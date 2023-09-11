CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes at MVI 20 Commerce Park
Popular Items
Acai Bowl
Each Bowl is a Crushed Fruit Base blended with Yogurt & fruit, topped with fresh fruit or your choice of toppings. Choose your base- Acai, 4 Berry, Pineapple, Mango or Strawberry & Choose 4 toppings.
Cold Brew
Made with our UC Bold Rain Forest Alliance Certified Beans!
Food
Acai Bowls
Parfaits and Fruit Bowls
Sandwiches
Not Your Average Toast
Toasted Artisan Bread, Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning & Honey
Banana Nut Toast
Toasted Artisan Bread, Almond or Peanut Butter, Banana & Honey
The Loaded Toast
Toasted Artisan Bread, Bacon, Avocado, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Everything Bagel Seasoning & Honey
Cheese Toast
Toasted Artisan Bread and Melted Cheddar Cheese
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Toast
Toasted Artisan Bread, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon & Melted Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap
Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Romaine Lettuce and Ranch Dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Salads
Protein Overnight Oats
Coffee and Espresso Drinks
Coffee
Espresso Drinks
Specialty Espresso Drinks
FrozenGino
Espresso
Protein Coffee
Protein Coffee
BulletProof
CappuGino's BULLETPROOF Coffee
RFA certified Omar Coffee, BULLETPROOF brand MCT Oil, and ghee mixed in the blender to make a frothy cup of coffee. This coffee works with the paleo diet, low-carb and keto diets, as well as intermittent fasting and OMAD (One Meal a Day). Bulletproof Coffee helps with appetite suppression because it is made with healthy fats!
Tea
Tea
Iced Black Tea
Steeped black tea, chilled and served over ice.
Iced Green Tea
Steeped black tea, chilled and served over ice.
Black Tea
Black Tea steeped in the shop!
Green Tea
Green Tea steeped in the shop!
Peppermint Tea - Caffeine Free
Passion Tea - Caffeine Free
Plunge into a paradise with lush hibiscus, orange peel & rose hips.
Chamomile Herbal Tea - Caffeine Free
Earl Grey
Wild Raspberry Hibiscus - Decaf
Black Tea - Decaf
Matcha
Matcha Tea Latte
Full of Antioxidants! The Matcha Tea Latte is made with Matcha Green Tea and your choice of Milk or dairy alternative!
Strawberry Matcha Tea Latte
Full of Antioxidants! The Matcha Tea Latte is made with Matcha Green Tea, Strawberry Syrup, and your choice of Milk or dairy alternative!
Protein Shakes
Protein Shakes Created by our Team
Alabama Slam
ROLLLLLLL TIDE!! Choice of Liquid, Organic Chocolate and Sandwich Cookies, yogurt, and 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein
The CappuGino
Introducing Our Signature Shake, The CappuGino! Light and refreshing! Coconut Water, Banana, Almond Butter & Liina Vanilla + Coconut Spirulina Protein Powder.
The Glow Coast
Unsweetened Almond Milk, yogurt, dragon fruit, 20g of vanilla whey protein and topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.
Stronger Together
Dragon Fruit, Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Yogurt, Strawberries, 20 g Vanilla Whey Protein, topped with Whipped Cream and Purple and Pink Sprinkles! Taste like cake batter!
Meal Replacement Protein Shakes
Banana Nut Blast
Choice of Liquid*, Peanut Butter & Banana with 40g Vanilla Whey Protein
Peanut Butter Cup
Choice of Liquid*, Organic Chocolate & Peanut Butter with 20g Chocolate & 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Peanut Butter Cup - Lite
Choice of Liquid*, Organic Chocolate & PB Lite with 10g Chocolate & 10g Vanilla Whey Protein
Sweet Protein Shakes
Chocolate Frosty
Choice of Liquid* & Organic Chocolate with 10g Chocolate Whey Protein and 10g Vanilla Whey Protein
Chocolate Thinny Mint
Choice of Liquid*, Organic Chocolate, Mint & ‘Get Lean’ with 20g Chocolate Whey Protein
Cookie Crunch
Choice of Liquid*, Yogurt, Sandwich Cookies & Vanilla with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Cracker Jax
Choice of Liquid, Sea Salt, Organic Caramel, PB Lite & Oatmeal with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Fruit and Veggie Protein Shakes
Berry Berry Good
Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Hawaiian Harvest
Pineapple, Coconut & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Island Breeze
Pineapple, Mango, Coconut, Banana and Coconut Water with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Mango Berry Burst
Mangoes, Pineapple, Strawberries, more Mangoes & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Strawberry Lean
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Strawberries, Pineapple & Orange with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Strawberry Slam
Strawberries, Banana & more Strawberries with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.
