$7.00

Mangoes, Pineapple, Strawberries, more Mangoes & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Strawberry Lean

Strawberry Lean

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Strawberries, Pineapple & Orange with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Strawberry Slam

Strawberry Slam

$7.00

Strawberries, Banana & more Strawberries with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.

Caffeine Protein Shakes

Java Jolt

Java Jolt

$8.00

Choice of Liquid*, Organic Coffee & Organic Chocolate with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

The Caffeinator

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Espresso Beans, Organic Coffee & Organic Chocolate with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Summer Menu Protein Shakes

Raspberry Recharge

Raspberry Recharge

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Banana, Raspberries, ‘Get Energized’ & Vanilla with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Lavender Lemonade

$8.00

Lemonade & Lavender with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Fireworks

$8.00

Strawberries, blueberries, more strawberries & lemon with 20g vanilla whey protein.

Island Breeze

$8.00

Coconut Water, Pineapple, Mango & Coconut with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Pink Lemon-Aid

Pink Lemon-Aid

$8.00

Strawberries & Lemonade with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Red, White & Blueberry Pie

$8.00

Choice of Liquid, Strawberries, Blueberries & Organic Chai Spices with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Spring Menu Protein Shakes

Strawberry Lavender

$8.00

Strawberry, more strawberries & lavender with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.

Grand Slam

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Organic Caramel, Sea Salt, PB Lite & Vanilla, and 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.

Berry Hibiscus

$8.00

Strawberries, Raspberries, Blueberries, yogurt, & hibiscus with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.

Blushing Blooms

$8.00

Pineapple, coconut, raspberries, Agave and Rosewater with 20g Whey Protein.

Chocolate Covered Marshmallow

Chocolate Covered Marshmallow

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Organic Chocolate, Organic Vanilla Créme & Yogurt with 30g Chocolate Whey Protein

Shamrockin'

Shamrockin'

$8.00

Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Matcha Green Tea, Chocolate & Mint with 30g of Vanilla Whey Protein

Lemonberry

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Blueberries & Lemon with Vanilla Whey Protein

Blueberries N' Cream

$8.00

Water, Blueberries & Yogurt with Vanilla Whey Protein

Fall Menu Protein Shakes

Creamy Pumpkin Spice

Creamy Pumpkin Spice

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Pumpkin, Chai Spices, Yogurt & Cinnamon with Pumpkin Whey Protein.

Pumpkin Latte

Pumpkin Latte

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Chai Spices, Organic Coffee, Organic Coffee & All Spice with Pumpkin Whey Protein.

Golden Milk

Golden Milk

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, All Spice, Cinnamon & Flax Seed Oil with Vanilla Whey Protein.

Skinny Chai Tea Latte

Skinny Chai Tea Latte

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, All Spice, Organic Chai Spices with Vanilla Whey Protein.

PB & Jam

PB & Jam

$8.00

Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Rolled Oats with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.

Apple Cinnamon Nut Bread

$8.00

Winter Menu Protein Shakes

Healthy Holiday Nog

Healthy Holiday Nog

$8.00

Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Yogurt, Chai Spices & Cinnamon, and 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein.

Peppermint Mocha

$8.00

Unsweetened Vanilla Almond milk, Organic Coffee, Organic Chocolate, Yogurt & Mint with Vanilla Whey Protein

Double Chocolate Chai

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Cacao, Organic Chai Spices &Cinnamon with Chocolate & Vanilla Whey Protein

Ginger Spice

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, yogurt, Organic Coffee, Organic Chocolate & Ginger with Vanilla Whey Protein

The Resolution

$8.00

Pineapple, Coconut, Banana, Spinach, Lemon & "Get Lean' with Vanilla Whey Protein

Protein Shakes of the Month

Stronger Together

Stronger Together

$8.50

Dragon Fruit, Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Yogurt, Strawberries, 20 g Vanilla Whey Protein, topped with Whipped Cream and Purple and Pink Sprinkles! Taste like cake batter!

Apple Cinnamon Nut Bread

$8.00
Chocolate Heart-Beet

Chocolate Heart-Beet

$8.00

The Chocolate Heart-Beet is made with strawberries. cacao and beets with 20g of chocolate whey protein.

Fireworks

$8.00

Strawberries, blueberries, more strawberries & lemon with 20g vanilla whey protein.

Off the Menu, Menu - Protein Shakes

Red Velvet Cupcake

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Yogurt, Organic Chocolate, Beets & Vanilla with 20g Chocolate Whey Protein

NY Strawberry Cheescake

NY Strawberry Cheescake

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Strawberries, Yogurt, & Apple Cinnamon Granola with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Peanut Buster

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Cacao, PB Lite, Vanilla & Hemp Seeds with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein

Keto Friendly Protein Shakes

Vanilla Almond Milk, PB Lite & Flax Seed Oil with 20g Vanilla & 20g Chocolate Whey Protein. 330 calories, 15g Carbohydrates and 4g of sugar
Keto-rific

Keto-rific

$8.00

Refreshers, Juice, and Lemonade

Iced Refreshers

Real Fruit Juice & Green Tea Extract
Strawberry Acai

Strawberry Acai

$4.50

Ripe Strawberry flavor plus a boost of Acai Berries 20 oz.