Caffeine Protein Shakes
Summer Menu Protein Shakes
Raspberry Recharge
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Banana, Raspberries, ‘Get Energized’ & Vanilla with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Lavender Lemonade
Lemonade & Lavender with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Fireworks
Strawberries, blueberries, more strawberries & lemon with 20g vanilla whey protein.
Pink Lemon-Aid
Strawberries & Lemonade with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Red, White & Blueberry Pie
Choice of Liquid, Strawberries, Blueberries & Organic Chai Spices with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Spring Menu Protein Shakes
Strawberry Lavender
Strawberry, more strawberries & lavender with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.
Grand Slam
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Organic Caramel, Sea Salt, PB Lite & Vanilla, and 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.
Berry Hibiscus
Strawberries, Raspberries, Blueberries, yogurt, & hibiscus with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.
Blushing Blooms
Pineapple, coconut, raspberries, Agave and Rosewater with 20g Whey Protein.
Chocolate Covered Marshmallow
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Organic Chocolate, Organic Vanilla Créme & Yogurt with 30g Chocolate Whey Protein
Shamrockin'
Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Matcha Green Tea, Chocolate & Mint with 30g of Vanilla Whey Protein
Lemonberry
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Blueberries & Lemon with Vanilla Whey Protein
Blueberries N' Cream
Water, Blueberries & Yogurt with Vanilla Whey Protein
Fall Menu Protein Shakes
Creamy Pumpkin Spice
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Pumpkin, Chai Spices, Yogurt & Cinnamon with Pumpkin Whey Protein.
Pumpkin Latte
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Chai Spices, Organic Coffee, Organic Coffee & All Spice with Pumpkin Whey Protein.
Golden Milk
Unsweetened Almond Milk, All Spice, Cinnamon & Flax Seed Oil with Vanilla Whey Protein.
Skinny Chai Tea Latte
Unsweetened Almond Milk, All Spice, Organic Chai Spices with Vanilla Whey Protein.
PB & Jam
Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Rolled Oats with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein.
Apple Cinnamon Nut Bread
Winter Menu Protein Shakes
Healthy Holiday Nog
Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk, Yogurt, Chai Spices & Cinnamon, and 20g of Vanilla Whey Protein.
Peppermint Mocha
Unsweetened Vanilla Almond milk, Organic Coffee, Organic Chocolate, Yogurt & Mint with Vanilla Whey Protein
Double Chocolate Chai
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Cacao, Organic Chai Spices &Cinnamon with Chocolate & Vanilla Whey Protein
Ginger Spice
Unsweetened Almond Milk, yogurt, Organic Coffee, Organic Chocolate & Ginger with Vanilla Whey Protein
The Resolution
Pineapple, Coconut, Banana, Spinach, Lemon & "Get Lean' with Vanilla Whey Protein
Protein Shakes of the Month
Raspberry Recharge
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Banana, Raspberries, ‘Get Energized’ & Vanilla with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Apple Cinnamon Nut Bread
Chocolate Heart-Beet
The Chocolate Heart-Beet is made with strawberries. cacao and beets with 20g of chocolate whey protein.
Off the Menu, Menu - Protein Shakes
Red Velvet Cupcake
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Yogurt, Organic Chocolate, Beets & Vanilla with 20g Chocolate Whey Protein
NY Strawberry Cheescake
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Strawberries, Yogurt, & Apple Cinnamon Granola with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Peanut Buster
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Cacao, PB Lite, Vanilla & Hemp Seeds with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Keto Friendly Protein Shakes
Refreshers, Juice, and Lemonade
Iced Refreshers
Strawberry Acai
Ripe Strawberry flavor plus a boost of Acai Berries 20 oz.
Watermelon Cucumber Mint
Crisp Cucumber Blended with Sweet Watermelon finished with a hint of Mint. 20 oz.
Dragon Fruit Lychee
Boasts the real fruit flavor of tropical dragon fruit and zesty lychee berries, plus a boost of energy thanks to green coffee extract. 20 oz.
Peach Mango
Crushed Juice
Lemonade
Energy Drinks
Energino Refresher
EnerGino Crushed Juice
Grab and Go
Biscotti
Bars
Croissant
Grab and Go Drinks
Catering
Coffee - Catering
Iced Drinks - Catering
Beans , Ground Coffee & Coffee Gifts
Regular Coffee - RFA Certified
UC Bold Coffee - RFA Certified
Specialty Flavored Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Cocoa
Hot Chocolate
Smooth Chocolate flavor and steamed milk. Get it topped with Whipped Cream!
White Hot Chocolate
Smooth White Chocolate flavor and steamed milk.
Frozen Hot Cocoa - 20oz
Enjoy our delicious Hot Cocoa with crushed ice and whipped cream! Available in Chocolate and White Chocolate.