Watermelon Cucumber Mint

Watermelon Cucumber Mint

$4.50

Crisp Cucumber Blended with Sweet Watermelon finished with a hint of Mint. 20 oz.

Dragon Fruit Lychee

Dragon Fruit Lychee

$4.50

Boasts the real fruit flavor of tropical dragon fruit and zesty lychee berries, plus a boost of energy thanks to green coffee extract. 20 oz.

Peach Mango

$4.50Out of stock

Crushed Juice

Pineapple, Coconut and Banana served over ice. It is 100% Fruit & No Sugar Added. Made with water, or choose to mix it up with Coconut Water, Iced Tea, or Refresher Flavor.
Pineapple Blend Crushed Juice

Pineapple Blend Crushed Juice

$5.00

Pineapple, Coconut and Banana. 100% Fruit & No Added Sugar, Over Ice. Tastes like a virgin PINA COLADA!

Lemonade

Iced Tea Lemonade

$4.50

Made with our homemade iced black tea mixed with a sweetened blend of sun-kissed lemons - 100% crushed fruit & no added sugar. 20 oz.

Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade

$5.00

Lemon and Crushed Ice. 20 oz.

Energy Drinks

Energino Refresher

EnerGino Strawberry Acai

$5.75

EnerGino Watermelon Cucumber Mint

$5.75

EnerGino Peach Mango

$5.75

EnerGino Dragon Fruit Lychee

$5.75

EnerGino Crushed Juice

EnerGino Pineapple - 20 Oz

EnerGino Pineapple - 20 Oz

$5.75

Red Bull paired with our Pineapple Blend Puree! Pineapple, Coconut and Banana mixed with Red Bull! Comes with Regular or Sugar Free Red Bull.

Red Bull

Red Bull - 8.4oz

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull - 8.4oz

$3.00

Swag

Apron

$20.00Out of stock

Winter Hat

$15.00Out of stock

Masks

$10.00

Re-usable Cup-White

$25.00

Re-usable Cup- Light Blue

$25.00

Trucker Hat

$20.00

T-Shirt

$10.00

Silicone Straw

$2.00

Scarf

$10.00

Grab and Go

Biscotti

Kathy's Famous Biscotti- Chocolate Chip

Kathy's Famous Biscotti- Chocolate Chip

$4.00
Kathy's Famous Biscotti- Lemon White Chocolate

Kathy's Famous Biscotti- Lemon White Chocolate

$4.00

Bars

Nature's Bakery Bar - Apple Cinnamon

$2.00

Nature's Bakery Bar - Brownie

$2.00

Sunbelt Bakery - Fudge Coconut

$2.00Out of stock

Nature's Bakery Bar - Raspberry

$2.00

Sunbelt Bakery - Chocolate Chip

$2.00Out of stock

Clif Bar- Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Muffin

Corn

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Croissant

Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Grab and Go Drinks

Diet Coke can

$2.00

Coke can

$2.00

Orange Juice 14oz

$3.00

14oz. Tropicana Orange Juice. No Pulp.

Water Bottle

$1.50

20 oz Poland Spring

Red Bull - 8.4oz

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull - 8.4oz

$3.00

Catering

Coffee - Catering

Our RFA certified coffee in a 96oz. to-go box.

Box of Gino

$22.00

96 oz. of coffee in a to-go box! Cups, cream and sweetener included.

Iced Drinks - Catering

Strawberry Acai Refresher - 1/2 gallon to-go Container

$25.00

1/2 gallon Iced Refresher in a to-go bag. Cups included.

Iced Tea - 1/2 gallon to-go Container

$20.00

Home made steeped Iced Tea in a 1/2 gallon to-go container. Cups included.

Beans , Ground Coffee & Coffee Gifts

Regular Coffee - RFA Certified

1 pound Regular Coffee - Ground

$12.00

1 pound Regular Coffee - Beans

$12.00

UC Bold Coffee - RFA Certified

1 pound Bold Coffee - Ground

$12.00

1 pound Bold Coffee - Beans

$12.00

Specialty Flavored Coffee

We sell our packets of flavored coffee! Each packet makes 1/2 gallon of coffee or scoop some into your single use container!

Chocolate Coconut - 1 packet

$3.00

Banana Hazelnut - 1 packet

$3.00

Espresso

1 pound - Espresso Beans

$12.00

1 pound - Espresso Ground

$12.00

Hot Chocolate

Hot Cocoa

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Smooth Chocolate flavor and steamed milk. Get it topped with Whipped Cream!

White Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Smooth White Chocolate flavor and steamed milk.

Frozen Hot Cocoa - 20oz

Frozen Hot Cocoa - 20oz

$4.75

Enjoy our delicious Hot Cocoa with crushed ice and whipped cream! Available in Chocolate and White Chocolate.

Frozen Hot Cocoa

Protein Hot Chocolate

Orgain Plant Protein Peppermint Hot Cocoa- 12oz

$5.00

With 21g of organic, plant-based protein and no added sugar*, our Organic Peppermint Hot Cocoa Protein Powder packs all the nutrition with none of the guilt.